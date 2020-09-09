Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kevin Harvick will start from the Cup pole position at Richmond

By Nate RyanSep 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
After finishing first in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick will start first Saturday in the starting lineup for the middle race of the first round at Richmond Raceway.

Joey Logano will start second on the 0.75-mile oval, making it an all-Ford front row. The Chevrolets of Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman will form the second row.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the 16 playoff drivers (in order): William Byron (fifth), Kyle Busch (sixth), Denny Hamlin (seventh), Kurt Busch (eighth), Brad Keselowski (ninth), Aric Almirola (10th), Clint Bowyer (11th), Chase Elliott (12th), Cole Custer (13th), Martin Truex Jr. (14th), Ryan Blaney (15th) and Matt DiBenedetto (16th).

STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start in the Federated Auto Parts 400

This will mark the third time that Harvick has led the field to the green flag in the past four races at Richmond, where NASCAR last raced Sept. 21, 2019.

Harvick also started on pole at Richmond in September 2018 and April 2019. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has three victories at the track, most recently on April 27, 2013.

Harvick, who will be starting first in a Cup race for the fourth time this season, was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Since the playoffs began at Darlington Raceway last week, playoff cars now fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on nearly all race weekends.

Click here for the Richmond Cup starting lineup for Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond 

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (0.75-mile speedway)

Length: 400 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 235.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Thursday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Richmond Truck starting lineup

Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Austin Hill will lead the Richmond Truck starting lineup from the pole Thursday night. The race marks the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway since 2005.

Ben Rhodes, who won last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway, joins Hill on the front row. Rookie Christian Eckes starts third and is followed by Brett Moffitt and Grant Enfinger.

Click here for Truck starting lineup

Thursday’s race is the regular-season finale for the series.

The Richmond Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington 

Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Thursday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (.75-mile speedway)

Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 70. Stage 2 ends Lap 140.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Richmond Xfinity starting lineup

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Ross Chastain, who nearly won the past two races, will lead the field to green for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Brandon Jones starts second and is followed by Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

Kyle Busch, making his final Xfinity start of the season, starts 29th in the 37-car field.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Chastain could have entered Richmond on a two-race winning streak. Chastain and Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger made contact racing for the lead on the last lap at Daytona two weeks ago. Teammate Justin Haley won that race.

Moments after Denny Hamlin took the lead from Chastain with less than two laps left at Darlington, Hamlin hit the wall and Chastain ran into Hamlin. Jones passed both to win last weekend’s race.

Three races remain in the regular season: Friday night’s Richmond race, Saturday afternoon’s Richmond race and the Sept. 18 NASCAR race at Bristol.

The Richmond Xfinity starting lineup for Friday is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

The starting lineup for Saturday’s race will be based off the finish of Friday night’s race.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond 

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (.75-mile speedway)

Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 75. Stage 2 ends Lap 150.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Thursday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Darlington penalty report

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
NASCAR issued its Darlington penalty report Tuesday, listing the one-race suspensions to crew chiefs Adam Stevens and Johnny Klausmeier. NASCAR also listed the penalty to Ryan Blaney’s team and fines to three crew chiefs for lug nut issues.

In Cup, NASCAR fined crew chiefs Rodney Childers (Kevin Harvick) and Chad Knaus (William Byron) for one lug nut not secure.

In Trucks, NASCAR fined Kevin Bellicourt (Derek Kraus) $2,500 for a lug nut not secured.

Interim crew chiefs for Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer at Richmond are set

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer each will have an interim crew chief for Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Crew chiefs Adam Stevens and Johnny Klausmeier each are suspended for Saturday night’s race. They are out because the cars of Busch and Bowyer each had two lug nuts not safe and secure after last weekend’s Southern 500. The penalty in Cup for that is a one-race and $20,000 fine to the crew chief.

Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, will serve as Bowyer’s crew chief at Richmond (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN). Zipadelli fills in for Klausmeier.

Zipadelli won three of four Xfinity races while filling in as Chase Briscoe‘s interim crew chief this season. Zipadelli also served as Bowyer’s crew chief at the first Michigan race in August. Klausmeier missed that race because Bowyer’s car had two lug nuts not safe and secure after the New Hampshire race.

Bowyer enters Saturday’s race outside a playoff transfer spot. He’s tied with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for the final transfer spot to the second round. Almirola owns the tiebreaker, which is best finish in the round. Almirola was ninth at Darlington; Bowyer 10th.

Jacob Canter will serve as Busch’s interim crew chief Saturday night. Canter, an engineer, has been Busch’s crew chief in the four Xfinity races Busch has run. Busch will make his final Xfinity start of the season Friday night (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Canter will be Busch’s crew chief in that race also.

Canter served as Busch’s interim crew chief in 2017 for one race.

Busch goes to Richmond 10th in the standings. He is seven points above the cutline.

 

 