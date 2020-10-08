Clint Bowyer heads to Fox Sports booth in 2021

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Clint Bowyer announced on social media Thursday night that he will leave Stewart-Haas Racing after this season to join the Fox Sports booth for its NASCAR broadcasts.

“Just like my driving career, I will be part of a great team and organization with great teammates,” Bowyer wrote in a letter he posted on social media. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

Bowyer played a greater role on Fox Sports’ racing coverage with Kevin Harvick stepping away from that role this season. Bowyer’s energy and enthusiasm was evident when he was on the broadcasts.

Bowyer’s Cup career began in 2005 with Richard Childress Racing. He joined the series full-time in 2006 and has been in NASCAR’s premier series since. Bowyer has 10 career series wins. He seeks to avoid elimination in the Cup playoffs Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

The 41-year-old Bowyer was the 2012 Cup runner-up and won the 2008 Xfinity title. He won eight Xfinity races in his career and three races in the Truck Series.

Bowyer ended his letter by writing:

“I want to thank every owner who has paid a bill on my behalf, every crew member who has turned a bolt on my ars and every media member who has covered my racing career. Thank you to every sponsor that has invested in me and thank you to every fan who has cheered me along the way!

“Opportunity … FOX here I come!”

Bowyer’s contract with Stewart-Haas Racing ends after this season. He joined the organization in 2017, replacing team owner Tony Stewart in the No. 14 car. His departure leaves an opening with the No. 14 team. Stewart-Haas Racing has yet to announce its plans for Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe.

What a ride it was, @ClintBowyer. Thank you! The broadcasts will always be must-watch TV. pic.twitter.com/J3WmwiGv6k — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 8, 2020

Really excited for @ClintBowyer He’s a friend, has a real passion for racing, and will bring everything he has to this new opportunity. Congrats bud! https://t.co/4yfiqwq4sE — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) October 8, 2020

Congratulations Clint! This will be a great addition to the booth for our sport. https://t.co/L6ll03GooU — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) October 8, 2020