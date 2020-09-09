Austin Hill will lead the Richmond Truck starting lineup from the pole Thursday night. The race marks the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway since 2005.
Ben Rhodes, who won last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway, joins Hill on the front row. Rookie Christian Eckes starts third and is followed by Brett Moffitt and Grant Enfinger.
Click here for Truck starting lineup
Thursday’s race is the regular-season finale for the series.
The Richmond Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.
NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington
Race Time: 8 p.m. ET Thursday
Track: Richmond Raceway; Richmond, Virginia (.75-mile speedway)
Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 70. Stage 2 ends Lap 140.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Next Xfinity race: Friday at Richmond (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Next Cup race: Saturday at Richmond (400 laps, 300 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN