Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday that it will host a “limited number” of fans for its Oct. 18 Cup playoff race. A track spokesperson said it allow “up to 10,000” fans.

The news comes after no fans were permitted to attend any of NASCAR’s races at the 1.5-mile track in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oct. 18 event is the first race in the Round of 8 in the playoffs. The Round of 16 ends Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“At Kansas Speedway we have a tradition of fantastic playoff racing, and what better treat for our fans than to have them witness that in person,” track president Pat Warren said in a press release. “I know the drivers feed off the excitement of having the fans on hand, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunity to welcome them back to the track, offering a safe, healthy environment for everyone.”

To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to the Oct. 18 race may be reseated to new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied. In addition, all fans will be screened before entering the facility and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

fans three and over will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Tailgating and coolers will not be permitted (clear bags up to 18″x18″x14″ in size will be allowed). Detailed fan protocols can be found at www.kansasspeedway.com/return.

Camping will still be available in the GEICO Turn 1, Turn 3, Turn 4 and Backstretch Terraces. Outside camping will be limited to the GEICO Martinsville, Phoenix, Daytona White and Daytona Blue Campgrounds. GEICO Reserved Infield, Richmond and Tent Camping will not be available for this event.

