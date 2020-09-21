The second round of the NASCAR 2020 Cup series playoffs will begin on Sunday, September 27 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney saw their championship hopes end last Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway where Kevin Harvick stole the show with his ninth win of the season. Harvick’s victory at Bristol marked a career-best milestone as his previous best was eight wins back in 2018.
NASCAR 2020 Schedule Playoffs – Round of 12
Sept. 27 – South Point 400
Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Playoffs – Round of 8
Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Texas 500
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Championship – Round of 4
Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway
PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE
Daytona 500
Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway
Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman
FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott (video)
Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)
Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney
Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway
Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer
NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon
Super Start Batteries 400
Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski
FireKeepers Casino 400
Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Consumers Energy 400
Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course
Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Race 1
Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Race 2
Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Date: Aug. 29
Winner: William Byron
Playoffs – Round of 16
Date: Sept. 6
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Date: Sept. 12
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Date: Sept. 19
Winner: Kevin Harvick