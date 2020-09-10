Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Richard Petty Motorsports
Getty Images

Silly Season Scorecard: New driver for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021

By Daniel McFadinSep 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After three full-time seasons with the team, Bubba Wallace will not return to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021, Wallace and the team confirmed Thursday.

Wallace will make nine more starts in the No. 43 Chevrolet this season before moving on to an undisclosed team.

All 103 of Wallace’s Cup starts have come with RPM.

More: Richmond weekend schedule

Here’s how the Cup Silly Season scorecard looks as of Sept. 10

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2021

No. 00: Quin Houff enters the second year of his two-year deal with StarCom Racing.

No. 1: Kurt Busch enters the second year of a multi-year contract that Chip Ganassi Racing announced last season.

No. 2: Brad Keselowski and Team Penske announced a contract extension Aug. 3.

No. 4: Kevin Harvick signed a contract extension in February that will keep him at Stewart-Haas Racing through the 2023 season.

No. 8: Tyler Reddick said Aug. 7 that he will be back with Richard Childress Racing next season.

No. 9: Chase Elliott is under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 season.

No. 10: Aric Almirola extends deal with Stewart-Haas Racing for 2021 season.

No. 11: Denny Hamlin is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney and Team Penske announced a multi-year extension earlier this season.

No. 18: Kyle Busch is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. is signed with Joe Gibbs Racing through at least next year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell moves from Leavine Family Racing to take over this ride in 2021.

No. 22: Joey Logano is tied to Team Penske “through the 2022 season and beyond.”

No. 24: William Byron is under contact with Hendrick Motorsports through 2022.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters the second year of a multi-year deal with JTG Daugherty Racing.

No. 88: Alex Bowman will race for Hendrick Motorsports under a one-year contract extension announced earlier this year.

 

Available/possibly available rides

No. 13: Ty Dillon is in a contract year at Germain Racing. The team is considering putting itself up for sell.

No. 14: Clint Bowyer is in a contract year to drive for Stewart-Haas Racing.

No. 21: Matt DiBenedetto is in a contract year at Wood Brothers Racing. He said Sept. 10: “When I came to the team, everyone expressed that they wanted this to be a long-term relationship that we build for a long time to come, that my contract was a long-time opportunity, obviously those options have to be picked up by the team side. We haven’t really talked about it much. I want to stick around here and call this home for a long time to come. Hopefully, find out here soon.”

No. 32: Ride is open with Corey LaJoie announcing he will not return to Go Fas Racing in 2021.

No. 42: Matt Kenseth told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sept. 8 that it was “more than likely” he would not be racing again next year.

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will not return to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021, the team confirmed on Sept. 10.

No. 48: With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition, Hendrick Motorsports has this seat to fill.

No. 95: Spire Motorsports purchased the charter and assets of Leavine Family Racing and will be a two-car operation in 2021. Christopher Bell will move to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team for 2021. Spire has not named who will take over this ride for next season.

Bubba Wallace not returning to RPM after this season

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bubba Wallace will not return to Richard Petty Motorsports after this season, the team confirmed Thursday.

The team issued a statement Thursday:

“Earlier this morning, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season. We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

“We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future.”

Wallace posted a statement on social media, saying: “This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43. … We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

The 26-year-old Wallace is the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s premier series. Wallace is in his third season at Richard Petty Motorsports.

He has been active in helping lead NASCAR through social changes, including the banning of the Confederate flag at series events and tracks.

Wallace stated Aug. 9 that he had contract offers from RPM and Chip Ganassi Racing. Wallace has an ownership stake in Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace has made 103 career Cup starts and has nine career top 10s. His best finish this season is fifth at the Daytona oval in August. He finished a career-high second in the 2018 Daytona 500.

 

Friday’s Richmond Xfinity race: Start time TV channel

By Daniel McFadinSep 10, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series regular season holds its final doubleheader of the season this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The series races Friday night with the first of two 250-lap events. Teams race again Saturday afternoon. The regular season ends next weekend at Bristol.

Here is all the info for Friday’s Richmond Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jim Decker, President of the Bowling Proprietor’s Association of America will give the command to start engines at  6:52 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:44 p.m. by Mike Woods, Henrico Fire Department Chaplain. The national anthem will be performed 6:45 p.m. by Stacie Brown, Henrico County Police Comms. Officer.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. Race broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 82 degrees and a 37% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Brandon Jones won at Darlington after Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin made contact while racing for the lead with two laps to go.

LAST RACE AT RICHMOND: Christopher Bell beat Austin Cindric and Cole Custer in last year’s playoff race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Richmond weekend schedule

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Richmond Raceway hosts its first NASCAR races of the season and the track’s weekend schedule will be busy with a Truck race, two Xfinity races and a Cup playoff race.

The Richmond weekend schedule begins with Thursday night’s Truck race. That marks the track’s first Truck race since 2005. The Xfinity Series races Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The Cup Series races Saturday night. No fans will be permitted at any of the races.

MORE: Kevin Harvick on Cup pole at Richmond

Richmond was to have hosted NASCAR races in the spring but those events were realigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the Richmond weekend schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 10

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

12 – 7 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

12 p.m. — Truck garage opens

12:30 – 1 p.m. — Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles

8 p.m. — Truck race; 250 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. — Truck haulers exit

 

Friday, Sept. 11

10:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

12:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage access (screening in progress)

12:30 – 11  p.m. — Xfinity garage open

3:30 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:40 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to cars

7 p.m. — Xfinity race; 250 laps/187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Saturday, Sept. 12

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progress

7 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

9 – 10 a.m. — Xfinity haulers exit

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening in progress

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

1:50 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to cars

2 p.m. — Xfinity race; 250 laps/187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers enter pit road (equipment loading)

7:20 p.m. — Cup drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. — Cup race; 400 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit

Richmond playoff race holds many questions for drivers

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond is a bit of a mystery for teams. That it comes at a pivotal time in the playoffs adds to the pressure for those that had poor results last weekend.

NASCAR has yet to race at Richmond Raceway this season because the COVID-19 pandemic moved the spring race to Darlington. This will be the first time teams will race at Richmond with the low-downforce package introduced this season for short tracks and road courses.

As the middle race in the opening playoff round, what happens Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) could have an impact on who advances after the Sept. 19 race at Bristol.

Here’s a look at how the title contenders enter the Richmond playoff race:

WORK TO DO

Matt DiBenedetto (-17 points to the cutline)

Ryan Blaney (-17)

Both need a good race at Richmond.

The problem for Blaney is that he hasn’t had one. He’s never finished in the top 15 there in eight career starts. His average finish at Richmond is 25.5.

Richmond is one where maybe we haven’t been so great, so we’ve our work cut out for us,” said Travis Geisler, competition director at Team Penske.

DiBenedetto finished a career-high 14th at Richmond last fall. He enters Saturday’s race with no finish better than 12th in the last five races.

TRANSFER SPOT BATTLE

Cole Custer (-3 points to the cutline)

Clint Bowyer (0 points)

Aric Almirola (holds last transfer spot)

Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer enter Richmond tied for the last playoff spot. The playoff tiebreaker is best result in the round. Almirola owns the tiebreaker based on his ninth-place finish last weekend at Darlington (Bowyer was 10th).

Bowyer goes to Richmond without crew chief Johnny Klausmeier. NASCAR suspended him for this race because Bowyer’s car had two lug nuts not safe and secure after the Southern 500. Former championship winning crew chief Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, will serve as Bowyer’s crew chief at Richmond.

Bowyer has four consecutive top 10s at Richmond. Almirola has one top 10 in his last five starts there.

“I love the challenge of (Richmond), but we’ve got to hit it,” Bowyer said. “We’ve been so-so on the short tracks. That’s certainly one of my best tracks, so we’ve got to nail the setup. If we can do that, we’ll get us a good run and go a long ways to getting into Bristol where we need to be.”

NOT SAFE

Austin Dillon (+10 above the cutline)

William Byron (+9)

Kyle Busch (+7)

Kurt Busch (+4)

Could Kyle Busch’s winless season end this weekend? He has six victories at Richmond, most among active drivers. Also, Joe Gibbs Racing’s 16 Richmond wins are its most at any track. JGR drivers have won the past four races at Richmond — Martin Truex Jr. swept last year’s races and Busch swept the 2019 races. If Busch wins, he’ll do so without crew chief Adam Stevens, who has been suspended one race because of a lug nut violation at Darlington. 

Byron is intriguing. He scored his first top-five finish of the season at Dover last month. He followed that with a win at Daytona and a fifth-place finish last weekend at Darlington. But Byron does not have a top 10 at Richmond in four starts. Hendrick Motorsports’ last win at Richmond was in September 2008.

Dillon carries momentum after his runner-up finish at Darlington. He’s placed in the top 10 in two of the last three Richmond races.

“Richmond is what I have circled as my best track in the playoffs I feel, and I wouldn’t have been able to say that a couple years back,” Dillon said.

Crew chief Matt McCall’s strategy helped Kurt Busch score six points in the first stage at Darlington by not pitting when the field did. He might need more help Saturday. Kurt Busch has not had a top 10 in his last four Richmond starts.

TOGETHER AGAIN

Martin Truex Jr. (+16)

Chase Elliott (+12)

The two antagonists in the late-race drama at Darlington aren’t safe should they have problems at Richmond.

Last year, Truex was the safe bet. He won both races, leading 295 of 800 laps in those races. He’s won four of the last six short track races, including a win at Martinsville this year.

Elliott did not finish better than 13th in the either Richmond race last year.

BREATHING ROOM

Joey Logano (+27)

Brad Keselowski (+22)

Alex Bowman (+19)

Logano’s third-place finish at Darlington put eight drivers between him and the final transfer spot. The same tire that is used this weekend at Richmond also is used at New Hampshire and Phoenix, site of the championship race. Logano won at Phoenix in the spring and finished fourth at New Hampshire.

Keselowski recovered from an early incident at Darlington to finish 11th. He has four consecutive top-10 finishes at Richmond. He’s finished no worse than 11th in his last nine Richmond starts.

Bowman placed sixth at Darlington. He scored 43 points, including 12 stage points. Only winner Kevin Harvick scored more points at Darlington. Bowman’s fortune at Richmond, though, hasn’t been good. He’s never finished better than 12th in eight starts there.

FOCUSED ON WINS

Denny Hamlin (+54)

Kevin Harvick  (advanced to second round)

These two have combined for 14 wins in 27 races this season and they are looking for more.

Harvick, who starts on the pole Saturday, already is in the second round with his Darlington win. Hamlin’s playoff points should put him into the round provided he doesn’t have any major problems.

 and on Facebook