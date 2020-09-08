Bowyer enters Saturday’s race outside a playoff transfer spot. He’s tied with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for the final transfer spot to the second round. Almirola owns the tiebreaker, which is best finish in the round. Almirola was ninth at Darlington; Bowyer 10th.
Jacob Canter will serve as Busch’s interim crew chief Saturday night. Canter, an engineer, has been Busch’s crew chief in the four Xfinity races Busch has run. Busch will make his final Xfinity start of the season Friday night (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Canter will be Busch’s crew chief in that race also.
Canter served as Busch’s interim crew chief in 2017 for one race.
Busch goes to Richmond 10th in the standings. He is seven points above the cutline.
NASCAR seeks to reshape 2-mile Auto Club Speedway into a short track, giving fans another short track on the schedule. NASCAR revealed those plans Tuesday after it was first reported by The Athletic.
“We are still very early in the process, but we are excited about what this ambitious project could mean for our loyal fans in Southern California,” said Craig Neeb, NASCAR executive vice president, chief innovation officer, in a statement. “This is our first step towards creating a state-of-the-art facility that would deliver the intense short-track racing our fans love, an intimate viewing experience, and upgraded suites and hospitality areas that would position Auto Club Speedway among the top entertainment venues in the market.”
The Athletic reported that NASCAR submitted site plans to San Bernardino County on Tuesday. The Athletic notes the plans call for the track to be half a mile. The track would have long straightaways similar to Martinsville Speedway. The corners would be banked similar to Bristol Motor Speedway.
The only short tracks that host Cup races are Martinsville, Bristol and Richmond Raceway, site of this week’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races.
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will compete this week at Richmond Raceway. NASCAR released the entry lists for Richmond on Tuesday for each series.
This is the final doubleheader weekend of the season for the Xfinity Series. The Cup race is the middle event of the first round of the playoffs. The Truck playoff field will be set after Thursday night’s race.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for Richmond:
Cup – Federated Auto Parts 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
Thirty-eight cars are entered for this playoff race.
Xfinity – Go Bowling 250 (7 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)
Xfinity – Virginia is for Racing Lovers (2 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
Kyle Busch is among the 37 entries for Friday night’s Xfinity race. It will be his fifth and final start of the season. NASCAR rules limit Cup drivers to how many races they can compete in the Xfinity and Truck Series and what races they can run.
There are 36 cars entered for the Saturday race. The Saturday race will not have the No. 54 since Busch can’t compete.
Trucks – ToyotaCare 250 (8 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)
David Ragan and Trevor Bayne are among the 36 entries for this race. Ragan finished 22nd last weekend at Darlington, his first series start since 2006. Bayne finished 27th at Darlington in his first career Truck Series start.
Urban Outfitters will make a $100,000 donation to Bubba Wallace‘s Live to Be Different foundation through the sales of a limited edition collection of T-shirts. Those shirts highlight Wallace’s Compassion, Love and Understanding paint scheme from Martinsville Speedway.
“We’re honored to be partnering with Bubba Wallace, NASCAR and Richard Petty Motorsports and announcing a charitable contribution to the Live To Be Different Foundation through the exclusive Bubba Wallace race tees,” said Gabby Conforti Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters in a statement. “We know that this is a movement and not a moment and we are so proud to be part of the positive change that Bubba is creating.”
The two shirts were designed exclusively for Urban Outfitters are limited edition. The black UO Community Cares + Bubba Wallace Compassion Tee features “Bubba Wallace” text in his own signature, two hands shaking in solidarity with iconic black and white racing flags and Bubba’s No. 43. The white UO Community Cares + Bubba Wallace 43 Tee has Bubba’s signature on the top left corner and bold graphics on the back including his race number and his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.
“My hope is to empower the next generation to strive and achieve anything they put their mind to,” said the 26-year-old Wallace in a statement. “This collaboration with Urban Outfitters will go a long way in spreading the message of compassion, love and understanding and enable the Live To Be Different Foundation to have a positive and lasting impact on as many individuals that we possibly can.”
The shirts are available online at urbanoutfitters.com and at select Urban Outfitters retail locations.