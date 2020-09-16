Grant Enfinger will lead the Bristol Truck starting lineup to the green flag Thursday night. The race is the playoff opener for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.
Enfinger is coming off a victory last weekend at Richmond.
He’ll be joined on the front row by Brett Moffitt. Ben Rhodes will start third and be followed by reigning series champion Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.
The Bristol Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.
NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol
Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (.533-mile speedway)
Length: 200 laps (106.6 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Lineup: Click here for starting lineup
Next Xfinity race: Friday at Bristol (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN