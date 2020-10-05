Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Xfinity playoff standings after Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 5, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT
One race remains in the Xfinity Series’ Round of 12 as the series concludes the playoff round Saturday at the Charlotte Roval (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Justin Haley locked himself into the Round of 8 with his win at Talladega.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Harrison Burton is the first driver below the cutoff to advance. He trails Ross Chastain by seven points.

The other drivers beneath the cutoff are Brandon Brown (-19 points), Riley Herbst (-36) and Michael Annett (-38).

Below are the full playoff standings.

Drivers in red are below the cutoff. Drivers in yellow hold the remaining six spots to advance to the Round of 8.

 

Xfinity playoff standings

Cup playoff standings after Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 5, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
One race remains in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 12 and after a wreck-filled race at Talladega, the defending champion is in danger of elimination.

Kyle Busch, who is winless through 31 races, is the first driver below the cutline to advance to the Round of 8.

Entering Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval, Busch trails Joey Logano by 21 points. Busch is tied with Austin Dillon.

The remaining drivers beneath the cutline are Clint Bowyer (-38 points) and Aric Almirola (-48 points).

Below are the full Cup playoff standings.

Drivers in red are below the cutline. Drivers in yellow hold the remaining six spots to be filled for the Round of 8.

 

Cup playoff standings

NASCAR raises concerns about aggressive driving

By Dustin LongOct 5, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
A NASCAR official said Monday that the sanctioning body needs to “get our arms back around” aggressive driving at superspeedways after Sunday’s Talladega playoff race saw 26 cars crash.

The past two Talladega playoff races have had a 37.6% spike in the number of cars in crashes compared to the previous five playoff races there. The total is based on NASCAR race reports and video evidence.

Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s race after NASCAR ruled he went below the out-of-bounds yellow line on the last corner of the last lap to avoid contact. The 4-hour, 5-minute race was slowed by a track-record 13 cautions. No driver was injured in any of the incidents.

“I hope Tony Stewart is watching because he would be proud,” Brad Keselowski said, noting Stewart’s sarcastic interview of wishing more cars had crashed at Talladega in 2012. “We wrecked every car in the field, and I wrecked four times in somebody else’s mess. This rules package just has everybody so on top of each other. Runs are just so fast and everybody wants to block and the runs are too fast to block and causes a lot of wrecks.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, suggested Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body may need to address driver aggression.

“I feel like we’re tearing up too much equipment,” he said. “It’s super easy for them to be aggressive out there in those tight quarters. It’s hurt the show a little bit, so we have to get back to a little bit more calculated moves than just watching in the mirror and hanging a left. We have to get back there somehow.”

Miller also said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “The aggression has just gone way up on the superpseedways. We have to kind of get our arms back around that a little bit.”

The 26 cars in crashes Sunday ranks second this season to the 32 cars crashed in the Daytona 500. The Talladega playoff race has had 53 cars crash the past two years. The Daytona 500 has had 69 cars crash in its past two races.

Aggression was evident early in Sunday’s race. During the competition caution — which followed three cautions, including two for accidents — Kyle Busch forewarned what would happen.

“They keep pushing the way they’re pushing, there’s going to be wrecks galore,” he said on the team’s radio.

Busch was collected in three accidents. He heads to this weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval outside a transfer spot to the next round.

Clint Bowyer tweeted Monday morning that there is “nothing that makes you feel worse than wrecking a bunch of cars at that place.” But he needed stage points and had to be aggressive. His contact with Jimmie Johnson triggered a 10-car crash about 10 laps from the end of stage 2. 

Ty Dillon, who finished third, said the runs happen so quickly, it can be difficult for any of the competitors to react.

“Yeah, I mean, the runs are happening so fast, I’d say 20% of the times the spotters can’t physically react in time,” he said. “The drivers really have to be on it, feeling, knowing how things go. A little bit of patience goes a long way.

“You can see guys being really aggressive and it does get you to the front with these cars because they have so much grip, you can push the limits. But there is also a counter strategy to surviving these things.”

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks for Cup series

By Mary OmatigaOct 5, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series playoffs are underway. The final race in the round of 12 takes places on Sunday, October 11 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Watch all of the excitement unfold at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Denny Hamlin scored his seventh win of the season in triple overtime at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, earning an automatic berth in the next round of playoffs and his 44th career win. Hamlin and Las Vegas winner Kurt Busch are the only two drivers that have secured their spots in the round of 8 which means there are only six spots remaining. Here for the current point standings heading into Charlotte.

NASCAR 2020 Schedule Playoffs – Round of 12

Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs – Round of 8

Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Texas 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott  (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon

Super Start Batteries 400

Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Consumers Energy 400

Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Race 1

Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race 2

Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Aug. 29
Winner: William Byron

Playoffs – Round of 16

Date: Sept. 6 
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Date: Sept. 12
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Date: Sept. 19
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Playoffs – Round of 12

Date: Sept. 27
Winner: Kurt Busch

Date: Oct. 4
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Entry lists for the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinOct 5, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT
NASCAR returns home this weekend to compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the third time.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the road course as they both conclude their Round of 12 in the playoffs.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Charlotte Roval:

Cup – Bank of America 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Chase Elliott won this race last year over Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Kaz Grala is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet for his fifth start of the year.

AJ Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet for his 10th start of the year.

Allmendinger won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the entry list.