2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremonies postponed until 2022

The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it has postponed its 2021 class induction and induction week activities.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 5, the ceremonies honoring Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves, are now expected to take place in early 2022.

The postponement was made as a result of the ongoing “uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Farmer, 87, recently spent five days in the hospital battling COVID-19.

“Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us,” said Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director. “The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees’ landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent – with their families, friends and fans present – and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport.”

The new dates for the Class of 2021 induction ceremony and induction week will be announced sometime next summer.

