Richmond playoff race holds many questions for drivers

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond is a bit of a mystery for teams. That it comes at a pivotal time in the playoffs adds to the pressure for those that had poor results last weekend.

NASCAR has yet to race at Richmond Raceway this season because the COVID-19 pandemic moved the spring race to Darlington. This will be the first time teams will race at Richmond with the low-downforce package introduced this season for short tracks and road courses.

As the middle race in the opening playoff round, what happens Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) could have an impact on who advances after the Sept. 19 race at Bristol.

Here’s a look at how the title contenders enter the Richmond playoff race:

WORK TO DO

Matt DiBenedetto (-17 points to the cutline)

Ryan Blaney (-17)

Both need a good race at Richmond.

The problem for Blaney is that he hasn’t had one. He’s never finished in the top 15 there in eight career starts. His average finish at Richmond is 25.5.

Richmond is one where maybe we haven’t been so great, so we’ve our work cut out for us,” said Travis Geisler, competition director at Team Penske.

DiBenedetto finished a career-high 14th at Richmond last fall. He enters Saturday’s race with no finish better than 12th in the last five races.

TRANSFER SPOT BATTLE

Cole Custer (-3 points to the cutline)

Clint Bowyer (0 points)

Aric Almirola (holds last transfer spot)

Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer enter Richmond tied for the last playoff spot. The playoff tiebreaker is best result in the round. Almirola owns the tiebreaker based on his ninth-place finish last weekend at Darlington (Bowyer was 10th).

Bowyer goes to Richmond without crew chief Johnny Klausmeier. NASCAR suspended him for this race because Bowyer’s car had two lug nuts not safe and secure after the Southern 500. Former championship winning crew chief Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, will serve as Bowyer’s crew chief at Richmond.

Bowyer has four consecutive top 10s at Richmond. Almirola has one top 10 in his last five starts there.

“I love the challenge of (Richmond), but we’ve got to hit it,” Bowyer said. “We’ve been so-so on the short tracks. That’s certainly one of my best tracks, so we’ve got to nail the setup. If we can do that, we’ll get us a good run and go a long ways to getting into Bristol where we need to be.”

NOT SAFE

Austin Dillon (+10 above the cutline)

William Byron (+9)

Kyle Busch (+7)

Kurt Busch (+4)

Could Kyle Busch’s winless season end this weekend? He has six victories at Richmond, most among active drivers. Also, Joe Gibbs Racing’s 16 Richmond wins are its most at any track. JGR drivers have won the past four races at Richmond — Martin Truex Jr. swept last year’s races and Busch swept the 2019 races. If Busch wins, he’ll do so without crew chief Adam Stevens, who has been suspended one race because of a lug nut violation at Darlington. 

Byron is intriguing. He scored his first top-five finish of the season at Dover last month. He followed that with a win at Daytona and a fifth-place finish last weekend at Darlington. But Byron does not have a top 10 at Richmond in four starts. Hendrick Motorsports’ last win at Richmond was in September 2008.

Dillon carries momentum after his runner-up finish at Darlington. He’s placed in the top 10 in two of the last three Richmond races.

“Richmond is what I have circled as my best track in the playoffs I feel, and I wouldn’t have been able to say that a couple years back,” Dillon said.

Crew chief Matt McCall’s strategy helped Kurt Busch score six points in the first stage at Darlington by not pitting when the field did. He might need more help Saturday. Kurt Busch has not had a top 10 in his last four Richmond starts.

TOGETHER AGAIN

Martin Truex Jr. (+16)

Chase Elliott (+12)

The two antagonists in the late-race drama at Darlington aren’t safe should they have problems at Richmond.

Last year, Truex was the safe bet. He won both races, leading 295 of 800 laps in those races. He’s won four of the last six short track races, including a win at Martinsville this year.

Elliott did not finish better than 13th in the either Richmond race last year.

BREATHING ROOM

Joey Logano (+27)

Brad Keselowski (+22)

Alex Bowman (+19)

Logano’s third-place finish at Darlington put eight drivers between him and the final transfer spot. The same tire that is used this weekend at Richmond also is used at New Hampshire and Phoenix, site of the championship race. Logano won at Phoenix in the spring and finished fourth at New Hampshire.

Keselowski recovered from an early incident at Darlington to finish 11th. He has four consecutive top-10 finishes at Richmond. He’s finished no worse than 11th in his last nine Richmond starts.

Bowman placed sixth at Darlington. He scored 43 points, including 12 stage points. Only winner Kevin Harvick scored more points at Darlington. Bowman’s fortune at Richmond, though, hasn’t been good. He’s never finished better than 12th in eight starts there.

FOCUSED ON WINS

Denny Hamlin (+54)

Kevin Harvick  (advanced to second round)

These two have combined for 14 wins in 27 races this season and they are looking for more.

Harvick, who starts on the pole Saturday, already is in the second round with his Darlington win. Hamlin’s playoff points should put him into the round provided he doesn’t have any major problems.

Bristol sells out its allotment of tickets for Cup playoff race

By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Bristol Motor Speedway has sold all of its ticket capacity for the Sept. 19 Cup playoff race, the track announced Wednesday.

Bristol is expected to have about 30,000 socially distanced fans for the final race in the first round of the Cup playoffs. The track was approved for that total for the July All-Star Race and had an estimated crowd of 20,000.

A limited number of tickets remain for the track’s Sept. 18 Xfinity Series race, the regular-season finale.

“We are grateful to those guests who are placing their confidence in us during these unprecedented times,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice present and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, in a statement. “We want to thank our community and state leaders, our colleagues at NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith for trusting us to put on these historic events with Playoff implications at Bristol Motor Speedway. We take this responsibility seriously and will work hard to ensure our team and vendors execute this event in the safest manner possible.”

Bristol will deep clean the facility prior to the arrival of fans and institute procedures to reduce contact and crowd dens. Fans will have their temperature screened upon entry and required to wear a mask in common areas. Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats. For more on the track’s safety plan prior, go to the track’s website.

Fans will not be permitted for the Sept. 17 Truck playoff race and ARCA race. The Xfinity and Cup races will air on NBCSN.

Richmond Truck starting lineup

Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Austin Hill will lead the Richmond Truck starting lineup from the pole Thursday night. The race marks the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway since 2005.

Ben Rhodes, who won last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway, joins Hill on the front row. Rookie Christian Eckes starts third and is followed by Brett Moffitt and Grant Enfinger.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

Thursday’s race is the regular-season finale for the series.

The Richmond Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington 

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Thursday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (.75-mile speedway)

Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 70. Stage 2 ends Lap 140.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Kevin Harvick will start from the Cup pole position at Richmond

By Nate RyanSep 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
After finishing first in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick will start first Saturday in the starting lineup for the middle race of the first round at Richmond Raceway.

Joey Logano will start second on the 0.75-mile oval, making it an all-Ford front row. The Chevrolets of Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman will form the second row.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the 16 playoff drivers (in order): William Byron (fifth), Kyle Busch (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Kurt Busch (eighth), Brad Keselowski (ninth), Aric Almirola (10th), Clint Bowyer (11th), Chase Elliott (12th), Cole Custer (13th), Martin Truex Jr. (14th), Ryan Blaney (15th) and Matt DiBenedetto (16th).

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Federated Auto Parts 400

BY ROWClick here BY CAR NUMBERClick here

This will mark the third time that Harvick has led the field to the green flag in the past four races at Richmond, where NASCAR last raced Sept. 21, 2019.

Harvick also started on pole at Richmond in September 2018 and April 2019. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has three victories at the track, most recently on April 27, 2013.

Harvick, who will be starting first in a Cup race for the fourth time this season, was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Since the playoffs began at Darlington Raceway last week, playoff cars now fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on nearly all race weekends.

Click here for the Richmond Cup starting lineup for Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (0.75-mile speedway)

Length: 400 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 235.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Thursday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Richmond Xfinity starting lineup

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Ross Chastain, who nearly won the past two races, will lead the field to green for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Brandon Jones starts second and is followed by Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

Kyle Busch, making his final Xfinity start of the season, starts 29th in the 37-car field.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Chastain could have entered Richmond on a two-race winning streak. Chastain and Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger made contact racing for the lead on the last lap at Daytona two weeks ago. Teammate Justin Haley won that race.

Moments after Denny Hamlin took the lead from Chastain with less than two laps left at Darlington, Hamlin hit the wall and Chastain ran into Hamlin. Jones passed both to win last weekend’s race.

Three races remain in the regular season: Friday night’s Richmond race, Saturday afternoon’s Richmond race and the Sept. 18 NASCAR race at Bristol.

The Richmond Xfinity starting lineup for Friday is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

The starting lineup for Saturday’s race will be based off the finish of Friday night’s race.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond 

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (.75-mile speedway)

Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 75. Stage 2 ends Lap 150.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Thursday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1