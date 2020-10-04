Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch remains outside top 12 after multiple Talladega wrecks

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch’s post-Bristol prediction that he would be eliminated from the Cup playoffs after the Round of 12 came closer to becoming a reality Sunday at Talladega.

The defending champion finished 27th Sunday and left the track 21 points behind Joey Logano for the final spot to advance.

Busch remains the first driver outside the top 12 after entering the race trailing Alex Bowman by nine points. Busch is tied with Austin Dillon

Busch was involved in three wrecks, including one in overtime that started when he was turned by Tyler Reddick and started a chain reaction.

“Car was just real slow after all the damage obviously, so I’m just holding up the line trying to draft off the guys in front of me,” Busch told NBCSN. “I’m pushing too much backwards on the guys that are trying to push me forwards and it creates a wreck. … I hate it when I’m right.”

After he finished second at Bristol in the first round, Busch said “We’ll be eliminated in the next round.” Busch is winless through the 31 races.

 

 

Busch’s misfortune began with three laps left in the first stage when he was collected in a multi-car wreck that involved Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola.

Then, soon after the start of Stage 2, his left front tire shredded causing further damage to his No. 18 Toyota. He was then involved in the largest wreck of the race.

Busch kept the final cutoff spot thanks to bad races to the other drivers below the cutline. Almirola and Clint Bowyer were eliminated in wrecks and Austin Dillon finished 12th.

Busch’s result Sunday is his worst of the postseason after he finished in the top 10 in each of the first four races. Two of those results came after he started from the rear as a result of inspection failures (Richmond, Bristol).

Race results, point standings after Talladega

race results
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A chaotic overtime period with multiple restarts ended with Denny Hamlin winning Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega.

Hamlin was declared the winner after NASCAR reviewed the finish to determine whether he took the lead by illegally passing below the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, William Byron and Ryan Newman.

Matt DiBenedetto, who crossed the finish line second to Hamlin, was penalized by NASCAR for forcing Byron below the yellow line as they battled for the lead. DiBenedetto was scored as finishing 21st.

Click here for the race results.

Playoff standings

Hamlin joined Las Vegas winner Kurt Busch in locking himself into the Round of 8.

That leaves six spots left to be clinched in the cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

Joey Lognano holds the final transfer spot.

The final four spots in the playoff standings are Kyle Busch (-21 points from cutoff), Austin Dillon (-21), Clint Bowyer (-37) and Aric Almirola (-48 points).

Click here for the point standings.

 

Denny Hamlin rallies to Talladega playoff victory

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite being forced to the apron on the last corner of the last lap, Denny Hamlin went from fifth to the win in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin was forced down the track as Erik Jones and Chris Buescher moved down the lane. Hamlin darted to the left, sparks flying as he went off the banking and passed Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron to win.

“They were crashing in front of us,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, I got forced down there just like the 21 (DiBenedetto) and others did. There were a bunch of us that all crashed down there.”

MORE: Race results 

It was Hamlin’s 44th career win, tying him with Bill Elliott for 18th on the all-time wins list. Hamlin spent most of the day riding at the back avoiding many of the record 13 cautions in the race extended nearly 32 miles by multiple overtime attempts to finish the race.

DiBenedetto crossed the finish line second but NASCAR penalized DiBenedetto for forcing Byron below the yellow line in Turn 4. DiBenedetto was scored 21st. Erik Jones was moved to second. Ty Dillon finished a career-best third. He was followed by Byron and Ryan Newman. NASCAR also penalized Chase Elliott for a yellow line violation on the last lap and dropped him to 22nd.

The race went to a final overtime restart when Ryan Preece made contact with Bubba Wallace and sent Wallace into the wall. Matt DiBenedetto did not stop for fuel during that caution. Chase Elliott, who was second, and John Hunter Nemechek, who was third when the caution came out on Lap 194, all had to pit for fuel under caution. DiBenedetto, who was nearly out of fuel, led on the restart with the fuel gamble but couldn’t hold get by Hamlin.

The race was extended when a multi-car crash happened before the field took the white flag to begin the final lap. Playoff contenders Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano were among those involved. The incident ended a miserable day for Kyle Busch, who was involved in three separate incidents and had a left front tire be cut by a tire rub from damage in an accident.

The race proved challenging for many playoff drivers. Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch were eliminated in crashes. Kurt Busch’s car went airborne in a 13-car crash but landed on its wheels. That incident brought out the red flag on Lap 110.

“I was just doing my job as a Chevy helper, running top five and the next thing you know I’m going for one of the wildest rides I’ve ever been in,” Kurt Busch told NBC Sports.

Kyle Busch was involved in multiple crashes and had a left front tire blow.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chris Buescher

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ty Dillon finished a career-high third. … Ryan Newman’s fifth-place finish is his best finish of the season. … John Hunter Nemechek tied his career-best finish by placing eighth. … Brennan Poole finished a career-high ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Aric Almirola was eliminated in a crash just before the end of Stage 1. He was leading with three laps to go in the stage when contact from behind by Alex Bowman turned Almirola into the wall on the backstretch. Almirola finished 36th … Clint Bowyer placed 32nd after he was a part of a crash before the end of stage 2. … Kurt Busch finished 31st after his car went airborne in the 13-car crash that brought out the red flag on Lap 110. … Kyle Busch’s car also was damaged in that incident that ended Aric Almirola’s race. Busch had a tire rub that cut the left front tire and damaged his car shortly after the restart. Busch was later damaged in two other accidents.

NOTABLE: Bubba Wallace led 10 laps, the most laps he’s lead in his Cup career.

NEXT: The series races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 2:30 p.m., Oct. 11 on NBC. The race is an elimination race.

Large wreck unfolds late in Stage 2

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Multiple Cup playoff drivers were involved in a large wreck wreck near the start-finish line with 12 laps left in the second stage Sunday at Talladega.

The wreck occurred as the field raced through the frontstretch tri-oval. It began when Clint Bowyer turned Jimmie Johnson, who was at the front of the middle lane. It unleashed a chain reaction that saw Kurt Busch‘s car go airborne over Cole Custer‘s car as they crossed the start-finish line.

Busch, who won last week at Las Vegas to advance in the playoffs, landed on all four tires and was able to exit his car.

Busch told NBC it was “one of the wildest rides I’ve ever been in.”

“I saw his tire mark on my roof as I was getting out,” Custer told NBC. “Pretty wild.”

Also involved in the wreck were Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Joey Gase, Brendan Gaughan, Ryan Blaney, Brennan Poole and Daniel Suarez.

Gaughan, making the final start of his career, was eliminated.

Bowyer, who entered in the race 20 points below the cutoff to advance to the Round of 8, was eliminated from the race.

“Obviously, didn’t mean to wreck (Johnson),” Bowyer told NBC. “You’re going hard, three wide, people are behind you pushing. I was hoping he would save it, but he didn’t and we all wrecked.”

 

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch involved in Stage 1 wreck

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defending Talladega winner Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch were involved in a multi-car wreck with three laps left in Stage of Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega.

The wreck occurred on the backstretch and started when race leader Aric Almirola was turned into the outside wall by Alex Bowman.

Kyle Busch was fourth in line behind Almirola, Bowman and Joey Logano when the wreck began. Busch’s car briefly left the ground as it slid to the inside of the track and collected Blaney.

Almirola was eliminated from the race. He had entered the event 27 points behind the cutoff to advance to the Round of 8.

Austin Dillon, who entered the race last on the playoff grid, was also involved

Chris Buescher wound up with the stage win, the first of his career.

“I’m OK, ” Almirola told NBC. “I know I got hit from behind and turned into the outside fence. It’s such a shame.”

Busch, who entered the race nine points behind the cutoff, would experience another setback on Lap 8 of Stage 2, when his left front tire shredded, causing further damage to his car. He was able to continue after his team made repairs.

 