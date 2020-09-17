Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start time, TV channel

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series wraps up its regular season Friday night with a race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Only one spot in the 12-driver playoff field remains to be set. Brandon Brown holds the spot with a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Justin Allgaier, who swept the doubleheader at Richmond, will start from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Friday Bristol Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 6:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:25 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:45 p.m. by Mike Rife of Vansant Church of Christ. The national anthem will be performed at 6:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier beat Jeb Burton and Ross Chastain at Richmond

LAST RACE AT BRISTOL: Noah Gragson won over Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in June.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Texas Motor Speedway to host polling site for election

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Residents and race fans in parts of North Texas will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming election at their local NASCAR track.

Texas Motor Speedway will be a polling site for the Nov. 3 election.

The track, owned by Speedway Motorsports, will serve as a polling site for the residents of Precinct 4048. That precinct includes a large portion of Denton County and Forth Worth, Texas.

The polling site will be in the Lone Star Tower Condominium Clubhouse just outside Turn 2. It will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET on election day.

More: Upcoming Cup playoffs races can fans attend

“In anticipation of a very high voter turnout for the presidential election, we have been working for months to acquire polling sites throughout the county,” Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator, said in a press release. “We are excited that Texas Motor Speedway has offered the use of the Lone Star Tower Clubhouse as a polling site.”

Local, state and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure a sanitized, safe and socially distanced voter experience.

TMS is the first track that hosts NASCAR Cup races to announce its plans for use as a polling site. It joins sporting venues for other major sports in doing so.

A number of NBA arenas and practice facilities will be voting locations, as well as select NFL stadiums and NHL arenas.

Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly set for Las Vegas Truck Series race

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Action sports star Travis Pastrana and IndyCar driver Conor Daly are teaming up with Niece Motorsports to compete in the upcoming Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With the backing of iRacing, who made the announcement Thursday, the duo will drive the No. 42 and No. 45 Chevrolets in the Sept. 25 race.

Pastrana and Daly’s involvement is a continuation of their rivalry in the LCQ League, a private iRacing league featuring motorsports and action sports legends having fun in cars from all disciplines.

For Pastrana, a former Roush Fenway Racing driver, it will be his fifth career Truck start and his second of the year after he competed in the July 25 race at Kansas Speedway. He finished 22nd.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing our rivalry from the LCQ League to the real world,” Pastrana said in a press release. “We’ve been getting lots of advice and iRacing on-track coaching from fellow LCQ member Parker Kligerman. I’m looking forward to seeing how the hours in iRacing pay off on the track, especially for Conor who has never driven a NASCAR truck in real life. He might be the first person in history to jump into a professional racing series and take the green flag without so much as a single practice lap in real life! Conor is a phenomenal IndyCar driver and a quick learner so I think he will surprise a lot of people.”

It will be the first Truck Series start for Daly, who has 61 IndyCar starts since 2013. Daly made his NASCAR debut in 2018 at Road America driving for Roush in the Xfinity Series.

“I could not be more excited to jump in a Gander Outdoor Series truck for the first time ever in Las Vegas!” Daly said in a press release “This will be one of the greatest challenges I’ve ever faced in my career as it will be the first event I’ve ever done where I’ve never driven a single lap in the Chevy Silverado before taking the green flag for the race. Travis and I have been going head to head on iRacing getting as much practice as possible since that’s the best possible form of preparation we have!

 

Bristol weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinSep 17, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The first round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs ends this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series and ARCA are in action on the Bristol weekend schedule, which includes the Xfinity regular-season finale and the start of the Truck Series playoffs.

More: Brad Keselowski on pole for Cup race

Here is the Bristol weekend schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 17

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30  p.m. – ARCA Menards Series haulers enter (screening)

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage opens

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress

1 – 1:30 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

1 p.m. – ARCA garage opens

1 – 8:30 p.m. – ARCA garage screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 – 6:45 p.m. – ARCA practice

7:15 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series race; 200 laps/106.6 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:20 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

9:30 p.m. – ARCA race; 200 laps/106.6 miles (FS1, MRN)

11:15 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

11:45 p.m. – ARCA haulers exit

 

Friday, Sept. 18

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:30 – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:25 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

6:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

7 p.m. – Xfinity race; 300 laps/159.9 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

7:10 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

7:15 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 500 laps/266.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

What upcoming Cup playoff races NASCAR fans can attend

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wednesday saw Kansas Speedway announce “up to 10,000” NASCAR fans will be able to attend its Oct. 18 Cup playoff race.

Eight Cup races remain in the season with Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway closing out the first round of the playoffs (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series playoffs.

 

Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday)

Roughly 30,000 fans are expected. The track sold out its ticket availability. Fans will also be allowed for the Xfinity race.

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 27)

To be determined.

 

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4)

Reduced number of fans.

 

Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11)

To be determined. The track’s proposal is being reviewed by North Carolina’s government.

 

Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18)

Limited number of fans.

 

Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 25)

50% of capacity permitted.

 

Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 1)

To be determined.

 

Phoenix Raceway – Championship race (Nov. 8)

Limited number of fans for all three days.