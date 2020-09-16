Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski will start from the Cup pole position at Bristol

By Nate RyanSep 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Team Penske drivers will control the front row of the starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday night’s first-round finale in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Richmond Raceway winner Brad Keselowski will lead the field to the green flag, and teammate Joey Logano, who has notched back to back third-place finishes to open the playoffs, will start second. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will form the second row.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the 16 playoff drivers (in order): Austin Dillon (fifth), Chase Elliott (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Alex Bowman (eighth), Kyle Busch (ninth), Aric Almirola (10th), Clint Bowyer (11th), Cole Custer (12th), Kurt Busch (13th), Ryan Blaney (14th), William Byron (15th) and Matt DiBenedetto (16th).

Based on the points and first-round victories, the top 12 drivers will advance to the second round after Saturday. Clint Bowyer currently occupies 12th in the standings with William Byron (trailing Bowyer by three points), Custer (-8), DiBenedetto (-25) and Blaney (-27) in danger of being eliminated.

Keselowski won the May 31 race at Bristol Motor Speedway after starting first at the 0.533-mile oval where he has three career Cup victories.

The No. 2 Ford driver, who will be starting first in a Cup race for the third time this season, was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Since the end of the regular season, playoff cars now fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on nearly all race weekends.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol 

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (0.533-mile speedway)

Length: 500 laps (266.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 125. Stage 2 ends Lap 250.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Truck race: Thursday at Bristol (200 laps, 106.6 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Bristol (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Brad Keselowski brings Gong Show to Richmond victory lane

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski turned around at one point during his victory celebration Saturday night at Richmond Raceway and had another reason to be excited.

“You are a man of your word!”

Keselowski’s declaration was aimed at the track’s communications director, Brent Gambill, who had just entered Victory Lane.

It wasn’t Gambill’s presence itself that elicited Keselowski’s enthusiasm.

Instead, it was the large gong that Gambill held in his hands.

The gong, which you may have seen on NBCSN’s post-race show or on Keselowski’s social media channels, is not a regular presence in Richmond’s Victory Lane.

It’s regular home is as a fixture in the Richmond Raceway media center. But it was in the track’s ticket office where Keselowski first laid eyes on it. There, the track’s staff would bang the instrument anytime they made a big sale, according to Gambill.

As a guest of Gambill’s, Keselowski visited the office last year on Sept. 11 to offer encouragement for the staff members.

“As we entered, a staff member named Rob Garella was about to clang the gong for a big sell,” Gambill recounted in an email to NBC Sports. “Brad asked if he could hit the gong as well. I later found out that Rob was a lifelong Keselowski fan.”

Garella and Keselowski took turns banging the gong.

As they left the office, Keselowski told Gambill and track president Dennis Bickmeier that if he won that weekend’s race he wanted to bang the gong in Victory Lane.

Later, when Keselowski arrived in the media center after winning the pole for the race, he asked about the gong. Gambill reminded him he had to win the race.

“You better be ready!” Keselowski declared.

The Team Penske driver would have to wait. Martin Truex Jr. claimed the win that weekend.

Keselowski’s wait ended Saturday night when he beat Truex to take his second career victory at the short track.

On Friday Gambill had received a text from Keselowski’s PR person asking if the gong would be ready should Keselowski win.

Before the race, Gambill responded: “We’ll be ready if Brad wins.”

Gambill was a man of his word.

“I would not be surprised to see a gong in victory lane at Richmond in the future,” said Gambill.

Bristol Truck starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 16, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Grant Enfinger will lead the Bristol Truck starting lineup to the green flag Thursday night. The race is the playoff opener for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Enfinger is coming off a victory last weekend at Richmond.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Brett Moffitt. Ben Rhodes will start third and be followed by reigning series champion Matt Crafton and Austin Hill.

The Bristol Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (.533-mile speedway)

Length: 200 laps (106.6 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Bristol (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Bristol Xfinity starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Justin Allgaier, coming off his weekend sweep at Richmond, will lead the Bristol Xfinity starting lineup to green Friday night.

Allgaier has won three of the last six Xfinity races. Friday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the regular-season finale for the series. The playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier will be joined on the front row Friday by Ross Chastain. Noah Gragson, who won at Bristol in June, will start third and be followed by Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.

The Bristol Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol 

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (.533-mile speedway)

Length: 300 laps (159.9 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 85. Stage 2 ends Lap 170.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Truck race: Thursday at Bristol (200 laps, 106.6 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Four crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined four crew chiefs for lug nut violations from last weekend’s races at Richmond Raceway.

In Cup, NASCAR fined Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, and Ryan Blaney‘s crew chief, Todd Gordon, $10,000 each because their cars had a lug nut not secure after Saturday night’s race.

MORE: Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Blaney seek NASCAR history to advance 

NASCAR fined Xfinity crew chief Bruce Schlicker $5,000 after Ross Chastain‘s car had a lug nut not secure after the first of two Xfinity races last weekend at Richmond.

In the Truck Series, NASCAR fined crew chief Scott Zipadelli $2,500 after Austin Hill‘s truck had a lug nut not secure after the Richmond race.

 