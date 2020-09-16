Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kansas Speedway fans
Getty Images

Kansas Speedway to host ‘limited number’ of fans for Cup playoff race

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that it will host a “limited number” of fans for its Oct. 18 Cup playoff race. A track spokesperson said it allow “up to 10,000” fans.

The news comes after no fans were permitted to attend any of NASCAR’s races at the 1.5-mile track in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oct. 18 event is the first race in the Round of 8 in the playoffs. The Round of 16 ends Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“At Kansas Speedway we have a tradition of fantastic playoff racing, and what better treat for our fans than to have them witness that in person,” track president Pat Warren said in a press release. “I know the drivers feed off the excitement of having the fans on hand, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunity to welcome them back to the track, offering a safe, healthy environment for everyone.”

To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the Oct. 18 race may be reseated to new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied. In addition, all fans will be screened before entering the facility and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

fans three and over will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Tailgating and coolers will not be permitted (clear bags up to 18″x18″x14″ in size will be allowed). Detailed fan protocols can be found at www.kansasspeedway.com/return.

Camping will still be available in the GEICO Turn 1, Turn 3, Turn 4 and Backstretch Terraces. Outside camping will be limited to the GEICO Martinsville, Phoenix, Daytona White and Daytona Blue Campgrounds. GEICO Reserved Infield, Richmond and Tent Camping will not be available for this event.  

What upcoming Cup playoff races NASCAR fans can attend

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Wednesday saw Kansas Speedway announce “up to 10,000” NASCAR fans will be able to attend its Oct. 18 Cup playoff race.

Eight Cup races remain in the season with Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway closing out the first round of the playoffs (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series playoffs.

 

Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday)

Roughly 30,000 fans are expected. The track sold out its ticket availability. Fans will also be allowed for the Xfinity race.

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 27)

To be determined.

 

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4)

Reduced number of fans.

 

Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11)

To be determined. The track’s proposal is being reviewed by North Carolina’s government.

 

Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18)

Limited number of fans.

 

Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 25)

50% of capacity permitted.

 

Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 1)

To be determined.

 

Phoenix Raceway – Championship race (Nov. 8)

Limited number of fans for all three days.

Brad Keselowski brings Gong Show to Richmond victory lane

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski turned around at one point during his victory celebration Saturday night at Richmond Raceway and had another reason to be excited.

“You are a man of your word!”

Keselowski’s declaration was aimed at the track’s communications director, Brent Gambill, who had just entered Victory Lane.

It wasn’t Gambill’s presence itself that elicited Keselowski’s enthusiasm.

Instead, it was the large gong that Gambill held in his hands.

More: Keselowski on pole for Bristol night race

The gong, which you may have seen on NBCSN’s post-race show or on Keselowski’s social media channels, is not a regular presence in Richmond’s Victory Lane.

It’s regular home is as a fixture in the Richmond Raceway media center. But it was in the track’s ticket office where Keselowski first laid eyes on it. There, the track’s staff would bang the instrument anytime they made a big sale, according to Gambill.

As a guest of Gambill’s, Keselowski visited the office last year on Sept. 11 to offer encouragement for the staff members.

“As we entered, a staff member named Rob Garella was about to clang the gong for a big sell,” Gambill recounted in an email to NBC Sports. “Brad asked if he could hit the gong as well. I later found out that Rob was a lifelong Keselowski fan.”

Garella and Keselowski took turns banging the gong.

As they left the office, Keselowski told Gambill and track president Dennis Bickmeier that if he won that weekend’s race he wanted to bang the gong in Victory Lane.

Later, when Keselowski arrived in the media center after winning the pole for the race, he asked about the gong. Gambill reminded him he had to win the race.

“You better be ready!” Keselowski declared.

The Team Penske driver would have to wait. Martin Truex Jr. claimed the win that weekend.

Keselowski’s wait ended Saturday night when he beat Truex to take his second career victory at the short track.

On Friday Gambill had received a text from Keselowski’s PR person asking if the gong would be ready should Keselowski win.

Before the race, Gambill responded: “We’ll be ready if Brad wins.”

Gambill was a man of his word.

“I would not be surprised to see a gong in victory lane at Richmond in the future,” said Gambill.

Bristol Truck starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 16, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Grant Enfinger will lead the Bristol Truck starting lineup to the green flag Thursday night. The race is the playoff opener for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Enfinger is coming off a victory last weekend at Richmond.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Brett Moffitt. Ben Rhodes will start third and be followed by reigning series champion Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

Click here for starting lineup

The Bristol Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (.533-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (106.6 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Bristol (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Bristol Xfinity starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Justin Allgaier, coming off his weekend sweep at Richmond, will lead the Bristol Xfinity starting lineup to green Friday night.

Allgaier has won three of the last six Xfinity races. Friday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the regular-season finale for the series. The playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier will be joined on the front row Friday by Ross Chastain. Noah Gragson, who won at Bristol in June, will start third and be followed by Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.

Click here for starting lineup

The Bristol Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol 

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (.533-mile speedway)

Length: 300 laps (159.9 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 85. Stage 2 ends Lap 170.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for lineup

Next Truck race: Thursday at Bristol (200 laps, 106.6 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN