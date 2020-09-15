TODAY’S SCHEDULE Dustin — Work Daniel — OFF TODAY’S POSTS 7 a.m. — Power Rankings 10 a.m. — Todd Gilliland appreciates first Truck playoff appearance 1 p.m. — Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto need to make NASCAR history to advance in playoffs TODAY’S MEDIA SESSIONS 1:30 p.m. — Johnny Klausmeier, crew chief for Clint Bowyer

Daniel Suarez and Gaunt Brothers Racing have agreed to part ways after this season, the team announced Tuesday.

Suarez will drive for the team through the end of the season.

“The entire team is very appreciative of the effort Daniel has put forth. He has helped build the foundation we need for next season as well as 2022 when the NextGen car arrives,” said Marty Gaunt, president and CEO of Gaunt Brothers Racing, in a statement. “We’re both committed to earning as many points as possible in these last eight races together and finishing the season strong.”

Said Suarez in a statement: “I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year. I will always be grateful to them for having my back. Marty and everyone at Gaunt Brothers Racing invest a lot of time and effort into this race team and I’m proud to have been a part of it. I have given 100 percent of myself to this team since day one, and I will continue to give 100 percent until the last lap at Phoenix. My goal has always been to win races and championships, and that will never change.”

Suarez joined the team in late January. His best finish this year is 18th at Bristol and Kansas. The series heads to Bristol this weekend (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Suarez now seeks his fourth different Cup team in a four-year stretch.

He moved to Cup in 2017 at Joe Gibbs Racing after Carl Edwards suddenly retired. Suarez raced for JGR in 2018 and was replaced for the 2019 season by Martin Truex Jr. after Furniture Row Racing shut down.

Suarez went to Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2019 season but was not retained. He was replaced by rookie Cole Custer, who is in the playoffs this season.

Suarez then went to Gaunt Brothers Racing, which is in its first full-time season and does not have a charter.