Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ross Chastain, who nearly won the past two races, will lead the field to green for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Brandon Jones starts second and is followed by Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

Kyle Busch, making his final Xfinity start of the season, starts 29th in the 37-car field.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Chastain could have entered Richmond on a two-race winning streak. Chastain and Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger made contact racing for the lead on the last lap at Daytona two weeks ago. Teammate Justin Haley won that race.

Moments after Denny Hamlin took the lead from Chastain with less than two laps left at Darlington, Hamlin hit the wall and Chastain ran into Hamlin. Jones passed both to win last weekend’s race.

Three races remain in the regular season: Friday night’s Richmond race, Saturday afternoon’s Richmond race and the Sept. 18 NASCAR race at Bristol.

The Richmond Xfinity starting lineup for Friday is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

The starting lineup for Saturday’s race will be based off the finish of Friday night’s race.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (.75-mile speedway)

Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 75. Stage 2 ends Lap 150.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Thursday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1