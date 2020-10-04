Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Futures remain uncertain for Erik Jones, Ty Dillon after top fives at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT
With their racing futures uncertain, Erik Jones and Ty Dillon survived the uncertainty of multiple overtime attempts at Talladega Sunday to finish in the top five.

Jones finished second to Denny Hamlin while Dillon was third.

For Jones, who has five races left in his tenure at Joe Gibbs Racing, it was his best result of the season and his eighth top five.

Dillon has five races left at Germain Racing before it closes. He earned the best result of his Cup career and gave the No. 13 team its third top five in 420 Cup starts. All three have come at superspeedways.

Jones, who has three top fives and one top 10 in the last five races, is still looking for a ride after JGR announced earlier this season he’d be replaced by Christopher Bell next year.

 “I’m still working for 2021,” Jones said after Sunday’s race. “There’s still some things I’m trying to work out, get locked in for next year.

“I don’t know (if the good result) really changes my hand at all with them. The teams I’m in discussion with I’ve been in discussion with a for a while anyway. I don’t know that this is going to change it.

“I’ve told teams here in the last few months, I know I can do it, I’ve won a couple of these races and feel like we could have won more along the way. Haven’t always had it click here. I’ve enjoyed my time at JGR but wish we could have won more races along the way.

“I don’t know, this last month has been awesome as a driver, running strong, run up front. I don’t know it changes too much what I’ve got going.”

Jones said he didn’t think that better results by him earlier in the year “would have changed the decision that JGR made to make a change, having me move out of the 20 car.”

Dillon’s search for a new ride comes after Germain Racing announced last month it would close at the end of the year following the departure of its long-time sponsor, Gecio.

The team sold its charter to Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, who will field a team with Bubba Wallace as their driver in 2021.

Dillon is in his fourth full-time Cup season.

“I have some anger built up, a little bit of fire, because I want that opportunity now for next year,” Dillon said after Sunday’s race. “I want it now because I believe in myself.”

Dillon, grandson of Richard Childress, said that while Childress “is involved in trying to make sure I get a ride, the opportunity really isn’t there at RCR for me. They have two drivers (his brother Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick) who are under contract. It’s not like I can bring enough money to start a race team over there.

“Hopefully we can do something to work together with another team. But, yeah, I haven’t really been a RCR driver now for four years. I hope people can understand that I can bring value to a team respectfully, not just because of who I am but because of my talent.”

Dillon said it “feels great” to deliver Germain Racing its best finish so close to “the end of our run together.

“I’m not a person that’s built to quit in anything. I want to keep getting stronger every day of my life as a human. That doesn’t change for racing, racing for a team. Really proud of that. We got (five) more to go. See if we can possibly top that coming to the end. All in all it’s been a great run, not just for the finishes but spending time and making relationships and memories with these guys.”

Kyle Larson: ‘I will not stop listening and learning’

Kyle Larson
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT
Kyle Larson writes in an essay on his website that being labeled a racist after using a racial slur in April “has hurt the most, but I brought that on myself. What I didn’t expect, though, were all the people, who despite their disappointment in what I did, made the choice not to give up on me.”

Larson writes that since he was “rightly suspended by NASCAR and fired from my job” for uttering the slur before an esports event, he has sought counsel from many. He has hired a diversity coach and spoken with Black athletes, including Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and corporate executives. Larson also states he wants to return to NASCAR. He was indefinitely suspended in April.

“Since April, I’ve done a lot of reflecting,” Larson wrote. “I realized how little I really knew about the African-American experience in this country and racism in general. Educating myself is something I should’ve done a long time ago, because it would’ve made me a better person – the kind of person who doesn’t casually throw around an awful, racist word. The kind who makes an effort to understand the hate and oppression it symbolizes and the depth of pain it has caused Black people throughout history and still to this day. It was past time for me to shut up, listen and learn.”

Larson also shared the story of speaking with the owners of the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. Larson has worked previously with the school, which exposes children – many of them Black – to opportunities in motorsports. A child, Jysir, joined him in victory lane after he won at Dover last year.

“He was one of the many people I’d hurt, and he wanted to know why this happened,” Larson wrote. “So did his mom. And they didn’t just want to hear it from me over the phone or on a Zoom call. It needed to be face-to-face. I was honest with them. We talked about difficult subjects for more than two hours, and I spent a lot of time listening. Michelle educated me on the journey of Black people in America and the ugly history of racism and derogatory slurs. I offered my apologies to Jysir, his mom and the Martins for the pain I caused. Instead of the anger I expected, what I got in return was empathy.”

Go here to read Larson’s full essay.

 

Should NASCAR eliminate yellow line rule at Talladega?

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
NBC Sports analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Jarrett say that NASCAR should do away with the yellow line rule after the finish of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway was impacted by it.

NASCAR said it will not change the rule. The rule serves as an out-of-bounds mark on the inside portion of the 2.66-mile speedway. The rule is in place only at Talladega and Daytona.

Denny Hamlin won after going below the yellow line and on to the apron on the final corner of the last lap. NASCAR ruled Hamlin went down there to avoid a wreck and was not guilty of an infraction. NASCAR ruled that Matt DiBenedetto forced William Byron below the yellow line on the last lap. DiBenedetto, who crossed the finish line second, was penalized and dropped to 21st in the finishing order.

NASCAR penalized Chase Elliott for passing below the yellow line on the last lap but rescinded that after the race, giving Elliott his fifth-place finish back. Instead, NASCAR penalized Chris Buescher for forcing Elliott below the yellow line. Buescher crossed the line sixth but was dropped to 22nd, the last car on the lead lap, with the penalty.

“I got a great idea for everybody,” Earnhardt said on the NBCSN post-race show. “How about we just get rid of the yellow line rule? Nobody really wants to see the races come down to these types of decisions. I don’t think it’s going to crash more cars than we crashed today.

“It’s kind of frustrating to have to make the decisions. I know NASCAR doesn’t want to be put in this position, so let’s just get rid of it from here on out. Just let these guys race it out, at least in the last few laps. They’re going down there below the yellow line anyways. It takes everybody sort of out of the position of having to make these types of calls because it’s not fun.

“Definitely kind of agree with the decision they made per the rule and how it’s written, but we could just get rid of it altogether. It would be great with me.”

Jarrett said on NBCSN’s post-race show: “Let me just say there are two Dales, I’m going to put my name in there with Dale Jr. saying let’s get rid of this yellow line where NASCAR doesn’t have to be what we would call put in this position.

“I’m not saying Denny shouldn’t have won the race there or what Matt DiBenedetto was doing and the contact that was created on the last lap, I don’t think he deserves to finish 21st. … Let’s get rid of that (rule) where you’re not put in that position.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said officials will not change the rule.

“I mean, outside of putting a wall there, I don’t really know what more we can do,” he said. “I do sincerely believe we need the rule. You see all the real estate that’s around here. If we started having cars running 12 wide down the back straightaway, imagine what would happen when you get to Turn 3.

“I think it’s important that we continue to have a rule. You get out there in the heat of battle, things happen. It’s hard when there’s all that real estate down there, but you just can’t do it. I don’t think that we can eliminate it. I think it would be a mess. We kind of are where we are.”

Some drivers agreed with Miller after the race.

Winner Denny Hamlin

“Absolutely (agrees with the rule). I’ve been a victim of getting forced down there all the time. Finally they put their foot down and said, ‘This is the rule, we’re going to enforce it.’

“You can’t as a leader, wherever you are, use the yellow line as a defense. You have to play within the boundaries that they set. … They set the precedence early (in the race) so you know you weren’t going to get away with it. It’s part of it. I wouldn’t say I would have done anything different if I was Matt. I don’t know. I’m not a huge blocking guy. I don’t always think you have to block to win.”

Runner-up Erik Jones

“I think you’d probably see more wrecks without (the yellow line rule), guys being able to dive down there, trying to make big moves. You’d probably see more accidents than what we have now.

“I don’t honestly know what to do to make it better. I know it’s unfortunate when it comes down to the end of the race, it becomes a judgment call. … It is unfortunate when you have to make those calls, put people out of the race for something like that. But I honestly don’t know what I would change if I was in that position to make it any better.”

Third-place finisher Ty Dillon

“The rule doesn’t need to be changed. It’s a product of what’s going on right now. These cars are a bit easier to drive, stuck to the ground harder. The runs are happening twice as fast as they ever have.

“Guys going below the yellow line, you got guys going for a win, guys not trying to wreck. … We know the rules before we get here. I think if you were to open it up and take the yellow line away, you’re going to have guys blocking all the way down to the grass, have twice as big of wrecks.

“I don’t think we want to open up that can the worms. We have plenty of racetrack we can go four‑ or five‑wide on. It’s a product of what we do. I don’t see anybody at any fault for any reason. I don’t think anybody tried to bend the rules to get an advantage. I think it’s just a product of what happens here.”

What drivers said after Talladega race

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin — Winner: “Just a lot of attrition. We just played the strategy and the numbers game to run in the back until we were locked in. Just things worked out. We finally got one back. This one was unexpected to say the least, but proud of this whole FedEx team, Toyota and everyone at JGR for bringing great race cars. Today we’re obviously thinking about JJ Damato (JGR executive) and his two kids. Really excited about this win. This was unexpected for sure. They were crashing in front of us. Obviously, I got forced down there just like the 21 (Matt DiBenedetto) and others did. There were a bunch of us that all crashed down there.”

Erik Jones — Finished 2nd: “It was good. Obviously, wish we could have won it there at the end. We had to throw a big block and got in the wall, but still came back and finished second there. Good day. The car was strong. The Sport Clips Camry had good speed and we led a lot of laps. Just didn’t totally play out at the end. You can’t ask for a lot more. We were there and coming to the line with a shot to win.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 3rd: “It feels great. I’m sure everyone is aware our team announced it’s selling and has been sold.  The relationship between myself and GEICO and Germain Racing and all the 47 employees at Germain Racing is coming to an end. We all promised each other when it was announced we would all give everything we had till the end.  This was a statement for our team. I can’t thank everyone enough at Germain Racing, Bob Germain, Larry Rogers, all the people at GEICO, all the people that worked there over my four years that helped me throughout my four years here.  I’m thankful for the opportunity and hopeful for the next opportunity. And hopefully some of us can get to work again, work together again. Hopefully this propelled some of us to get new opportunities next year as we’re all searching.”

William Byron – Finished 4th: “It’s tough not to get the win today but to finish fourth is good. It’s just unfortunate. We had a really good run there on the final lap and I got a good push from (Denny Hamlin) in (Turns) 1 and 2 that set that up. I was able to get to (Chris Buescher) and push him and then found some daylight on the bottom to have a run at(Matt DiBenedetto. Unfortunately, he blocked us there and put us below the yellow line. Fortunately, though we were able to save it and still finish in the top five. Today was a good run for us. We really needed to finish a race after the last couple weeks and it’s good to have a result like today.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished 7th: “That was a crazy race at Talladega Superspeedway, but I’m proud of my No. 8 Cat Next Gen Dozers team for rallying all day long. They worked really hard to keep me in the game when we got into some trouble, and I really appreciate it. We got caught up in a wreck on Lap 1 that changed our game plan a little bit when we got some nose damage from the No. 95, but my team was able to make all the repairs quickly enough to get us back on our normal strategy by the time the competition caution came out. It was a lot about survival today with all the wrecks that were happening. I was able to squeeze through a couple big ones, but also got caught up in a couple others. Luckily, nothing was bad enough to take us out of the race completely. We just stayed focused, fixed what we needed to each time and kept fighting for every spot we could. It was a wild race today, so I’m happy we are able to come home with a seventh-place finish.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHECK — Finished 8th: “We managed to stay out of trouble the whole day, but that last caution forced us to pit for fuel – otherwise, we would have had a better shot at the win. We still came away with a nice top-10 finish.”

Ryan Preece – Finished 10th: “What a race today at Talladega Superspeedway. To be able to bring home a top-10 finish in our No. 37 Kroger Chevrolet after the season we have had feels like a win. I wish we didn’t have as much damage there at the end and we could give a little bit of a better push, but ultimately we needed fuel for the final NASCAR Overtime and needed to pit from the front anyway. I’m really proud of our Kroger team to be able to fix the damage that we did have and keep us there at the front at the end. We’ve got five races to continue finishing out this season strong and I’m looking forward to ending the season on a high note.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 12th: “This team has a never-give-up-attitude, and that is how we were able to finish so solid today in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet. Last week was a real bummer, but we kept fighting and only lost eight laps changing a belt. Tonight, we changed an oil cooler behind the wall and only lost two laps, so this RCR team is special. They are true professionals. Today was a fun race. We got our stage points in the first stage even with a little bit of damage. In the second stage, we just couldn’t keep up with the damage we had gotten, but to come back to 12th says a lot. This car is killed. I had a huge run down the backstretch at the end of the race. I pushed Brandon Poole way up there. Once I shoved him, I got to the bottom and then I don’t know what happened. The No. 2 car came across my nose and we lost a couple more spots at the end. It was probably a wild race for the fans to watch. I hope that we can make something happen at the Roval. We’re a little too far back in points, but we’ll see what we can do.”

Alex Bowman  – finished 14th: “This group of guys worked their butts off on pit road – very thankful for their hard work. Our Truck Hero Camaro, with Patriot Foundation on the side of it, was not really where we wanted it be to start the race. We made some changes, got it better and then I became a Ford sandwich there getting off turn two. I got pushed into the 10 (Aric Almirola) there – that was a bummer. If that was my fault, apologies to the 10. I felt like I got shoved into him, but it’s one of those deals you never want to be in that situation and crash somebody or cause a crash like that. So, bummed out about that.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 18th:  “I hope Tony Stewart is watching because he would be proud. We wrecked every car in the field and I wrecked four times in somebody else’s mess. This rules package just has everybody so on top of each other. Runs are just so fast and everybody wants to block and the runs are too fast to block and causes a lot of wrecks, but we made it through somewhat okay, I guess. We finished 18th and scored a lot of stage points, got a decent points cushion going into the Roval, but that’s gonna be a madhouse because there are a lot of cars next week that are gonna need a big race.  Hopefully, we just get through there with a solid day with the Discount Tire Ford and move on.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 20th: “We tried to take care of our Jimmy John’s Ford Mustang most of the day and wound up starting fourth on one of the restarts toward the end and wound up part of the attrition for the day.  Looking up and down pit road it doesn’t look like there’s very many cars that don’t have damage.”

MATT DiBENEDETTO — Finished 21st: “It’s just a crazy finish. I haven’t been able to really process it. I just really want to get this thing in Victory Lane. This Tuscany Faucets team. I feel like this is the same story a lot of times, just heartbreak. My wife and I have had a stressful week again just with the uncertainty — always fighting for my life — but I’m so appreciative of this team.  The Wood Brothers, I want this 100th win for the Woods so bad. Our alliance with Team Penske, Ford — I appreciate them putting me in this car. It’s so much fun to drive and have a shot to win. Denny did a great job. Deja vu. Holy cow.  Denny deserves all the support in the world. He’s an incredible racer. He was my biggest threat. I tried to block all I could. This is tough.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 23rd: “It was textbook, as perfect as Talladega could go for us. Just nowhere to go obviously in that last wreck. Proud of the effort, strong car. We wanted to get stage points and we got a stage win, that was a nice little bonus. Had fun up until the crash. Just wrong place, wrong time. Wish we could have ran until the end.”

Bubba Wallace – finished 24th: “I don’t really know – I haven’t seen a replay yet. It was a big learning curve day for me. I think I came down on the No. 37 (Ryan Preece) there and started that whole deal, so that’s on me. It’s just unfortunate. It was a really good day for us in our Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 World Wide Technology Camaro ZL1 1LE. We’ve got a lot to look over and review, which is good. We led some laps and had a really solid car. Hats off to my guys for a really solid effort – getting it fixed there at lap one. It was definitely a hard hit, but all-in-all, we’re good. We’ll try to take what we can from today. I love coming to these plate races. It’s showing, but we didn’t get the finish that we deserved today. All-in-all, we’ll go to the Roval and have some fun.”

Ryan Blaney – finished 25th: “Certainly not the day we wanted. A big thank you Todd Gordon and the Menards/Pennzoil crew doing a great job repairing our Mustang to where we could be competitive. Stinks we don’t have the results to show for, but we’ll move on to the Roval next week.”

Joey Logano — Finished 26th: “We had a lot of speed in our Shell/Pennzoil Mustang car. It was fast and it was up towards the front the whole race, leading a lot of laps. We were right where we wanted to be at the end of the race and (Chase Elliott) had a huge run. I probably shouldn’t have tried to block it. He was so fast and I lost a lot of momentum when I tried to block that, and that gave the 24 a big run and then I got in the middle and then I got in the soup and the next thing that happens is they all crashed, so it’s gonna be a tough week next week.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 27th: “The car was just real slow due to all of the damage, obviously, so I’m just holding up the line. I was trying to draft off the guys in front of me and I’m pushing too much backwards on the guys that are trying to push me forwards and it creates a wreck. Oh, well. The M&M’s Camry guys did a great job and just wish there was more for it. I just hate it when I’m right.”

Cole Custer — Finished 31st: “Our HaasTooling.com Mustang was fast and they just all started pushing real hard on the bottom or the middle and then they started spinning. I was like, ‘Hopefully, I can make it past it,’ but we didn’t.  It sucks. I thought we had a really fast car.  All the guys at SHR built some fast cars coming here, but we’ll move on to the next one.  It was fun racing up there, it just didn’t work out there at the end.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 32nd: “Yeah, it was a wild ride. That’s the nature of this sport. You’re on top one week with a win and everything’s fantastic. And then this week here at Talladega, we were hoping for a nice, smooth run and to gain some points. I was just doing my job as a Chevy helper running top-five and next thing you know, I’m going for one of the wildest rides I’ve ever been in.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 33rd: “You’ve got to go. You’ve got to push him.  The 22 and the 21 were trying and obviously they gave up on it for some reason. As soon as I got to (Jimmie Johnson), I push him in the front and the whole rear of the car went down and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and before I know it he was tank swapping all over the place. I don’t know if that was how they had their cars built or whatever, but as soon as you got close to him he was all over the place. Obviously didn’t mean to wreck him, but you’re going hard and three-wide and people are behind you pushing.  I was hoping he would save it, but he didn’t and we all wrecked.”

Daniel Suarez – 34th: “That was definitely not the way we were hoping to end our day. You never know what’s going to happen at Talladega and Daytona because so much is out of your control, but we had another good Team USA Toyota today, like we did at Daytona. We just needed to get to the end of the race so we could fight for a good finish and we got caught up in something. It is what it is. Now we go to the road course at Charlotte and we’ll hope to make the most of our day there next week.”

Michael McDowell — Finished 36th: “Man, what a shame. We had such fast Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang; it was really, really fast. Unfortunately, we had a trackbar extension from another race car come through the grille and knocked all of the water out of the radiator. I’m thankful to everybody at Love’s Travel Stops and Luber-finer for their continued support. We had a really fast race car and it’s just really unfortunate that we weren’t able to make it to the end. It just wasn’t our day.”

ARIC ALMIROLA — Finished 37th: “I got hit from behind and turned in the outside fence. It’s such a shame. We had such a fast Smithfield Power Bites Ford Mustang. I’m just disappointed. We were doing everything we needed to do. We were closing in to the end of stage one and it looked like we were gonna score a lot of points there, which is exactly what we needed to do.”

Kyle Busch remains outside top 12 after multiple Talladega wrecks

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
Kyle Busch’s post-Bristol prediction that he would be eliminated from the Cup playoffs after the Round of 12 came closer to becoming a reality Sunday at Talladega.

The defending champion finished 27th Sunday and left the track 21 points behind Joey Logano for the final spot to advance.

Busch remains the first driver outside the top 12 after entering the race trailing Alex Bowman by nine points. Busch is tied with Austin Dillon

Busch was involved in three wrecks, including one in overtime that started when he was turned by Tyler Reddick and started a chain reaction.

“Car was just real slow after all the damage obviously, so I’m just holding up the line trying to draft off the guys in front of me,” Busch told NBCSN. “I’m pushing too much backwards on the guys that are trying to push me forwards and it creates a wreck. … I hate it when I’m right.”

After he finished second at Bristol in the first round, Busch said “We’ll be eliminated in the next round.” Busch is winless through the 31 races.

 

 

Busch’s misfortune began with three laps left in the first stage when he was collected in a multi-car wreck that involved Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola.

Then, soon after the start of Stage 2, his left front tire shredded causing further damage to his No. 18 Toyota. He was then involved in the largest wreck of the race.

Busch kept the final cutoff spot thanks to bad races to the other drivers below the cutline. Almirola and Clint Bowyer were eliminated in wrecks and Austin Dillon finished 12th.

Busch’s result Sunday is his worst of the postseason after he finished in the top 10 in each of the first four races. Two of those results came after he started from the rear as a result of inspection failures (Richmond, Bristol).