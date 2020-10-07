Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Noah Gragson will lead the Charlotte Roval Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag Saturday afternoon.

Gragson enters Charlotte after his third-place finish last weekend at Talladega. Justin Haley, who won last weekend’s Talladega race, starts second. Daniel Hemric will start third and be followed by Brandon Jones and Ross Chastain.

Saturday’s race is an elimination race. Four of the 12 playoff drivers will be eliminated. Chastain holds the final transfer spot. He leads Harrison Burton by seven points. Brandon Brown trails Chastain by 19 points. Riley Herbst trails Chastain by 36 points. Michael Annett trails Chastain by 38 points after Annett’s car was disqualified at Talladega.

Saturday’s race is at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The wunderground.com forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain at the start of Saturday’s race. Goodyear will have its rain tires available for teams.

Brown starts seventh, Burton starts ninth, Herbst starts 13th and Annett starts 14th in the 38-car field.

Click here for starting lineup

The Charlotte Roval Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval; Concord, North Carolina (2.28-mile course)

Length: 67 laps (155.44 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Charlotte Roval (109 laps, 252.88 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Oct. 17 at Kansas (134 laps, 201 miles), 1 p.m. ET on Fox