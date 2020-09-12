Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Justin Allgaier wins Saturday Xfinity race at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier won the Saturday Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, completing a sweep of the series’ doubleheader at the short track.

Allgaier led 135 of 250 laps, including the final 13 laps under green. He beat Jeb Burton and Ross Chastain.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton and Justin Haley.

Allgaier finished the weekend by earning 12 of a possible 14 playoff points after he won two of four stages in addition to his race wins.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed. I knew when we needed to go we could. I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate, Jeb Burton, did a fantastic job today on that last restart.”

It’s Allgaier’ 14th career Xfinity win and the first time he’s won consecutive races.

“I don’t know that it isn’t the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Allgaier said of the back-to-back wins. “I think a lot of times in this sport you’re only as good as your last race. And it’s really, really easy to have success and have a good race and not following it up with a good race. … To be able to get these guys what they deserve, it made today more special thanI think I’ve ever had.”

Austin Cindric finished 10th and clinched the regular-season championship and the 15 playoff points that come with it.

“I had a very frustrating day and I wish we would have been able to do more with our PPG Ford Mustang today,” Cindric told NBCSN. “We sat down as a team at the beginning of the year and we all wrote down our top-three goals. I am not a big proponent of setting goals but we put something on paper and my number one was the regular-season championship. From the outside looking in that was maybe a lofty goal but we have a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I am really proud of that effort. We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four. A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”

Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst each clinched playoff spots today. Eleven of the 12 playoff spots have been filled. Brandon Brown holds the final spot entering the regular-season finale.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ross Chastain

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Jeb Burton’s runner-up finish is his career-best result in 40 Xfinity starts … Harrison Burton finished fourth after he was 16th in Friday night’s race … Noah Gragson earned his first top five since Dover I on Aug. 22 …  Michael Annett (seventh) earned his sixth straight top-10 finish, the longest active streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst finished 34th after he wrecked from contact with Brandon Brown with 22 laps to go … Colby Howard finished 35th after het got into the wall and brought out the caution late in the first stage … Tommy Joe Martins finished 26th after he started first due to the field invert from Friday’s race.

WHAT’S NEXT: Regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7 p.m. ET Sept. 18 on NBCSN.

Inspection failures force Kyle Busch to start at rear

Inspection failures
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 12, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Kyle Busch will start at the rear of the field in Saturday night’s playoff race at Richmond after his No. 18 car failed inspection twice.

Busch was to have started sixth.

His car was penalized for two inspection failures before the race. No other cars had two inspection failures before the race.

One challenge for Busch could be the change in stage lengths in the opening stage. Last year, the first stage ended on Lap 100. Tonight’s first stage ends at Lap  80. So Busch has fewer laps to climb from the rear and into the top 10 to score stage points.

Richmond is the second race of the first round of the playoffs. Busch is 10th in the standings. He’s seven points ahead of the cutoff for the final transfer spot to the second round.

Busch goes into Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) without crew chief Adam Stevens, who is serving a one-race suspension. Stevens was penalized because Busch’s car had two lug nuts not safe and securer after last weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Jacob Canter will be Busch’s crew chief Saturday. Canter has been Busch’s crew chief in his five Xfinity starts.

Busch is winless this season. He’s had at least one Cup victory in each of the past 15 season. That’s tied with Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for sixth on the all-time list for most consecutive seasons with a Cup win.

Busch has six career wins at Richmond. He swept both Richmond races in 2018.

Results, point standings after Saturday Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier beat teammate Jeb Burton to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond.

It is Allgaier’s third win of the season and it completed Allgaier’s sweep of the doubleheader weekend.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson.

Point standings

Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst clinched playoff spots Saturday, leaving just one spot left to fill in the 12-driver field.

Brandon Brown hold the final spot. He has a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements heading into the regular season-finale at Bristol.

Click here for the point standings.

Saturday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV channel

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
The opening round of the Cup playoffs continue with the Saturday Cup race at Richmond.

Martin Truex Jr. will try to win his third consecutive race at the short track.

Southern 500 winner Kevin Harvick starts from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Richmond:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is at 7:40 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:31 p.m. by Chaplain Lt. Col. Thomas Allen, U.S. Army of Fort Lee. The national anthem will be performed by Henrico Fire Choir at 7:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) around the .750-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 235

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30

TO THE REAR: Kyle Busch (two inspections failures), Christopher Bell (Unapproved Adjustments)

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.  Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Austin Dillon to win the Southern 500.

LAST RACE AT RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. beat Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Martin Truex Jr. aims for fifth straight Virginia win at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Two years ago, to call Martin Truex Jr. the “gold standard”  – Denny Hamlin’s words – of the Cup Series’ two Virginia short tracks would have been unthinkable.

Entering last spring’s race at Richmond Raceway, Truex had failed to win in 26 starts on the .750-mile track, even though he had led a total of 675 laps in the five races preceding that event.

To the south in Martinsville, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was winless in 27 starts prior to last year’s playoff race on the half-mile track.

But that’s the past.

Going into today’s Cup playoff race at Richmond (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Truex is the man to beat in Virginia, going undefeated in the last four Cup races there.

More: Martin Truex Jr and Chase Elliott have moved on from Darlington incident

Truex swept last year’s Richmond races and has won the last two Martinsville events. His victory in the spring Richmond race last year was his first short-track win in a full-time Cup career that began in 2006.

“I think it’s kind of a deal where we got to working on certain things, trying to get the car to do certain things that I like it to do and working with the same group of guys for several years there,” Truex said earlier this week. “Obviously at Furniture Row (Racing), it kind of began. Being able to go to JGR (in 2019) with basically the same race cars, and a lot of the same people, we just really continued to work in those same directions and areas. I think that short tracks are places where they are very unique.

“The things that have worked in the past typically you can carry through and use them for seasons. Just the things we have been working on for me particularly. Not only the way I drive, my style, but make the car compliment that. Obviously, we have a great team, and a great race car. It’s just a matter of putting all of the pieces together and continuing to refine on them over the years.”

Unlike last year at Richmond, Cup teams will be using the low-downforce package there for the first time.

That didn’t hinder Truex at Martinsville earlier this year when he led 132 laps and earned his only win of the season so far.

Truex has a “lot of confidence” in what the No. 19 team can do with the new package tonight.

“If you go back to 2017, 2018, 2016, it was all low downforce then. It’s basically back to what it was then,” Truex said. “I feel like we’ve been able to do similar things with our car and our setup that I feel like have worked with both packages. That gives me confidence to go back and do what we did last season.”

Truex hopes to not only continue his own Richmond dominance this weekend, but the dominance of Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing at the short track. The manufacturer and team have won seven of the last nine Richmond races and four straight.

“The past handful of seasons it has been a really good track for our team,” Truex said. “I think anytime you go to a place that you have had recent success, especially in the playoffs, it’s a bonus. I’m excited to go there. Hopefully, it would be nice to get a win. It’s been a while.”