Texas Motor Speedway to host polling site for election

Residents and race fans in parts of North Texas will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming election at their local NASCAR track.
Texas Motor Speedway will be a polling site for the Nov. 3 election.
The track, owned by Speedway Motorsports, will serve as a polling site for the residents of Precinct 4048. That precinct includes a large portion of Denton County and Forth Worth, Texas.
The polling site will be in the Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse just outside Turn 2. It will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET on election day.
“In anticipation of a very high voter turnout for the presidential election, we have been working for months to acquire polling sites throughout the county,” Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator, said in a press release. “We are excited that Texas Motor Speedway has offered the use of the Lone Star Tower Clubhouse as a polling site.”
Local, state and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure a sanitized, safe and socially distanced voter experience.
TMS is the first track that hosts NASCAR Cup races to announce its plans for use as a polling site. It joins sporting venues for other major sports in doing so.
A number of NBA arenas and practice facilities will be voting locations, as well as select NFL stadiums and NHL arenas.