One race remains in the first round of the Cup playoffs. The Cup standings after Richmond show that only three drivers are locked into the second round.

The series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) with Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin locked in. Harvick and Keselowski have locked in spots via wins in this round. Hamlin secured a playoff spot via points last weekend at Richmond.

More: Battle for final transfer spot goes to Bristol

Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot with a three-point advantage over William Byron.

Byron is followed by Cole Custer (-8 points), Matt DiBenedetto (-25 points) and Ryan Blaney (-27 points).

Here is a look at the Cup standings after Richmond. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the second round. Those shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a transfer spot.

Follow @DanielMcFadin