Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Saturday Richmond Xfinity race: Start time TV channel

By Dustin LongSep 11, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series completes its doubleheader weekend Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Justin Allgaier won Friday night’s race and will seek his second win in a row in Saturday’s event.

Only two races remain in the regular season – Saturday’s race and the Sept. 18 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The top 15 finishers from Friday’s race are inverted in the starting lineup for Saturday’s race. Tommy Joe Martins will start on the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Richmond Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 1:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2 p.m. by John Woodward, Virginia State Police Senior Trooper and Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed 2:01 p.m. by Specialist Maya Rodriguez, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 2 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m.. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Allgaier passed Justin Haley with 29 laps to go for the lead and went on to win Friday night’s race at Richmond. Kyle Busch was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

Justin Allgaier wins Friday Richmond Xfinity race

By Dustin LongSep 11, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier passed Justin Haley for the lead with 29 laps to go and went on to win Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

The series is back on track Saturday to complete its doubleheader weekend. Saturday’s race begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

MORE: Race results 

Allgaier lost the lead to Haley on Lap 174 of 250 and began to pull away. He rallied and got by Haley on Lap 222. Allgaier went on to win his second race of the season.

“We’re just hitting our stride at the right time of the season,” Allgaier said.

Haley finished second. He was followed by Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain.

“I thought maybe a few more laps I could have gotten to him because he was really sideways toward the end,” Haley said of Allgaier. “Honestly, he just timed it perfectly. Lapped traffic was not ideal. The whole time I thought we were faster didn’t quite play our cards right.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Michael Annett secured a playoff spot via points with his seventh-place finish. … Austin Cindric, who finished fourth, has finished in the top five in four of his five Richmond starts. … Brett Moffitt finished sixth. It is his seventh top-10 finish of the season. He had six last yare. … Tommy Joe Martins finished 15th and will start on the pole for Saturday’s race with the top 15 finishers from Friday’s race inverted.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Myatt Snider was in a crash early and finished 36th in the 37-car field. … Harrison Burton‘s 16th-place finish is his worst in the Xfinity Series on a short track. “That’s pretty embarrassing,” Burton said on NBCSN after the race.

PENALTIES: NASCAR disqualified the car of Chad Finchum after it failed rear heights. Finchum finished 27th. He will be credited with a last-place finish. … NASCAR also ejected the car chief of the No. 13 car driven by Stephen Leicht, who finished 34th. The team was penalized for any loss or separation of an improperly installed rear axle from the vehicle.

NOTABLE: Justin Allgaier’s win is the 50th in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. Fifteen drivers have accounted for those 50 victories.

NEXT: The series is back on the track Saturday to complete its Richmond doubleheader. The series races at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Saturday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV channel

By Daniel McFadinSep 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The opening round of the Cup playoffs continue with the Saturday Cup race at Richmond.

Martin Truex Jr. will try to win his third consecutive race at the short track.

Southern 500 winner Kevin Harvick starts from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Richmond:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines is at 7:40 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:31 p.m. by Chaplain Lt. Col. Thomas Allen, U.S. Army of Fort Lee. The national anthem will be performed by Henrico Fire Choir at 7:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) around the .750-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 235

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m with Countdown to Green. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.  Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Austin Dillon to win the Southern 500.

LAST RACE AT RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. beat Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Matt DiBenedetto ‘anxious’ about Richmond playoff race

By Daniel McFadinSep 11, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
After a disappointing 21st-place finish in the Southern 500 to open the playoffs, Matt DiBenedetto is “anxious” about what awaits the Cup Series this weekend.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver – who is 15th on the playoff grid and 17 points behind the cutoff –  heads to Richmond Raceway for the first of two short-track races – followed by Bristol – to close out the first round.

But this visit to the .750-mile track (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) is different than every other fall trip to Richmond for the Cup Series.

Because of NASCAR’s 10-week shut down earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the series’ first and only race on the short track this season.

The 400-lap race will be held on a different tire compound than last year and will see the series use its low-downforce package there for the first time.

“This is one that I am kind of anxious to get to and interested to see how it goes because we are in the playoffs and this is the first time that we are running at Richmond when otherwise we would normally have had a race under our belt and that would allow you to know without practice where we need to roughly be because we would have learned it at the first race,” DiBenedetto said Thursday. “We don’t have that. I think it is interesting. I actually talked with my crew chief (Greg Erwin) and engineer to kind of see what the strategy is and how they come up with their starting setup.

“Man, it makes my head hurt all the information that they look through to try to get a close or what they think will be a close starting setup for the race.”

DiBenedetto said his team uses “a whole bunch of different equations and aero stuff” in order for them to “take their best guess” at what his No. 21 Ford needs off the hauler.

“We have to kind of jumble it all up and put it in simulation and hope it spits out a close setup,” DiBenedetto said. “But man, there are a lot of variables and nobody is really going to hit it perfect right off the truck. We will have to see how it goes and we will have to be really good on pit stops, adjustments and communication with the team.”

While the tire being used this weekend is new to Richmond, the Cup Series has used it this year at Phoenix and New Hampshire.

DiBenedetto is a fan of it.

“This tire has been really good,” DiBenedetto said. “This has been my favorite tire we have ran on this year because it has a lot more wear and fall off. Goodyear did a good job with this one. Hopefully it makes for a good race.”

DiBenedetto finished 13th at Phoenix and sixth at New Hampshire. His best result at Richmond in 10 starts was 14th last fall while driving for Leavine Family Racing.

DiBenedetto said tire fall off at Richmond is “huge.”

“I think you are going to see a drastic amount of fall off,” DiBenedetto said. “I think the fans will enjoy watching that. The tire makes a big difference in how the race plays out, more than anything at Richmond. … I am predicting with this tire that it will be more drastic than ever, but if you have a guy that comes in and bolts on a set of tires and everyone else is on old tires, they will drive by everyone like they are in reverse. It is that drastic and that much fall off. I am really anxious to see how this tire races here.”

As a playoff driver, DiBenedetto has another reason to be anxious about the next two races.

Entering Richmond, DiBenedetto is tied with Ryan Blaney for the last spot on the playoff grid.

Despite that, DiBenedetto is still “pretty optimistic” he can move on in the postseason.

“I know these next two race tracks, while Darlington was a weak one for us, these next two I feel really good about,” DiBenedetto said. “I think if we can go out there and continue the momentum of races we had through the middle of the season when we were in the top five and top 10 on a weekly basis, if we can do that at a couple tracks that are great strengths for us, we need to rack up some points. I feel really optimistic that we can do it.

“This weekend will be a big teller. The next two races will have to be very strong for us. It can’t just be one good one and one mediocre or bad one. They will both have to be really good.”