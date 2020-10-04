Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch involved in Stage 1 wreck

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defending Talladega winner Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch were involved in a multi-car wreck with three laps left in Stage of Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck occurred on the backstretch and started when race leader Aric Almirola was turned into the outside wall by Alex Bowman.

Kyle Busch was fourth in line behind Almirola, Bowman and Joey Logano when the wreck began. Busch’s car briefly left the ground as it slid to the inside of the track and collected Blaney.

Almirola was eliminated from the race. He had entered the event 27 points behind the cutoff to advance to the Round of 8.

Austin Dillon, who entered the race last on the playoff grid, was also involved

Chris Buescher wound up with the stage win, the first of his career.

“I’m OK, ” Almirola told NBC. “I know I got hit from behind and turned into the outside fence. It’s such a shame.”

Busch, who entered the race nine points behind the cutoff, would experience another setback on Lap 8 of Stage 2, when his left front tire shredded, causing further damage to his car. He was able to continue after his team made repairs.

 

Large wreck unfolds late in Stage 2

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Multiple Cup playoff drivers were involved in a large wreck wreck near the start-finish line with 12 laps left in the second stage Sunday at Talladega.

The wreck occurred as the field raced through the frontstretch tri-oval. It began when Clint Bowyer turned Jimmie Johnson, who was at the front of the middle lane. It unleashed a chain reaction that saw Kurt Busch‘s car go airborne over Cole Custer‘s car as they crossed the start-finish line.

Busch, who won last week at Las Vegas to advance in the playoffs, landed on all four tires and was able to exit his car.

Busch told NBC it was “one of the wildest rides I’ve ever been in.”

“I saw his tire mark on my roof as I was getting out,” Custer told NBC. “Pretty wild.”

Also involved in the wreck were Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Joey Gase, Brendan Gaughan, Ryan Blaney, Brennan Poole and Daniel Suarez.

Gaughan, making the final start of his career, was eliminated.

Bowyer, who entered in the race 20 points below the cutoff to advance to the Round of 8, was eliminated from the race.

“Obviously, didn’t mean to wreck (Johnson),” Bowyer told NBC. “You’re going hard, three wide, people are behind you pushing. I was hoping he would save it, but he didn’t and we all wrecked.”

 

Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Let the chaos begin. This is the round many drivers feared in the Cup playoffs. After the second round opened at Las Vegas, the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC). The round ends next week at the Charlotte Roval.

Talladega and the Roval are the two wildcard races of the playoffs and the point swings could be big as drivers look to advance to the next round. Kurt Busch, who won last weekend at Las Vegas, is the only driver assured a spot in the next round at this moment.

Talladega could send another driver to the next round or provide a non-playoff driver – maybe Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones or Bubba Wallace, among others – with a memorable moment.

Whatever happens, chaos likely will play a key factor.

Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Talladega:

(All times are Eastern)

START: David J. Mollahan, retired United States Marine Corps Colonel, will give the command to start engines at 2:08 p.m. The green flag waves at 2:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:49 p.m. by Barbara Embry, chaplain of Citizens Baptist Medical Center. The national anthem will be performed by the 313th United States Army Band at 1:50 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m on NBC with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kurt Busch scored his first win of the season, claiming the victory last week at Las Vegas. Matt DiBenedetto was second. Denny Hamlin was third.

LAST POINTS RACE AT Talladega: Ryan Blaney beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by 0.007 seconds in June. Aric Almirola placed third.

TO THE REAR: Brennan Poole (multiple inspection failures), Timmy Hill (multiple inspection failures) and JJ Yeley (driver change from original entry list).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Low on car count, can Toyota end Talladega slump?

Friday 5: Can history repeat for No. 3 car at Talladega 20 years later?

Team Penske looks to extend Talladega dominance amid 2020 woes

With casino still a hope, Atlanta track headed for a repave and “reprofiling”

NASCAR releases Cup rules package for 2021

RCR, Hendrick to collaborate on Chevy engine

2021 NASCAR Cup schedule features new tracks, bold changes

Low on car count, can Toyota end Talladega slump?

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What do Dodge, a manufacturer that left NASCAR after the 2012 season, and Toyota have in common?

They both have just one Cup win at Talladega in the last decade.

Toyota enters today’s playoff race at Talladega (2 p.m. ET on NBC) trying to earn its first win at the superspeedway since 2014. That came courtesy of Denny Hamlin in the spring race at the 2.66-mile track.

It’s most recent Talladega victory prior to that was in 2008 when Joe Gibbs Racing swept that year’s races with Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart.

In the six years between Toyota wins, Brad Keselowski claimed Dodge’s lone Talladega win during its 12-year Cup tenure.

Toyota goes into today’s race with far fewer cars compared to Chevrolet and Ford.

In addition to JGR’s four cars, it will have Christopher Bell in Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 car, Daniel Suarez in Gaunt Brothers Racing’s No. 96 car and Timmy Hill in the No. 66 car.

Spearheading Toyota’s seven-car effort against Chevy’s 17 cars and Ford’s 15 cars will be Hamlin, who starts from the pole.

“I think that we obviously know that we can win there, it’s just a lot of it is circumstances,” Hamlin said. “A lot of it is kind of putting yourself in the right place, which you don’t always know what that place will be. It’s historically – the playoff race in Talladega – is pretty wild, because you have probably two-thirds of the field has been eliminated that’s really not racing for much except trying to win and you have some other ones that are going to be fighting tooth and nail for stage points.

“I suspect it will be pretty wild again, but I’m confident that all of our cars are good enough to win every time we go there. It’s just sometimes it is a number game. As Toyota as an organization, we are short on numbers from everyone else. We just kind of count on people getting selfish at the end and use them.”

Despite being 58 points above the cutline, Hamlin is mindful of his situation as he tries to advance to the Round of 8.

“I think with our points position, we need to have a good solid day,” Hamlin said. “We are going to try to lock ourselves in just as soon as possible, so that would be the first stage. If we don’t (think) that is a good option for us once the racing gets going, we will alter that strategy and focus more towards the end of the race. I don’t know how it will play it out. It is kind of a wait and see based on how the pack is reacting.”

Not as secure as Hamlin are his teammates, Busch and Truex.

Truex enters the weekend 15 points above the cutline. Busch, who is winless this season, is the first driver below the cutline. He is nine points behind Alex Bowman.

Busch’s 2008 victory is his lone Talladega triumph in 30 starts.

“I’m just going to do what I’m told to do,” Busch said in a media release. “For us and where we’re at, we don’t have anything to lose. We have to go race. We can’t just sit there and ride and protect a cushion like we have been able to do in the past. We’re going to be on the outside looking in, so we have to go for broke and do all we can do to get those stage wins and points and try to get a race win to automatically punch your ticket to the next round. We have been good at the superspeedway races so far this year, but none of them have turned out to be great finishes.”

Busch also noted the importance of manufacturer car count when it comes to winning at Talladega.

“In the June race there, we had a strong car and ran up front, but just didn’t have enough Toyotas running up front at the end to get any help,” Busch said. “That’s what it comes down to a lot at Talladega, getting the help from your teammates, since it’s hard to do that on your own.”

For Truex’s part, he’s never won a points paying superspeedway race.

“I think you’ve got to approach it like any other race and try to get as many stage points as possible and put yourself in position to be up front all day,” Truex said in a media release. “Talladega is always going to be what it is, and things can and probably will happen regardless of where you’re running in the pack. Everyone knows that going in, so we’ll just have to race hard and make the most of the day.”

NASCAR disqualifies runner-up finish for Michael Annett

By Dustin LongOct 3, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR disqualified Michael Annett‘s runner-up finish Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway after Annett’s car failed post-race inspection.

NASCAR stated that Annett’s car failed heights. The car was too low on the left front.

Annett will be stripped of his second-place finish and recorded as placing last in the 37-car field. He will score one point. The penalty costs him 34 points – the difference from last and second place.

He was three points behind Ross Chastain for the final playoff spot before the penalty.

Annett heads into next weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval all but needing a win to advance to the next round of the  playoffs.

Annett’s crew chief, Travis Mack, discussed the infraction on social media Saturday night.