Richmond race results
Results, point standings after Richmond playoff race

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski won Saturday night’s Cup playoff race at Richmond to score his first win of the playoffs and his fourth of the year.

He beat Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott.

It is Keselowski’s second career Cup win at Richmond. The first came in 2014.

Point Standings

Denny Hamlin, who finished 12th, is locked into the second round of the playoffs on points, joining Kevin Harvick and Keselowski.

Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot. He has a three-point advantage over William Byron.

Byron is trailed by Cole Custer (-8 points), Matt DiBenedetto (-25 points) and Ryan Blaney. (-27).

Brad Keselowski wins Cup playoff race at Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 12, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski said this week that his team’s “expectations going into Richmond are really high.” He showed what he meant Saturday night, winning the Cup playoff race at Richmond Raceway to move into the second round.

Keselowski had reason to look forward to this race. He was in the same car that he won with at New Hampshire in August, a race he dominated.

“Man, this thing was awesome,” Keselowski told NBCSN after his fourth win of the season.

Keselowski said he wants this car for the championship finale in Phoenix.

Keselowski’s Ford was too strong for others to overcome with various pit strategies in the middle race of the opening round of the playoffs. He led 192 of the 400 laps, including the final 48.

“We knew this was gonna be a really big pit strategy race, but we had the speed, we had the strategy,” Keselowski said. “This team today did it all.”

Keselowski joins Kevin Harvick in the second round of the playoffs. Harvick advanced with last week’s Southern 500 win.

Keselowski’s win came a few hours after Team Penske teammate Will Power won the NTT IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second despite missing pit road during a green-flag stop in the first half of the race. Joey Logano placed third. Austin Dillon was fourth despite a pit road speeding penalty and missing pit road with less than 70 laps to go. Chase Elliott completed the top five.

Kyle Busch, who had to start at the rear because his car failed inspection twice before the race, finished sixth.

Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot to the second round going into next weekend’s cutoff race at Bristol. He is three points ahead of William Byron and eight points ahead of Cole Custer. Matt DiBenedetto trails Bowyer by 25 points. Ryan Blaney trails Bowyer by 27 points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Dillon followed his runner-up finish at Darlington with a fourth-place finish at Richmond. This is the first time in his career he’s scored back-to-back top-five finishes. … Runner-up Martin Truex Jr. has finished in the top four in nine of the last 10 races. … Alex Bowman placed ninth, marking his fourth consecutive race he’s finished in the top 10, a career high. … Denny Hamlin secured a spot in the second round on points with his 12th-place finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Blaney finished 19th. He’s never finished better than 17th in nine Richmond starts. … Matt DiBenedetto struggled all race and finished 17th.

NOTABLE: The only cautions were for the competition caution and the two stage breaks.

NEXT RACE: The series races Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) in the final race of the first round. This race will cut the playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers.

Inspection failures force Kyle Busch to start at rear

Inspection failures
By Dustin LongSep 12, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Kyle Busch will start at the rear of the field in Saturday night’s playoff race at Richmond after his No. 18 car failed inspection twice.

Busch was to have started sixth.

His car was penalized for two inspection failures before the race. No other cars had two inspection failures before the race.

One challenge for Busch could be the change in stage lengths in the opening stage. Last year, the first stage ended on Lap 100. Tonight’s first stage ends at Lap  80. So Busch has fewer laps to climb from the rear and into the top 10 to score stage points.

Richmond is the second race of the first round of the playoffs. Busch is 10th in the standings. He’s seven points ahead of the cutoff for the final transfer spot to the second round.

Busch goes into Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) without crew chief Adam Stevens, who is serving a one-race suspension. Stevens was penalized because Busch’s car had two lug nuts not safe and securer after last weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Jacob Canter will be Busch’s crew chief Saturday. Canter has been Busch’s crew chief in his five Xfinity starts.

Busch is winless this season. He’s had at least one Cup victory in each of the past 15 season. That’s tied with Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for sixth on the all-time list for most consecutive seasons with a Cup win.

Busch has six career wins at Richmond. He swept both Richmond races in 2018.

Results, point standings after Saturday Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier beat teammate Jeb Burton to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond.

It is Allgaier’s third win of the season and it completed Allgaier’s sweep of the doubleheader weekend.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson.

Point standings

Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst clinched playoff spots Saturday, leaving just one spot left to fill in the 12-driver field.

Brandon Brown hold the final spot. He has a 49-point advantage over Jeremy Clements heading into the regular season-finale at Bristol.

Click here for the point standings.

Justin Allgaier wins Saturday Xfinity race at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier won the Saturday Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, completing a sweep of the series’ doubleheader at the short track.

Allgaier led 135 of 250 laps, including the final 13 laps under green. He beat Jeb Burton and Ross Chastain.

The top five was completed by Harrison Burton and Justin Haley.

Allgaier finished the weekend by earning 12 of a possible 14 playoff points after he won two of four stages in addition to his race wins.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed. I knew when we needed to go we could. I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate, Jeb Burton, did a fantastic job today on that last restart.”

It’s Allgaier’ 14th career Xfinity win and the first time he’s won consecutive races.

“I don’t know that it isn’t the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Allgaier said of the back-to-back wins. “I think a lot of times in this sport you’re only as good as your last race. And it’s really, really easy to have success and have a good race and not following it up with a good race. … To be able to get these guys what they deserve, it made today more special thanI think I’ve ever had.”

Austin Cindric finished 10th and clinched the regular-season championship and the 15 playoff points that come with it.

“I had a very frustrating day and I wish we would have been able to do more with our PPG Ford Mustang today,” Cindric told NBCSN. “We sat down as a team at the beginning of the year and we all wrote down our top-three goals. I am not a big proponent of setting goals but we put something on paper and my number one was the regular-season championship. From the outside looking in that was maybe a lofty goal but we have a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I am really proud of that effort. We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four. A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”

Ryan Sieg and Riley Herbst each clinched playoff spots today. Eleven of the 12 playoff spots have been filled. Brandon Brown holds the final spot entering the regular-season finale.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ross Chastain

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Jeb Burton’s runner-up finish is his career-best result in 40 Xfinity starts … Harrison Burton finished fourth after he was 16th in Friday night’s race … Noah Gragson earned his first top five since Dover I on Aug. 22 …  Michael Annett (seventh) earned his sixth straight top-10 finish, the longest active streak.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst finished 34th after he wrecked from contact with Brandon Brown with 22 laps to go … Colby Howard finished 35th after het got into the wall and brought out the caution late in the first stage … Tommy Joe Martins finished 26th after he started first due to the field invert from Friday’s race.

WHAT’S NEXT: Regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7 p.m. ET Sept. 18 on NBCSN.

