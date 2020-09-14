Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cup standings after Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
One race remains in the first round of the Cup playoffs. The Cup standings after Richmond show that only three drivers are locked into the second round.

The series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) with Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin locked in. Harvick and Keselowski have locked in spots via wins in this round. Hamlin secured a playoff spot via points last weekend at Richmond.

Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot with a three-point advantage over William Byron.

Byron is followed by Cole Custer (-8 points), Matt DiBenedetto (-25 points) and Ryan Blaney (-27 points).

Here is a look at the Cup standings after Richmond. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the second round. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a transfer spot.

By Mary OmatigaSep 14, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series playoffs are still underway. Only one race remains in the opening round of the Cup playoffs. Follow the action at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 19 as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kevin HarvickBrad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are all locked into the round of 12. Harvick (Darlington) and Keselowski (Richmond) earned spots via wins in this round while Hamlin secured a playoff spot via points last weekend at Richmond. Click here for more on the current playoff standings.

NASCAR 2020 Schedule Playoffs – Round of 16

Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Playoffs – Round of 12

Sept. 27 – South Point 400

Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs – Round of 8

Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Texas 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott  (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon

Super Start Batteries 400

Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Consumers Energy 400

Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Race 1

Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race 2

Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Aug. 29
Winner: William Byron

Playoffs – Round of 16

Date: Sept. 6 
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Date: Sept. 12
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Red Farmer recovering from COVID-19 after hospitalization

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images for True Speed Communication
By Dustin LongSep 14, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Red Farmer, selected to be in the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, is back home after spending five days in an Alabama hospital after contracting COVID-19, according to Rick Karle of NBC affiliate WVTM in Birmingham, Alabama.

Farmer is part of a 2021 Hall of Fame class that includes Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Stefanik.

Karle reported that the 87-year-old Farmer spent five days at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.

Karle reported that Farmer said: “The doctors told me if I went in a day later, I may not have made it. Those doctors and nurses saved my life.”

Farmer seeks to return to racing in early October at the Talladega Short Track.

Farmer has been racing since the late 1940s. He is a member of the famed “Alabama Gang” and has won more than 750 short track races. He won a NASCAR Modified title in 1956 and the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman title from 1969-71.

Farmer was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

 

Xfinity standings after Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 14, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
One more race, one more playoff spot.

The Xfinity Series will hold its regular-season finale Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and solidify its 12 driver playoff field.

Following the doubleheader at Richmond Raceway, Brandon Brown holds the final playoff spot. After finishing 18th and 11th in Richmond, Brown has a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Here is a look at the Xfinity standings after Richmond. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Those shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

Xfinity standings after Richmond

NASCAR entry lists for Bristol weekend

By Dustin LongSep 14, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
NASCAR teams head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The Truck, Xfinity and Cup series each race at night, beginning with Thursday’s event for the Truck Series. The Xfinity Series races Friday night. The Cup Series races Saturday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Bristol:

Cup – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for the cutoff race in the opening round of the Cup playoffs. Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot by three points on William Byron. Brad Keselowski won at Bristol earlier this year.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Xfinity – Food City 300 (7 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

Thirty-six cars are entered for the regular-season finale. Eleven of the 12 playoff spots have been clinched. Brandon Brown holds the final playoff spot. He has a 49-point advantage on Jeremy Clements. Noah Gragson won at Bristol earlier this season.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

 

Trucks – UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

Thirty-eight trucks are entered for the opening playoff race for the series. Austin Hill won the regular season championship.

Click here for Truck entry list