Camping World Truck Series name returns in 2021

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will revert back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021, Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, announced Tuesday.
“The transition back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series demonstrates the continued power of NASCAR’s brand-loyal fan base and creates a broader touchpoint with fans who are RV and Outdoor enthusiasts,” Lemonis said in a statement. “We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019, and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion in November.
“The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands.”
“It definitely stinks going to Bristol being so far back and probably having to win the race,” Blaney told NBCSN after last weekend’s Richmond race.
But there is hope for Blaney and DiBenedetto heading into this weekend’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Three times since the elimination-style format debuted in 2014 a driver at least 20 points behind entering a cutoff race advanced.
Kevin Harvick went into the 2015 first-round elimination race at Dover 23 points out of a transfer spot. He won. Harvick went on to make it to the championship race.
Chase Elliott entered last year’s second-round elimination race at Kansas 22 points behind the last transfer spot. He finished second. Aided by 15 stage points, he advanced. Elliott’s playoffs, though, ended in the following round.
Denny Hamlin entered last year’s third-round elimination race at Phoenix 20 points behind the last transfer spot. He won to advance to the championship race.
Blaney has a checkered past at Bristol Motor Speedway. He’s led 439 laps there, most of any track. But his average finish is 20.7, worse than every track from Richmond and the Daytona road course.
Blaney has led more than 100 laps in three of the last five Bristol races. He’s scored three top 10s in that stretch.
In April 2018, Blaney led 100 of the first 117 laps when he was collected in a crash. He led 121 laps and won stage 1 in the 2018 night race, but his chances of winning ended with a loose wheel in the last stage. He led 158 laps before finishing fourth in the 2019 spring race there.
Blaney led 60 laps in May and was second to teammate Brad Keselowski when Blaney’s car got out of the high groove and bounced off the wall. His car spun and came to stop. Ty Dillon couldn’t avoid him and hit Blaney’s car, ripping off the nose. Blaney finished last.
“I don’t really think that he is going to be able to point himself in, but I think he can win himself in,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton said on this week’s Splash and Go (video above). “Of everybody that we’re talking about, he is the guy that I think has enough speed and has shown me at Bristol to have enough speed where he can win this race and advance into the next round. … I think this is an opportunity for Ryan and his team to step up to the plate and find a way in a big moment on a big stage to move themselves forward.”
NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty raises questions about if Blaney can overcome his deficit.
“What concerns me about Ryan Blaney and that team is exactly some of the points you brought up,” Petty told Burton. “They’ve had speed. They’ve led races. They’ve run up front and they’ve given it away in stage three almost every time. They should be sitting here, I feel, with at least three to four wins on regular race tracks. … And they won a (superspeedway race) by about a half inch and that’s all they have to show for their regular season.”
DiBenedetto seeks his first career Cup win. It nearly came at Bristol last year when he finished second to Hamlin that night.
“If there is one track to be in a must-win situation that I would choose it would definitely be Bristol,” DiBenedetto said after Richmond. “I think we have a good shot at it.”
Todd Gilliland appreciates first Truck Series playoff appearance
Two years ago, Todd Gilliland entered the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series season – his second racing with Kyle Busch Motorsports – facing high exceptions.
Son of former Cup driver David Gilliland, the then 17-year-old had two ARCA Menards Series West titles along with 20 wins across the main ARCA series and the East and West Series.
“I really think that when I came to the Truck Series I was just ready to win,” Gilliland said. “I thought that it was going to be kind of easy.”
By the end of 2019 Truck Series season, Gilliland had failed to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons and had just one win.
Gilliland said the experience “beat me down.” Now 20, Gilliland is in better spirits as one of 10 drivers who will compete for the Truck Series title starting Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).
He’ll do so in the No. 38 Ford, which is fielded through a partnership between David Gilliland’s DGR-Crosley and Front Row Motorsports.
“It’s made me appreciate it a lot more,” Gilliland said Monday about making the playoffs after his KBM struggles. “The last two years, I personally expected to make the playoffs and I was expected to make the playoffs and finally being able to do it and seeing the excitement of my team … we’re a part of something that only 10 drivers are this year and it just makes me appreciate a lot more.”
Gilliland doesn’t yet have a win in 2020. Through 16 races he has four top fives and nine top 10s. He enters Bristol ninth on the reseeded playoff standings with 2,003 points.
“Obviously, personally as a team, we wish we would have won more races from here, but we still have a chance and that’s the ultimate goal, which is very important to us,” Gilliland said.
If Gilliland does get that chance, the guy who won the last Truck Series title, Matt Crafton, thinks he’s an underdog to look out for at the season finale.
“Kid’s got a lot of talent and he just needs, honestly, to get his head right,” Crafton said. “He’s got to get the confidence rolling. He was really, really fast at St. Louis (Gateway) and St. Louis reminds me a lot of Phoenix. If Todd can make it to Phoenix, he can definitely be one of the ones to race for a championship.”
Gilliland showed off what his team is capable of in the Aug. 30 race at Gateway. He led 75 laps and won the first two stages. But in the final stage contact with Sheldon Creed forced him into the wall and resulted in a 24th-place finish.
Gilliland’s aware “people have noticed the speed” he’s shown recently.
“Obviously, we still aren’t where we want to be week in and week out,” Gilliland. “We’ve kind of been hit and miss. There’s some weeks that you know, say Gateway, we were the dominant truck and it’s hard to be that dominant in one of these races nowadays. … We’ve had glimmers of that every once in a while, so we just need to do that more consistently and I think that’s in the details of the truck setup that the notes that we’re building and I feel like we’re getting better and better every week still.”
Compared to his experience with KBM last year, where he didn’t win until after the playoffs, Gilliland feels “in my heart” he’s been “more in contention” this season.
“Last year, we had some some weeks we’d be in contention,” Gilliland said. “I still showed up to the racetrack thinking we could win every Truck race (I) showed up to, but this year I just feel like our pit crew’s on it. Every time I come down pit road we’re gonna gain spots. I just really feel like we have all the pieces to be a championship contending team.”
While Gilliland enters the playoffs winless, he’s not alone. Four drivers, including former champion Brett Moffitt, have yet to visit victory lane.
Another one of them is Christian Eckes, who drives Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota.
After his own trying time at KBM, Gilliland was asked how much sympathy he has for the 19-year-old’s situation.
“Racing is hard,” Gilliland said. “I think when you walk in the doors at anywhere, you’re there for a reason. You have to believe that in your heart that you can do it and also, you have to kind of be the leader. And most of us being, you know, pretty young, not having much experience at these ranks, people don’t respect you right away and I think … there’s different ways to go about it.
“But you pretty much just have to be the leader right off the bat. I feel bad, but also it’s part of learning. I think every single person in NASCAR has gone through it, you know, where you grow up a lot and then I think you’re just ready and stuff clicks easier. So I think everyone will get there in their time.”
Sam Mayer will drive for JR Motorsports in the second half of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series before moving to a full-time role in 2022, the team announced Tuesday.
The 17-year-old Mayer is running select Truck and ARCA races this season, winning four ARCA races. He drove for the JR Motorsports Late Model team in 2018-19. Mayer also drove for GMS Racing in 2019 and won the K&N Pro Series East title that season.
“Having the opportunity to return to JR Motorsports after racing late models with them in 2018 is definitely very special to me,” Mayer said in a statement. “Being able to share this news makes me very excited for the coming year. I hope I can learn as much as I can in the second half of next season and to be ready to go race fulltime for the NXS championship in 2022.”
The team did not release details on what car number Mayer will drive in the second half of the 2021 season. He turns 18 on June 26, 2021, allowing him to compete on every Xfinity Series track then.