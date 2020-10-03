Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR disqualifies runner-up finish for Michael Annett

By Dustin LongOct 3, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR disqualified Michael Annett‘s runner-up finish Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway after Annett’s car failed post-race inspection.

NASCAR stated that Annett’s car failed heights. The car was too low on the left front.

Annett will be stripped of his second-place finish and recorded as placing last in the 37-car field. He will score one point. The penalty costs him 34 points – the difference from last and second place.

He was three points behind Ross Chastain for the final playoff spot before the penalty.

Annett heads into next weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval all but needing a win to advance to the next round of the  playoffs.

Annett’s crew chief, Travis Mack, discussed the infraction on social media Saturday night.

Talladega Xfinity race results, driver points

By Dustin LongOct 3, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Haley earned his third win of the season – all on superspeedways – with his victory Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Michael Annett crossed the line second but was disqualified when his car failed inspection after the race.

Ryan Sieg finished second. Noah Gragson placed third, Brandon Jones was fourth and Daniel Hermic finished fifth. ,Ross Chastain overcame an incident shortly before the end of the stage 2 to finish sixth.

Three playoff drivers finished 19th or worse. Chase Briscoe, who already is headed to the next round, was 19th, Harrison Burton was 23rd and Justin Allgaier was 29th.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Ross Chastain’s seventh-place finish moved him into the final transfer spot heading into next weekend’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. He leads Harrison Burton by seven points.

Michael Annett was three points behind Chastain before Annett’s car was disqualified. Annett is now last among the playoff drivers. He trails Chastain by 38 points.

Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend at Las Vegas, and Justin Haley have both advanced to the next round.

Click here for driver points report

 

Justin Haley charges to Xfinity playoff win at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 3, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Haley went from 10th to the lead in the final 10 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway and advance to the next round.

It is Haley’s third consecutive superspeedway win. He won at Talladega in June and at Daytona in August. Only Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had won three consecutive Xfinity races on superspeedways.

“Got this thing into the Round of 8, that’s the most important,” Haley told NBCSN.

MORE: Results and driver points report 

MORE: NASCAR disqualifies Michael Annett’s runner-up finish 

Haley was leading when the caution came out on the last lap for a crash on the backstretch that collected playoff driver Harrison Burton and four others. On the lap before, Chase Briscoe lost the lead and hit the wall.

Michael Annett crossed the finish line second but his car was disqualified for failing inspection after the race. Ryan Sieg went from 18th with 10 laps to go to finish second. He was followed by Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric.

Ross Chastain entered the race below the final transfer position. He did not score points in the first stage. He was turned on a restart late in stage 2 and then hit by Colby Howard and scored no points in that stage. Chastain rebounded to finish sixth. He goes into next week’s race at the Charlotte Roval holding the final transfer spot. He leads Burton by seven points.

Haley had a great run late to win his third race of the season.

“Once I got to the lead, I was pretty confident, but I don’t even know how I got to the lead,” Haley said. “I was back there for a good bit and I had to kind of hop my way up there and use the draft. When I got to fifth behind Burton, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to ride here and let everyone race, split up and then I’m going to get a good draft and get up there.’ That’s exactly what happened. A good bit of guessing.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Sieg’s second-place finish marked back-to-back top-five finishes. … Noah Gragson’s third-place finish is his sixth top 10 in a row.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst crashed after contact with Austin Hill.  Herbst finished 35th. … Austin Cindric was eliminated when he was hit from behind as the field pitted under green. The contact sent Cindric’s Ford into the inside SAFER barrier. He finished 34th. … Justin Allgaier went to the garage on Lap 96 after his car was smoking. He finished 29th.

NOTABLE: Justin Haley’s win means Kaulig Racing and JR Motorsports have combined to win six of the last seven superspeedway races.

NEXT: The series competes on the Charlotte Roval at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 10. The elimination race will air on NBC.

 

Talladega Truck race results

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 3, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raphael Lessard led when the caution came out on the final lap to win Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It is the first career series win for the 19-year-old Kyle Busch Motorsports driver. Trevor Bayne finished second.

Chandler Smith finished third and was followed by Rhodes and Codie Rohrbaugh, whose team was penalized before the race because of an inspection violation. Jordan Anderson finished sixth.

POINTS

Todd Gilliland and Christian Eckes each failed to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Gilliland suffered an engine issue about halfway through the race. Eckes was collected in last-lap accident.

Click here for Truck race points after the race

Click here for points reset for next round of playoffs

 

Raphael Lessard scores first Truck win with Talladega triumph

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 3, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nineteen-year-old Raphael Lessard scored his first career NASCAR win when officials ruled he was in the lead as the caution came out on the last lap of Saturday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway

The caution came out on the final lap for a multi-truck crash that ended the playoff hopes for Christian Eckes, who was involved in the incident. Todd Gilliland also was eliminated. Gilliland, who entered the race below the cutline to transfer, had an engine failure halfway through the race. Gilliland finished 28th.

“Oh my gosh,” Lessard told FS1. “That was awesome. I don’t know who was behind me, but he gave me a heck of a push and I can’t thank him enough because he’s part of that win too. He pushed me as hard as he could and I was just holding on for the ride. Then the caution came out at the right time. I’m so happy. This was my first time doing a burnout from a race win and I loved it. Hopefully we can do it some more.”

MORE: Race results 

Lessard, a rookie for Kyle Busch Motorsports was pushed into the lead by Ben Rhodes moments before the caution waved.

Trevor Bayne finished second for NIece Motorsports. Bayne said he would finish the season for Niece Motorsports. Chandler Smith finished third and was followed by Rhodes and Codie Rohrbaugh, whose team was penalized before the race because of an inspection violation. Jordan Anderson finished sixth.

The end was set up by a late caution. Sheldon Creed lost the lead with seven laps to go while leading and that brought out a caution.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Hill

STAGE 2 WINNER: Derek Kraus

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Trevor Bayne finished second for his best finish since coming to the Truck Series in September. … Codie Rohrbaugh’s fifth-place finish is his best since he was third at Daytona in the season opener. … Jordan Anderson’s sixth-place finish is his best since he was second in the season-opening race at Daytona.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Playoff driver Zane Smith was collected in a Lap 13 crash that eliminated seven Trucks. “I was just an innocent bystander,” Smith told FS1. Smith finished 33rd. Smith still advanced to the next round of the playoffs. … Todd Gilliland’s race ended early because of an engine issue and he failed to advance. … Christian Eckes finished 18th after he was caught in the last-lap crash and failed to advance in the playoffs.

NEXT RACE: The Round of 8 begins at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Kansas Speedway on Fox.