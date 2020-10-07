Hailie Deegan set for Truck Series debut at Kansas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hailie Deegan is set to make her Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut next weekend at Kansas Speedway. It’ll be her first start in a national NASCAR series race.

Deegan, 19, will drive DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Ford in the Oct. 17 race, the team announced.

A Ford development driver, Deegan is in the midst of her rookie season in the ARCA Menards Series. She has four top fives and 16 top 10s through 19 races entering the Oct. 16 season finale at Kansas. She is third in points, 61 points back from Bret Holmes.

She finished second in the season-opening race at Daytona and in Sunday’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

“Honestly, I wasn’t really planning on running trucks this year,” Deegan said in a video posted on Twitter. “But in order for me to qualify for the races I want to run in the future I have to run this race. It’s definitely going to be hard, it’s going to be challenging. I think our goal is to finish the race.

Deegan earned three wins in what used to be the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. She’s the second woman to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race, following Shawna Robinson.

Gracie Trotter became the first woman to win an ARCA-sanctioned race on Sept. 26.

It’s gonna be a big step for me. First time in the truck will be taking the green flag with no practice. Goal is to just finish the race! Can’t thank everyone enough for the support🙌 @FordPerformance @Ford pic.twitter.com/6K7BHwb6I1 — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) October 7, 2020

We are excited for @HailieDeegan to wheel our No. 17 Ford F-150 next weekend at @kansasspeedway! 👍 https://t.co/nhP9sxKBCN — DGR-Crosley (@DGR_Crosley) October 7, 2020

