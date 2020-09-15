Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing to part ways after season

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2020, 9:58 AM EDT
Daniel Suarez and Gaunt Brothers Racing have agreed to part ways after this season, the team announced Tuesday.

Suarez will drive for the team through the end of the season.

“The entire team is very appreciative of the effort Daniel has put forth. He has helped build the foundation we need for next season as well as 2022 when the NextGen car arrives,” said Marty Gaunt, president and CEO of Gaunt Brothers Racing, in a statement. “We’re both committed to earning as many points as possible in these last eight races together and finishing the season strong.”

Said Suarez in a statement: “I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year. I will always be grateful to them for having my back. Marty and everyone at Gaunt Brothers Racing invest a lot of time and effort into this race team and I’m proud to have been a part of it. I have given 100 percent of myself to this team since day one, and I will continue to give 100 percent until the last lap at Phoenix. My goal has always been to win races and championships, and that will never change.”

Suarez joined the team in late January. His best finish this year is 18th at Bristol and Kansas. The series heads to Bristol this weekend (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Suarez now seeks his fourth different Cup team in a four-year stretch.

He moved to Cup in 2017 at Joe Gibbs Racing after Carl Edwards suddenly retired. Suarez raced for JGR in 2018 and was replaced for the 2019 season by Martin Truex Jr. after Furniture Row Racing shut down.

Suarez went to Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2019 season but was not retained. He was replaced by rookie Cole Custer, who is in the playoffs this season.

Suarez then went to Gaunt Brothers Racing, which is in its first full-time season and does not have a charter.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. takes No. 1 for first time

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Your eyes are not deceiving you.

For the first time since late June a driver not named Kevin Harvick or Denny Hamlin sits atop the latest NASCAR power rankings.

Martin Truex Jr. has claimed the top spot for the first time this season following his second-place finish in Saturday’s playoff race at Richmond.

Truex rides the No. 1 spot in the NASCAR power rankings into the first elimination race of the playoffs this weekend at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Here is this week’s NASCAR Power Rankings:

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): Truex hasn’t won a race since June at Martinsville, but his consistency is paying off. He’s finished in the top three in eight of the last 10 races.

2. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): After stealing a win at Darlington, Harvick took home a seventh-place finish in Richmond.

3. (tie) Joey Logano (Last week No. 6):  Earned his second straight third-place finish. Has placed in the top 10 in 10 of the last 13 races.

3. (tie) Austin Dillon (Last week No. 9): Possibly had the best car Saturday night and earned consecutive top fives for the first time in his Cup career. How big of a playoff spoiler can Dillon be?

5. Brad Keselowski (Last week No. 8): Dominated to win his fourth Cup race of the year. This is his first season with more than three victories since 2016 (four wins).

6. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 2): A speeding penalty helped relegate him to 12th-place finish in Richmond for his third result of 12th or worse in the last four races. Hamlin still easily advanced to the second round of the playoffs via points.

7. Chase Elliott (Last week No. 4): Finished fifth after a disappointing result at Darlington. Has four top fives in the last six races.

8. William Byron (Last week No. 5): After an impressive run of three consecutive top fives, Byron struggled in Richmond, finishing 21st.

9. (tie) Alex Bowman (Last week No. 7): After a ninth-place finish at Richmond, Bowman has four consecutive top-10 finishes.

9. (tie) Justin Allgaier (Last week unranked): Has won three of the last six Xfinity races and earned back-to-back victories for the first time in his career.

9. Kyle Busch (last week No. 10): Placed sixth at Richmond after starting from the rear due to failed pre-race inspections. Has two consecutive top 10s.

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks for Cup series

By Mary OmatigaSep 14, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series playoffs are still underway. Only one race remains in the opening round of the Cup playoffs. Follow the action at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 19 as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kevin HarvickBrad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are all locked into the round of 12. Harvick (Darlington) and Keselowski (Richmond) earned spots via wins in this round while Hamlin secured a playoff spot via points last weekend at Richmond. Click here for more on the current playoff standings.

NASCAR 2020 Schedule Playoffs – Round of 16

Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Playoffs – Round of 12

Sept. 27 – South Point 400

Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs – Round of 8

Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Texas 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott  (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon

Super Start Batteries 400

Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Consumers Energy 400

Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Race 1

Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race 2

Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Aug. 29
Winner: William Byron

Playoffs – Round of 16

Date: Sept. 6 
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Date: Sept. 12
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Red Farmer recovering from COVID-19 after hospitalization

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images for True Speed Communication
By Dustin LongSep 14, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Red Farmer, selected to be in the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, is back home after spending five days in an Alabama hospital after contracting COVID-19, according to Rick Karle of NBC affiliate WVTM in Birmingham, Alabama.

Farmer is part of a 2021 Hall of Fame class that includes Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Stefanik.

Karle reported that the 87-year-old Farmer spent five days at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.

Karle reported that Farmer said: “The doctors told me if I went in a day later, I may not have made it. Those doctors and nurses saved my life.”

Farmer seeks to return to racing in early October at the Talladega Short Track.

Farmer has been racing since the late 1940s. He is a member of the famed “Alabama Gang” and has won more than 750 short track races. He won a NASCAR Modified title in 1956 and the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman title from 1969-71.

Farmer was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

 

Xfinity standings after Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
One more race, one more playoff spot.

The Xfinity Series will hold its regular-season finale Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and solidify its 12 driver playoff field.

Following the doubleheader at Richmond Raceway, Brandon Brown holds the final playoff spot. After finishing 18th and 11th in Richmond, Brown has a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Here is a look at the Xfinity standings after Richmond. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Those shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

Xfinity standings after Richmond