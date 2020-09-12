Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Hailie Deegan
Getty Images

Hailie Deegan ‘making the best’ of 2020

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hailie Deegan doesn’t want to call her rookie season in the ARCA Menards Series a “lost year,” but as Kyle Busch is fond of saying, it’s 2020.

“I haven’t got everything out of it that I was planning on,” Deegan said Wednesday ahead of today’s race at Toledo Speedway (5 p.m. ET on Trackpass).

It’ll be the third time this year ARCA has visited the half-mile track. Like every major form of motorsports, it’s a schedule arrangement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has also thrown a wrench in the development plan for the 19-year-old Ford development driver.

When Deegan was announced as a Ford driver in December, her father Brian Deegan hoped she would be able “dabble” to in the Truck Series this year before moving up full-time in 2021. That dabbling could have included competing in the annual race at Eldora Speedway.

But it’s 2020.

“As of now nothing is really set in stone,” Deegan said. “Money is still tight. ARCA is expensive. We are still figuring it out. At the beginning of the year I thought we would be in the clear to do a few truck races money-wise and budget-wise for my racing, but what actually happened was with the whole COVID deal and everything, everyone’s budgets that they were going to give extra on top of what I had was cut.

“We had to start from square one again.”

Deegan said she knows “people that have trucks but I am struggling to find people that want to pay for them.”

Deegan, who has three ARCA Menards West wins, has been “making the best” of what she has had available to her this season while racing for DGR-Crosley.

“Put a lot more time on the simulator and been doing a lot more around stock car racing, not just practicing at the track,” Deegan said. “I have been doing a lot more dirt circle track racing and sim time and studying footage and focusing on the off-track stuff to get me ready for the on-track stuff to get me ready since we have such a lack of practice.”

Through 14 races, Deegan has 12 top 10s and a best finish of second in the season opener at Daytona. Her best non-superspeedway result was third at Lucas Oil Raceway. Going into Toledo she’s third in the standings, 48 points behind Michael Self.

Her two DNF’s were at Kentucky (wreck) and Iowa (mechanical issue).

“If I finished outside of the top 10 without anything happening I would be nervous for myself,” Deegan said. “I just hold myself to such a high standard and have such high goals for myself to accomplish and I know I am still in my development years and stuff but still, having a lot of eyes on me does add pressure and it does add pressure to do better than I am at any moment. I think I just have to keep my mind that I am in the ARCA Series and developing for the future.”

Deegan said the pandemic has made “it difficult, especially for a driver like me that doesn’t have as much experience as I want to have and needs more experience.”

Deegan transitioned to stock car racing after getting her start in off-road racing. This is just her third full-time year racing on pavement.

“It favors drivers that have been there forever,” Deegan said of the lack of additional track time. “Those are the ones it doesn’t affect the most. The up-and-coming drivers are trying to get seat time and experience. These races still cost the same for sponsors to pay for as they would if we got practice and qualifying and all that stuff. I get cut short, I am really the only one that gets cut short in the whole process because I am not getting the most out of it that I am needing to and was planning on from the beginning.”

While Deegan doesn’t believe the circumstances of this season push her racing plans “back a year,” she knows she’s will have to “really buckle down and focus” for the rest of this season.

Saturday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV channel

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The opening round of the Cup playoffs continue with the Saturday Cup race at Richmond.

Martin Truex Jr. will try to win his third consecutive race at the short track.

Southern 500 winner Kevin Harvick starts from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Richmond:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is at 7:40 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:31 p.m. by Chaplain Lt. Col. Thomas Allen, U.S. Army of Fort Lee. The national anthem will be performed by Henrico Fire Choir at 7:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) around the .750-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 235

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.  Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Austin Dillon to win the Southern 500.

LAST RACE AT RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. beat Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Martin Truex Jr. aims for fifth straight win in Virginia

Matt DiBenedetto “anxious” about Richmond playoff race

Friday 5: NASCAR’s bold moves earning praise from drivers

NASCAR suspends Mike Wallace indefinitely

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. move on from Darlington incident

After ‘fearing the unknown’ Denny Hamlin trusts crew chief

Bubba Wallace not returning to RPM after this season

Silly Season Scorecard: New driver for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021

Richmond playoff race holds many questions for drivers

Interim crew chiefs for Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer at Richmond are set

NASCAR seeks to reshape Auto Club Speedway into a short track

Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick reclaims No. 1 spot

 

Martin Truex Jr. aims for fifth straight Virginia win at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two years ago, to call Martin Truex Jr. the “gold standard”  – Denny Hamlin’s words – of the Cup Series’ two Virginia short tracks would have been unthinkable.

Entering last spring’s race at Richmond Raceway, Truex had failed to win in 26 starts on the .750-mile track, even though he had led a total of 675 laps in the five races preceding that event.

To the south in Martinsville, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was winless in 27 starts prior to last year’s playoff race on the half-mile track.

But that’s the past.

Going into today’s Cup playoff race at Richmond (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), Truex is the man to beat in Virginia, going undefeated in the last four Cup races there.

More: Martin Truex Jr and Chase Elliott have moved on from Darlington incident

Truex swept last year’s Richmond races and has won the last two Martinsville events. His victory in the spring Richmond race last year was his first short-track win in a full-time Cup career that began in 2006.

“I think it’s kind of a deal where we got to working on certain things, trying to get the car to do certain things that I like it to do and working with the same group of guys for several years there,” Truex said earlier this week. “Obviously at Furniture Row (Racing), it kind of began. Being able to go to JGR (in 2019) with basically the same race cars, and a lot of the same people, we just really continued to work in those same directions and areas. I think that short tracks are places where they are very unique.

“The things that have worked in the past typically you can carry through and use them for seasons. Just the things we have been working on for me particularly. Not only the way I drive, my style, but make the car compliment that. Obviously, we have a great team, and a great race car. It’s just a matter of putting all of the pieces together and continuing to refine on them over the years.”

Unlike last year at Richmond, Cup teams will be using the low-downforce package there for the first time.

That didn’t hinder Truex at Martinsville earlier this year when he led 132 laps and earned his only win of the season so far.

Truex has a “lot of confidence” in what the No. 19 team can do with the new package tonight.

“If you go back to 2017, 2018, 2016, it was all low downforce then. It’s basically back to what it was then,” Truex said. “I feel like we’ve been able to do similar things with our car and our setup that I feel like have worked with both packages. That gives me confidence to go back and do what we did last season.”

Truex hopes to not only continue his own Richmond dominance this weekend, but the dominance of Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing at the short track. The manufacturer and team have won seven of the last nine Richmond races and four straight.

“The past handful of seasons it has been a really good track for our team,” Truex said. “I think anytime you go to a place that you have had recent success, especially in the playoffs, it’s a bonus. I’m excited to go there. Hopefully, it would be nice to get a win. It’s been a while.”

Saturday Richmond Xfinity race: Start time TV channel

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 11, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series completes its doubleheader weekend Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Justin Allgaier won Friday night’s race and will seek his second win in a row in Saturday’s event.

Only two races remain in the regular season – Saturday’s race and the Sept. 18 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The top 15 finishers from Friday’s race are inverted in the starting lineup for Saturday’s race. Tommy Joe Martins will start on the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Richmond Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 1:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2 p.m. by John Woodward, Virginia State Police Senior Trooper and Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed 2:01 p.m. by Specialist Maya Rodriguez, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 2 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m.. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier passed Justin Haley with 29 laps to go for the lead and went on to win Friday night’s race at Richmond. Kyle Busch was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Friday Richmond race results

Friday Richmond race results
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 11, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier scored his second Xfinity win of the season Friday night at Richmond Raceway.

Allgaier passed Justin Haley for the lead with 29 laps to go and went on the victory, the second of the season and 13th of his Xfinity career.

Haley finished second. Kyle Busch placed third. Austin Cindric was fourth. Ross Chastain was fifth.

NASCAR disqualified the car of Chad Finchum after it failed rear heights. Finchum finished 27th. He will be credited with a last-place finish.

Click here for race results

POINTS

Michael Annett finished seventh, securing a playoff spot. Nine playoff spots have been secured, leaving three to be claimed. Holding those final three spots are rookie Riley Herbst, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Brown.

Brown holds the final playoff spot. He is 43 points ahead of Jeremy Clements.

Click here for driver points report

 