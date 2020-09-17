Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start time, TV channel

The Xfinity Series wraps up its regular season Friday night with a race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Only one spot in the 12-driver playoff field remains to be set. Brandon Brown holds the spot with a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.
Justin Allgaier, who swept the doubleheader at Richmond, will start from the pole.
Here is all the info for the Friday Bristol Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 6:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:25 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:45 p.m. by Mike Rife of Vansant Church of Christ. The national anthem will be performed at 6:46 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier beat Jeb Burton and Ross Chastain at Richmond
LAST RACE AT BRISTOL: Noah Gragson won over Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in June.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup