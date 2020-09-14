Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

One more race, one more playoff spot.

The Xfinity Series will hold its regular-season finale Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and solidify its 12 driver playoff field.

Following the doubleheader at Richmond Raceway, Brandon Brown holds the final playoff spot. After finishing 18th and 11th in Richmond, Brown has a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Here is a look at the Xfinity standings after Richmond. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Those shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

