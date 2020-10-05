Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR raises concerns about aggressive driving

By Dustin LongOct 5, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
A NASCAR official said Monday that the sanctioning body needs to “get our arms back around” aggressive driving at superspeedways after Sunday’s Talladega playoff race saw 26 cars crash.

The past two Talladega playoff races have had a 37.6% spike in the number of cars in crashes compared to the previous five playoff races there. The total is based on NASCAR race reports and video evidence.

Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s race after NASCAR ruled he went below the out-of-bounds yellow line on the last corner of the last lap to avoid contact. The 4-hour, 5-minute race was slowed by a track-record 13 cautions. No driver was injured in any of the incidents.

“I hope Tony Stewart is watching because he would be proud,” Brad Keselowski said, noting Stewart’s sarcastic interview of wishing more cars had crashed at Talladega in 2012. “We wrecked every car in the field, and I wrecked four times in somebody else’s mess. This rules package just has everybody so on top of each other. Runs are just so fast and everybody wants to block and the runs are too fast to block and causes a lot of wrecks.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, suggested Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body may need to address driver aggression.

“I feel like we’re tearing up too much equipment,” he said. “It’s super easy for them to be aggressive out there in those tight quarters. It’s hurt the show a little bit, so we have to get back to a little bit more calculated moves than just watching in the mirror and hanging a left. We have to get back there somehow.”

Miller also said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “The aggression has just gone way up on the superpseedways. We have to kind of get our arms back around that a little bit.”

The 26 cars in crashes Sunday ranks second this season to the 32 cars crashed in the Daytona 500. The Talladega playoff race has had 53 cars crash the past two years. The Daytona 500 has had 69 cars crash in its past two races.

Aggression was evident early in Sunday’s race. During the competition caution — which followed three cautions, including two for accidents — Kyle Busch forewarned what would happen.

“They keep pushing the way they’re pushing, there’s going to be wrecks galore,” he said on the team’s radio.

Busch was collected in three accidents. He heads to this weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval outside a transfer spot to the next round.

Clint Bowyer tweeted Monday morning that there is “nothing that makes you feel worse than wrecking a bunch of cars at that place.” But he needed stage points and had to be aggressive. His contact with Jimmie Johnson triggered a 10-car crash about 10 laps from the end of stage 2. 

Ty Dillon, who finished third, said the runs happen so quickly, it can be difficult for any of the competitors to react.

“Yeah, I mean, the runs are happening so fast, I’d say 20% of the times the spotters can’t physically react in time,” he said. “The drivers really have to be on it, feeling, knowing how things go. A little bit of patience goes a long way.

“You can see guys being really aggressive and it does get you to the front with these cars because they have so much grip, you can push the limits. But there is also a counter strategy to surviving these things.”

Entry lists for the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinOct 5, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT
NASCAR returns home this weekend to compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the third time.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the road course as they both conclude their Round of 12 in the playoffs.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the Charlotte Roval:

Cup – Bank of America 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Chase Elliott won this race last year over Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Kaz Grala is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet for his fifth start of the year.

AJ Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet for his 10th start of the year.

Allmendinger won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the entry list.

Talladega winners and losers

By Dustin LongOct 5, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Denny HamlinScored his seventh victory of the season. He spent most of the event riding at the back before making his moves in the triple-overtime finish. He advances to the next round.

Erik JonesDoesn’t know where he’ll race in 2021 but his runner-up finish was his best result of the season.

Ty Dillon His third-place finish is the best of his career and comes with five races left for Germain Racing before it shuts down after this season.

Chase ElliottHe was the only playoff driver, other than winner Denny Hamlin, to finish in the top 10. Elliott finished fifth after NASCAR rescinded a penalty for passing below the yellow line on the last lap.

Brennan Poole Finished a career-best ninth Sunday. His previous best finish in a Cup race was 15th.

Justin Haley He won Saturday’s Xfinity race for his third consecutive series victory on a superspeedway, matching a mark accomplished only by Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. In Sunday’s Cup race, Haley finished 11th.

LOSERS

Kyle BuschWinless streak continued and he remains outside a transfer spot heading into next week’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. He was collected in multiple incidents and cut a left front tire.

Matt DiBenedettoCame so close to winning, crossing the finish line second. NASCAR then penalized him for forcing William Byron below the yellow line on the last lap. The penalty dropped DiBenedetto to 21st.

Christopher BellHe finished last because of an accident, completing one lap.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Finished 38th because of an accident. It is the seventh time in 31 races this season that Stenhouse has finished 36th or worse this season.

Kyle Larson: ‘I will not stop listening and learning’

Kyle Larson
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT
Kyle Larson writes in an essay on his website that being labeled a racist after using a racial slur in April “has hurt the most, but I brought that on myself. What I didn’t expect, though, were all the people, who despite their disappointment in what I did, made the choice not to give up on me.”

Larson writes that since he was “rightly suspended by NASCAR and fired from my job” for uttering the slur before an esports event, he has sought counsel from many. He has hired a diversity coach and spoken with Black athletes, including Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and corporate executives. Larson also states he wants to return to NASCAR. He was indefinitely suspended in April.

“Since April, I’ve done a lot of reflecting,” Larson wrote. “I realized how little I really knew about the African-American experience in this country and racism in general. Educating myself is something I should’ve done a long time ago, because it would’ve made me a better person – the kind of person who doesn’t casually throw around an awful, racist word. The kind who makes an effort to understand the hate and oppression it symbolizes and the depth of pain it has caused Black people throughout history and still to this day. It was past time for me to shut up, listen and learn.”

Larson also shared the story of speaking with the owners of the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. Larson has worked previously with the school, which exposes children – many of them Black – to opportunities in motorsports. A child, Jysir, joined him in victory lane after he won at Dover last year.

“He was one of the many people I’d hurt, and he wanted to know why this happened,” Larson wrote. “So did his mom. And they didn’t just want to hear it from me over the phone or on a Zoom call. It needed to be face-to-face. I was honest with them. We talked about difficult subjects for more than two hours, and I spent a lot of time listening. Michelle educated me on the journey of Black people in America and the ugly history of racism and derogatory slurs. I offered my apologies to Jysir, his mom and the Martins for the pain I caused. Instead of the anger I expected, what I got in return was empathy.”

Go here to read Larson’s full essay.

Should NASCAR eliminate yellow line rule at Talladega?

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
NBC Sports analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Jarrett say that NASCAR should do away with the yellow line rule after the finish of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway was impacted by it.

NASCAR said it will not change the rule. The rule serves as an out-of-bounds mark on the inside portion of the 2.66-mile speedway. The rule is in place only at Talladega and Daytona.

Denny Hamlin won after going below the yellow line and on to the apron on the final corner of the last lap. NASCAR ruled Hamlin went down there to avoid a wreck and was not guilty of an infraction. NASCAR ruled that Matt DiBenedetto forced William Byron below the yellow line on the last lap. DiBenedetto, who crossed the finish line second, was penalized and dropped to 21st in the finishing order.

NASCAR penalized Chase Elliott for passing below the yellow line on the last lap but rescinded that after the race, giving Elliott his fifth-place finish back. Instead, NASCAR penalized Chris Buescher for forcing Elliott below the yellow line. Buescher crossed the line sixth but was dropped to 22nd, the last car on the lead lap, with the penalty.

“I got a great idea for everybody,” Earnhardt said on the NBCSN post-race show. “How about we just get rid of the yellow line rule? Nobody really wants to see the races come down to these types of decisions. I don’t think it’s going to crash more cars than we crashed today.

“It’s kind of frustrating to have to make the decisions. I know NASCAR doesn’t want to be put in this position, so let’s just get rid of it from here on out. Just let these guys race it out, at least in the last few laps. They’re going down there below the yellow line anyways. It takes everybody sort of out of the position of having to make these types of calls because it’s not fun.

“Definitely kind of agree with the decision they made per the rule and how it’s written, but we could just get rid of it altogether. It would be great with me.”

Jarrett said on NBCSN’s post-race show: “Let me just say there are two Dales, I’m going to put my name in there with Dale Jr. saying let’s get rid of this yellow line where NASCAR doesn’t have to be what we would call put in this position.

“I’m not saying Denny shouldn’t have won the race there or what Matt DiBenedetto was doing and the contact that was created on the last lap, I don’t think he deserves to finish 21st. … Let’s get rid of that (rule) where you’re not put in that position.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said officials will not change the rule.

“I mean, outside of putting a wall there, I don’t really know what more we can do,” he said. “I do sincerely believe we need the rule. You see all the real estate that’s around here. If we started having cars running 12 wide down the back straightaway, imagine what would happen when you get to Turn 3.

“I think it’s important that we continue to have a rule. You get out there in the heat of battle, things happen. It’s hard when there’s all that real estate down there, but you just can’t do it. I don’t think that we can eliminate it. I think it would be a mess. We kind of are where we are.”

Some drivers agreed with Miller after the race.

Winner Denny Hamlin

“Absolutely (agrees with the rule). I’ve been a victim of getting forced down there all the time. Finally they put their foot down and said, ‘This is the rule, we’re going to enforce it.’

“You can’t as a leader, wherever you are, use the yellow line as a defense. You have to play within the boundaries that they set. … They set the precedence early (in the race) so you know you weren’t going to get away with it. It’s part of it. I wouldn’t say I would have done anything different if I was Matt. I don’t know. I’m not a huge blocking guy. I don’t always think you have to block to win.”

Runner-up Erik Jones

“I think you’d probably see more wrecks without (the yellow line rule), guys being able to dive down there, trying to make big moves. You’d probably see more accidents than what we have now.

“I don’t honestly know what to do to make it better. I know it’s unfortunate when it comes down to the end of the race, it becomes a judgment call. … It is unfortunate when you have to make those calls, put people out of the race for something like that. But I honestly don’t know what I would change if I was in that position to make it any better.”

Third-place finisher Ty Dillon

“The rule doesn’t need to be changed. It’s a product of what’s going on right now. These cars are a bit easier to drive, stuck to the ground harder. The runs are happening twice as fast as they ever have.

“Guys going below the yellow line, you got guys going for a win, guys not trying to wreck. … We know the rules before we get here. I think if you were to open it up and take the yellow line away, you’re going to have guys blocking all the way down to the grass, have twice as big of wrecks.

“I don’t think we want to open up that can the worms. We have plenty of racetrack we can go four‑ or five‑wide on. It’s a product of what we do. I don’t see anybody at any fault for any reason. I don’t think anybody tried to bend the rules to get an advantage. I think it’s just a product of what happens here.”