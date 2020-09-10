Richmond Truck race results, driver points report

Grant Enfinger scored his third win of the season Thursday. He passed ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton in the laps to win the first Truck race at Richmond Raceway since 2005. The race was the regular-season finale for the series.
Grant Enfinger passed ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton with seven laps left to win the Richmond Truck race Thursday night. The race was the first for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Richmond Raceway since 2005.
Enfinger overcame fender damage after contact with teammate Ben Rhodes to earn his third win of the season.
“Definitely a special night for us,” Enfinger said on FS1. ”
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Codie Rohrbaugh finished sixth. It is his first top 10 season he placed third in the season opener at Daytona. … David Ragan finished seventh.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Johnny Sauter finished 27th, the third consecutive race he finished 27th or worse. He failed to make the playoffs. Stewart Friesen finished 10th but it was not good enough to make the playoffs.
NASCAR announced Thursday that Mike Wallace has been suspended indefinitely and must attend sensitivity training after violating Sections 12.1; 12.8; 12.8.1.e of the rule book.
According to the rulebook, a violation of section 12.8.1.e is any “Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”
NASCAR did not state Wallace’s action that violated the rule.
Wallace has made three Xfinity Series starts this year with JD Motorsports, competing at the Indianapolis road course, Road America and the Daytona road course.
“You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!
Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know.
Truex ran Elliott down and attempted to pass him for the lead with 14 laps to go in last week’s Southern 500. They made contact and both hit the wall. That allowed Kevin Harvick, running third at the time, to pass both and win the playoff opener.
Elliott finished 20th. Truex placed 22nd. Elliott is 12 points ahead of the final transfer spot to the second round of the playoffs entering Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Truex is 16 points ahead of the cutline.
Elliott said his respect for Truex remains and calls the contact a “racing incident.
“I think we were both battling really hard for a win,” Elliott told reporters Thursday. “I think any other time in the race I probably give him the position. In that situation, you got to know, nobody is going to let anybody in for a race win with 15 laps left. I hate that it happened. It hurt both of us.
“I don’t think it was something he did on purpose. I think we were both being aggressive. When you’re coming to a race end like that, a potential win of the Southern 500, I think I would be foolish not to push for every last inch I had the opportunity to get. It was an unfortunate end to a solid comeback for us.”
Truex called the contact “unfortunate” in a session with reporters Thursday.
“It was just kind of one of those racing deals where it was obviously really close,” Truex said. “It was pretty much going to be the pass for the win in my eyes. I feel like in that moment, we both made a split-second decision and tried to anticipate or think about what the other one would do, and I think we both guessed wrong, to be honest with you.
“Just really close, obviously, nobody’s fault. I don’t think you can really put blame on one guy. Just kind of a racing deal that was unfortunate for both of our teams.”
Elliott said he must do a better job when leading to avoid situations like last weekend.
“The way I look at those situations is this, I think the people who win in this series and win a lot don’t find themselves in the tough positions that we were in on Sunday night because they don’t let the guy in second ever get to that point to have a chance,” Elliott said.
“The way I view it is I can’t control what a guy does when he’s up next to me, and he can’t control what I’m going to do. But I can certainly control my decision prior to something like that happening to do a better job in extending the gap to that person behind you to where they don’t have that opportunity to be up there by you to make a mistake or to run you over, whatever the situation may be.
“I’m a believer in that, and I certainly think that I could do a better job in extending the lead in that situation to not allow an opportunity to present itself. That is the focus that I have moving forward is just trying to be better, be faster and get far enough away from the people behind you where they can’t get to you.”
After ‘fearing the unknown’ Denny Hamlin trusts crew chief
Denny Hamlin was caught off guard in August 2018 when Joe Gibbs Racing management pulled him aside during the race weekend at Watkins Glen International.
In the midst of the first winless campaign of his full-time Cup career, Hamlin was told “we’re thinking about making a change.”
Hamlin’s gut reaction?
“I’m like, ‘Oh (expletive), with me?” Hamlin recalled Wednesday.
No.
Joe Gibbs Racing mentioned replacing crew chief Mike Wheeler, who has handpicked by Hamlin.
“They’re like, ‘No, we think we have somebody that’s ready to come to Cup that’s driven, that really has a chip on their shoulder to prove that he thinks he’s the best and he wants to go prove it. And we think it’d be a good match for you,'” Hamlin said.
That man was Chris Gabehart.
He would become the orchestrator of Hamlin’s return to championship contention. Since their pairing in 2019, Hamlin has earned 12 victories, tying him with Kevin Harvick for most wins in the series. Entering this weekend’s playoff race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN), Hamlin has six wins.
“I admit for a few weeks, I was very much against it,” Hamlin said of JGR’s decision to go with Gabehart. “I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into. I’d worked with (Gabehart) a little bit with Dave Rogers. And (Gabehart) is a short track guy. … I did have good conversations with him, but I just didn’t know. I was fearing the unknown. But once I sat down and had lunch with him one day, I knew that he was he was going to push me to get the best out of me and that’s what he’s done.”
Gabehart told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio he was “proud” and “thankful” of Hamlin’s “willingness” to let a rookie crew chief “come in and make this race team the way I saw fit without second guessing me or questioning me.”
Hamlin shared his side of how their relationship was cemented.
“When he came in here, even though I’ve been here for 13 years, he allowed me to just say, ‘You know, I understand that this is the team that was built around me for many, many years,'” Hamlin said. “But I told him just go hire the best people available. You know, friendships aside, friendships all matter. But I want to win more than anything.
“You don’t need to tell me about every personnel change that you make, every crew member that you change in and out, just do it. And I trust you that you’re going to put the best people that you know available on my team.
“We have a tremendously deep team when it comes to our mechanics … And it’s showing with the performance that we put on the racetrack and not only that, I’m not a nuts and bolts guy. I don’t question him on the setup.”
Setup is more important in a season that’s seen the departure of practice and qualifying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s also important because the sharing of SMT data among teams has “crushed” any advantage Hamlin had at Richmond Raceway, his home track where he’s won three times and has 13 top fives in 27 starts.
“Basically I left my notebook on top of the car and it spread all over the racetrack and every driver picked it up,” joked Hamlin. “(Data sharing’s) been a benefit for me at other racetracks. But certainly I felt like when I went to Richmond, went to Martinsville, I had a tremendous advantage over the field. Not an unfair advantage, just a skill advantage.
“The way I drove those racetracks helped me perform and when other drivers got to see that, it really kind of opened things up and it took away any advantage that I might have on the driver side. Now we’ve had to rely on just putting a better race car on the racetrack than them, which is very, very difficult.
Now, Hamlin said the “gold standard” at Richmond and Martinsville is his teammate, Martin Truex Jr. Truex swept last year’s Richmond races and has won the last two Martinsville races.
“It’s now my job to go back into that data, dig in it and figure out why is (Truex) beating me,” Hamlin said. “So it’s time for me to kind of regain some of that information back. Especially since so much has changed within the cars and the aerodynamic package over the years. I just got to make sure I’m not leaving anything on the table.”