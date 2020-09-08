Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Power Rankings: Kevin Harvick reclaims No. 1 spot

By NBC Sports StaffSep 8, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick reclaims the No. 1 spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings with his victory in Sunday’s Cup playoff opener at Darlington.

Harvick takes over the No. 1 spot from Denny Hamlin.

Now the series heads to Richmond Raceway for Saturday night’s playoff race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here is this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 2): Didn’t have the dominant car at Darlington. Sometimes, though, it’s about being in the right position at the right time. He was to score his eighth victory of the season. Could he be the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win 10 races in a season?

2. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 1): Appeared headed for a strong finish before he missed pit road and lost time going back around the track for one more lap. A debris caution a few laps later left him stuck outside the top 10. On to Richmond, a track he has three Cup victories.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): Aggressive move for the lead against Chase Elliott backfired and put both in the wall. Instead of a victory, Truex finished 22nd. That ended his eight-race streak of finishing fourth or better. Now he looks to Richmond. He swept both Cup races there last year.

4. Chase Elliott (Last week No. 4): Led 114 laps at Darlington (second only to the 196 laps Truex led) but was a victim of incident with Truex late in the race. The last two times at Darlington, Elliott has been wrecked by a Joe Gibbs Racing car while running second.

5. William Byron (Last week No. 4): Fifth-place finish in Southern 500 marked his third consecutive top-five result. He had not finished better than seventh this season until his hot streak, which includes a win at Daytona.

6. Joey Logano (Last week No. 8): Overcame damage on a restart and a right front tire going down to finish third at Darlington. He has seven top-10 finishes in the last eight races.

7. Alex Bowman (Last week No. 6): Rallied from a slow pit stop after a problem with the jack to finish sixth. He scored 12 stage points, giving him 43 points for the race. Only winner Kevin Harvick scored more points in the Southern 500.

8. Brad Keselowski (Last week No. 7): Team rallied from early incident to finish 11th at Darlington. Nice recovery after contact with wall dropped him to 31st at one point.

9. Austin Dillon (Last week unranked): Start of the race was nearly a disaster. Team switched left- and right-front tires. The error was caught. Dillon overcame a tire issue early in the race and benefitted from the last caution to finish second at Darlington. He has two top 10s in the last three races.

10. Kyle Busch (Last week unranked): Placed seventh at Darlington. In the last five races that he has been running at the finish, he has placed fifth, fourth, third, 11th and seventh.

Dropped out: Austin Cindric (last week No. 9), Sheldon Creed (last week No. 10)

 

NASCAR entry lists for Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will compete this week at Richmond Raceway. NASCAR released the entry lists for Richmond on Tuesday for each series.

This is the final doubleheader weekend of the season for the Xfinity Series. The Cup race is the middle event of the first round of the playoffs. The Truck playoff field will be set after Thursday night’s race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Richmond:

Cup – Federated Auto Parts 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-eight cars are entered for this playoff race.

Click here for Cup entry list

 

Xfinity – Go Bowling 250 (7 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

Xfinity – Virginia is for Racing Lovers (2 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Kyle Busch is among the 37 entries for Friday night’s Xfinity race. It will be his fifth and final start of the season. NASCAR rules limit Cup drivers to how many races they can compete in the Xfinity and Truck Series and what races they can run.

Click here for entry list for race for Friday’s race

 

Trucks – ToyotaCare 250 (8 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

David Ragan and Trevor Bayne are among the 36 entries for this race. Ragan finished 22nd last weekend at Darlington, his first series start since 2006. Bayne finished 27th at Darlington in his first career Truck Series start.

Click here for Truck entry list

Urban Outfitters offers Bubba Wallace T-shirts for charity

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
Urban Outfitters will make a $100,000 donation to Bubba Wallace‘s Live to Be Different foundation through the sales of a limited edition collection of T-shirts. Those shirts highlight Wallace’s Compassion, Love and Understanding paint scheme from Martinsville Speedway.

“We’re honored to be partnering with Bubba Wallace, NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports and announcing a charitable contribution to the Live To Be Different Foundation through the exclusive Bubba Wallace race tees,” said Gabby Conforti Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters in a statement. “We know that this is a movement and not a moment and we are so proud to be part of the positive change that Bubba is creating.”

The two shirts were designed exclusively for Urban Outfitters are limited edition. The black UO Community Cares + Bubba Wallace Compassion Tee features “Bubba Wallace” text in his own signature, two hands shaking in solidarity with iconic black and white racing flags and Bubba’s No. 43. The white UO Community Cares + Bubba Wallace 43 Tee has Bubba’s signature on the top left corner and bold graphics on the back including his race number and his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

“My hope is to empower the next generation to strive and achieve anything they put their mind to,” said the 26-year-old Wallace in a statement. “This collaboration with Urban Outfitters will go a long way in spreading the message of compassion, love and understanding and enable the Live To Be Different Foundation to have a positive and lasting impact on as many individuals that we possibly can.”

The shirts are available online at urbanoutfitters.com and at select Urban Outfitters retail locations.

NASCAR 2020 schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks for Cup series

By Mary OmatigaSep 8, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series playoffs are officially underway. The second race in the opening playoff round takes place on Saturday, September 12 at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harvick leads the current playoff standings with 62 points after winning the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6, marking his eighth win of the season and 57th of his career. Click here for more on the current playoff standings.

    RELATED: What Drivers Said After Southern 500

NASCAR 2020 Schedule Playoffs – Round of 16

Sept. 12 – Federated Auto Parts 400

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Richmond Raceway

Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Playoffs – Round of 12

Sept. 27 – South Point 400

Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Playoffs – Round of 8

Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400

Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Texas 500

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500

Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway

Championship – Round of 4

Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway

PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE

Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman

FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott  (video)

Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)

Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney

Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon

Super Start Batteries 400

Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Consumers Energy 400

Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course

Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover

Race 1

Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race 2

Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Aug. 29
Winner: William Byron

Playoffs – Round of 16

Date: Sept. 6 
Winner: Kevin Harvick

For more on the NASCAR 2020 schedule, news and information, read NASCAR Talk

Long: Managing mistakes defined Cup playoff opener

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Mistakes and how they were handled during Sunday’s Southern 500 could reverberate throughout the Cup playoffs.

Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott could feel the impact of what happened for the next few weeks. Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin could benefit in how they recovered.

Drivers talked last week about the need to be mistake-free in the playoffs. Some teams didn’t make it to the pre-race ceremonies without blunders.

NASCAR penalized Blaney 10 points, his starting spot and suspended crew chief Todd Gordon for the race before Blaney was on the grid.

A five-pound bag of lead used at the shop to simulate fluid weights before the engine is installed was accidentally left in Blaney’s car, the team stated. Gordon said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” that the issue “was missed by several people.”

NASCAR saw it. The 10-point penalty could be devastating to Blaney.

Darlington and Richmond, the first two tracks in the opening round of the playoffs, are among Blaney’s worst. He’s not scored a top 10 at either in Cup.

Blaney’s Southern 500 issues were compounded when a left rear tire went down and he had to pit as the field took the green flag to begin the second stage. That cost him a lap. Blaney finished 24th. He’s last in the playoff standings and now heads to Richmond, a place he’s never finished in the top 15 in a Cup race.

Blaney’s team wasn’t the only one to have problems before the command to fire engines. Somehow, Dillon’s team switched the left front and right front tires on the No. 3 car.

“Somebody just didn’t see the L and didn’t see the R,” Dillon said of the markings that note left side and right side tires. “They’re Sharpied on there. That was how they found it.”

Dillon said crew chief Justin Alexander saw the issue shortly before the race. Had the error not been found, Dillon said “I would have probably knocked the fence down.” Dillon had to start at the rear for changing the tires since it came after pre-race inspection.

Dillon relied on FIDO — Forget It and Drive On — to get him through that challenge.

It’s an approach Dillon picked up from former Marine Lt. Clebe McClary, a motivational speaker and veterans advocate, who lost his left arm and left eye in combat in Vietnam. Clebe spoke at Richard Childress Racing before the season.

“It was probably one of the best luncheons we’ve had as a group, just an unbelievable speaker,” Dillon said. “I think it really hit home for me because I’m a fiery guy and I can dwell on things too long instead of moving on. That acronym is just an easy reminder, like hey, man, it’s over. There’s no need to play it back or wonder why we’re in the situation we’re in. It’s just get the most out of everything that I can.”

Dillon moved on and prepared to race from the back of the lineup. Challenges persisted. He had to pit under green during the first stage because a right rear tire was going flat. He overcame that obstacle and went on to finish second to winner Kevin Harvick.

Brad Keselowski’s team had their own challenges. Keselowski — whose playoff motto is “Why not us?” — hit the wall and had a flat right front tire on Lap 81 of the 367-lap race. Instead of making partial repairs and sending Keselowski back on track to stay on the lead lap, crew chief Jeremy Bullins calmly told his team they’d lose a lap while making the necessary repairs.

Keselowski eventually got back on the lead lap and went on to finish 11th. It wasn’t a memorable result, but it was better than 31st, his position after the incident.

Hamlin also was steady during a key point in the race. He was in a pack of cars and tried to get to the lower lane so he could pit under green. Hamlin was blocked by a car on the inside on the backstretch. He finally got to the bottom lane in Turn 3.

Hamlin recognized he was going too fast to pit and didn’t compound matters with a daring move that could have damaged his car. He lost positions by going back around the track before pitting, but he didn’t panic. A debris caution about 10 laps late stuck Hamlin outside the top 10 and he wasn’t able to recover. Still, his 13th-place finish was better than it might have been.

It was a better finish than Truex (22nd) and Elliott (20th). As they raced for the lead late, Truex got a run off Turn 4 and made a move under Elliott entering Turn 1 with 14 laps to go. Truex hadn’t cleared Elliott when he moved up but later said: “I thought I had enough momentum and distance on (Elliott) that he was going to let me in there. I didn’t expect him to be on my right rear and I was committed.”

They made contact and both hit the wall. Their chances to win were over.

The aggressive move is understandable. It’s 14 laps to go in the Southern 500. It’s a playoff race where a win moves the driver to the next round and scores five playoff points. Truex entered the playoffs with only 14 playoff points. But his hope that Elliott would let him up might have been overly optimistic. Could Truex have stayed on the low side and tried to pressure Elliott into a mistake over the remaining laps? Possibly. If he thought that was his one opportunity to take the lead, Truex had the take the chance. 

With risk comes reward, but there was no reward this time. Instead, Truex and Elliott each lost about 20 points and the potential for five playoff points because of the incident.

Will they need those points in the playoffs? Will those points be the difference in advancing to another round or the championship race? Or will it be only a footnote to what is to come in these playoffs?

With nine races remaining, there will be many challenges and mistakes made. How drivers and teams respond could  play a role in who races for a title.

