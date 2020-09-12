Results, point standings after Saturday Xfinity race

Justin Allgaier won the Saturday Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, completing a sweep of the series’ doubleheader at the short track.

Allgaier led 135 of 250 laps, including the final 13 laps under green. He beat Jeb Burton and Ross Chastain.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton and Justin Haley.

More: Race results, point standings

Allgaier finished the weekend by earning 12 of a possible 14 playoff points after he won two of four stages in addition to his race wins.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed. I knew when we needed to go we could. I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate, Jeb Burton, did a fantastic job today on that last restart.”

It’s Allgaier’ 14th career Xfinity win and the first time he’s won consecutive races.

“I don’t know that it isn’t the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Allgaier said of the back-to-back wins. “I think a lot of times in this sport you’re only as good as your last race. And it’s really, really easy to have success and have a good race and not following it up with a good race. … To be able to get these guys what they deserve, it made today more special thanI think I’ve ever had.”

Austin Cindric finished 10th and clinched the regular-season championship and the 15 playoff points that come with it.

“I had a very frustrating day and I wish we would have been able to do more with our PPG Ford Mustang today,” Cindric told NBCSN. “We sat down as a team at the beginning of the year and we all wrote down our top-three goals. I am not a big proponent of setting goals but we put something on paper and my number one was the regular-season championship. From the outside looking in that was maybe a lofty goal but we have a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I am really proud of that effort. We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four. A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”

Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst each clinched playoff spots today. Eleven of the 12 playoff spots have been filled. Brandon Brown holds the final spot entering the regular-season finale.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ross Chastain

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Jeb Burton’s runner-up finish is his career-best result in 40 Xfinity starts … Harrison Burton finished fourth after he was 16th in Friday night’s race … Noah Gragson earned his first top five since Dover I on Aug. 22 … Michael Annett (seventh) earned his sixth straight top-10 finish, the longest active streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst finished 34th after he wrecked from contact with Brandon Brown with 22 laps to go … Colby Howard finished 35th after het got into the wall and brought out the caution late in the first stage … Tommy Joe Martins finished 26th after he started first due to the field invert from Friday’s race.

WHAT’S NEXT: Regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7 p.m. ET Sept. 18 on NBCSN.

