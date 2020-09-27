Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV channel

The second round of the Cup playoffs begins with the Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The 1.5-mile track kicks off the Round of 12. Winning the race and stage points are a premium for playoff drivers before the races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.
Kevin Harvick, who won at Bristol, starts from the pole.
Here is all the info for the Sunday Cup race at Las Vegas:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at 7:07 p.m. The green flag waves at 7:17 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at Noon. Drivers report to their cars at 6:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7 p.m. by Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain, Billy Mauldin. The national anthem will be performed by Sierra Black at 7:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6 p.m with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Kyle Busch to win at Bristol and claim his ninth win of the season.
LAST POINTS RACE AT LAS VEGAS: Joey Logano beat Matt DiBenedetto and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in February.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup.
CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:
Kurt Busch seeks first Las Vegas win but without hometown fans
Michael Jordan excited for NASCAR future with Denny Hamlin
Carolina Blue: Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan bonded by NASCAR
Germain Racing sells charter, will exit sport at end of season
Charlotte Roval to host limited number of fans
Friday 5: Team’s departure adds to ‘extremely stressful’ time
NASCAR fines Hendrick Motorsports $100,000
NTSB releases final report on Dale Jr. plane crash
Bubba Wallace to receive Stan Musial award for extraordinary character
Long: 100 days left in 2020, what else can happen?