Long: Managing mistakes defined Cup playoff opener

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Mistakes and how they were handled during Sunday’s Southern 500 could reverberate throughout the Cup playoffs.

Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott could feel the impact of what happened for the next few weeks. Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin could benefit in how they recovered.

Drivers talked last week about the need to be mistake-free in the playoffs. Some teams didn’t make it to the pre-race ceremonies without blunders.

NASCAR penalized Blaney 10 points, his starting spot and suspended crew chief Todd Gordon for the race before Blaney was on the grid.

A five-pound bag of lead used at the shop to simulate fluid weights before the engine is installed was accidentally left in Blaney’s car, the team stated. Gordon said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” that the issue “was missed by several people.”

NASCAR saw it. The 10-point penalty could be devastating to Blaney.

Darlington and Richmond, the first two tracks in the opening round of the playoffs, are among Blaney’s worst. He’s not scored a top 10 at either in Cup.

Blaney’s Southern 500 issues were compounded when a left rear tire went down and he had to pit as the field took the green flag to begin the second stage. That cost him a lap. Blaney finished 24th. He’s last in the playoff standings and now heads to Richmond, a place he’s never finished in the top 15 in a Cup race.

Blaney’s team wasn’t the only one to have problems before the command to fire engines. Somehow, Dillon’s team switched the left front and right front tires on the No. 3 car.

“Somebody just didn’t see the L and didn’t see the R,” Dillon said of the markings that note left side and right side tires. “They’re Sharpied on there. That was how they found it.”

Dillon said crew chief Justin Alexander saw the issue shortly before the race. Had the error not been found, Dillon said “I would have probably knocked the fence down.” Dillon had to start at the rear for changing the tires since it came after pre-race inspection.

Dillon relied on FIDO — Forget It and Drive On — to get him through that challenge.

It’s an approach Dillon picked up from former Marine Lt. Clebe McClary, a motivational speaker and veterans advocate, who lost his left arm and left eye in combat in Vietnam. Clebe spoke at Richard Childress Racing before the season.

“It was probably one of the best luncheons we’ve had as a group, just an unbelievable speaker,” Dillon said. “I think it really hit home for me because I’m a fiery guy and I can dwell on things too long instead of moving on. That acronym is just an easy reminder, like hey, man, it’s over. There’s no need to play it back or wonder why we’re in the situation we’re in. It’s just get the most out of everything that I can.”

Dillon moved on and prepared to race from the back of the lineup. Challenges persisted. He had to pit under green during the first stage because a right rear tire was going flat. He overcame that obstacle and went on to finish second to winner Kevin Harvick.

Brad Keselowski’s team had their own challenges. Keselowski — whose playoff motto is “Why not us?” — hit the wall and had a flat right front tire on Lap 81 of the 367-lap race. Instead of making partial repairs and sending Keselowski back on track to stay on the lead lap, crew chief Jeremy Bullins calmly told his team they’d lose a lap while making the necessary repairs.

Keselowski eventually got back on the lead lap and went on to finish 11th. It wasn’t a memorable result, but it was better than 31st, his position after the incident.

Hamlin also was steady during a key point in the race. He was in a pack of cars and tried to get to the lower lane so he could pit under green. Hamlin was blocked by a car on the inside on the backstretch. He finally got to the bottom lane in Turn 3.

Hamlin recognized he was going too fast to pit and didn’t compound matters with a daring move that could have damaged his car. He lost positions by going back around the track before pitting, but he didn’t panic. A debris caution about 10 laps late stuck Hamlin outside the top 10 and he wasn’t able to recover. Still, his 13th-place finish was better than it might have been.

It was a better finish than Truex (22nd) and Elliott (20th). As they raced for the lead late, Truex got a run off Turn 4 and made a move under Elliott entering Turn 1 with 14 laps to go. Truex hadn’t cleared Elliott when he moved up but later said: “I thought I had enough momentum and distance on (Elliott) that he was going to let me in there. I didn’t expect him to be on my right rear and I was committed.”

They made contact and both hit the wall. Their chances to win were over.

The aggressive move is understandable. It’s 14 laps to go in the Southern 500. It’s a playoff race where a win moves the driver to the next round and scores five playoff points. Truex entered the playoffs with only 14 playoff points. But his hope that Elliott would let him up might have been overly optimistic. Could Truex have stayed on the low side and tried to pressure Elliott into a mistake over the remaining laps? Possibly. If he thought that was his one opportunity to take the lead, Truex had the take the chance. 

With risk comes reward, but there was no reward this time. Instead, Truex and Elliott each lost about 20 points and the potential for five playoff points because of the incident.

Will they need those points in the playoffs? Will those points be the difference in advancing to another round or the championship race? Or will it be only a footnote to what is to come in these playoffs?

With nine races remaining, there will be many challenges and mistakes made. How drivers and teams respond could  play a role in who races for a title.

Cup standings after Darlington

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
While Ford driver Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Southern 500 to advance to the second round of the playoffs, other Ford drivers are at the bottom of the Cup standings after Darlington.

Aric Almirola holds the final transfer spot to the second round. He is tied with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer but holds the tiebreaker on Bowyer. They are followed by rookie Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney at the bottom of the Cup standings after Darlington.

Two races remain in the opening playoff round before the 16-driver field is cut to 12. The series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Richmond Raceway. The first round ends Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here is a look at the Cup playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Those shaded in red are outside a spot in the Cup playoff grid.

 

Xfinity playoff grid after Darlington

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Ross Chastain became the eighth driver to clinch a playoff spot in the Xfinity Series last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Chastain clinched the spot with his second-place finish. That leaves fours spots in the Xfinity playoff grid with three races left in the regular season.

Brandon Brown holds the 12th and final spot in the Xfinity playoff grid. He finished 17th at Darlington after his car was damaged in a Lap 2 accident. Brown extended his lead by 13 points on Jeremy Clements, who finished 32nd.

Myatt Snider trails Brown by 51 points. Josh Williams trails Brown by 84 points.

MORE: Winners and losers from Southern 500

The series has a doubleheader this weekend at Richmond Raceway. The series races at 7 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN. The series then races at 2 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

The regular season for the Xfinity Series ends Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff grid. Drivers shaded in green are locked in the playoffs. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Those shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

 

 

 

Southern 500 winners and losers

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Here is a look at the Southern 500 winners and losers:

WINNERS

Kevin HarvickThe idea of him becoming the first Cup driver to win 10 races in a season since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 seems plausible after winning the Southern 500. That is Harvick’s eighth victory of the season. The win puts him into the second round. He now has 62 playoff points, which should get him into the third round. 

Austin DillonStanding on pit road before the race, he and his team noticed that his right front tire was on the left side and the left front tire was on the right side. The team fixed the mistake but had to start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. Dillon responded by working his way to the front and finished second.

Erik Jones He placed fourth Sunday. He has never finished outside the top 10 in a Cup race at Darlington in six starts. Think about that. At one of the sport’s toughest tracks, Jones has a win and always finished in the top 10.

Alex BowmanHe finished sixth after a jack problem on a pit start, but he finished the night with 43 points. That was more than any driver except winner Kevin Harvick. Bowman scored 12 stage points.

 

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney Awful night dropped him to last in the playoff standings heading to Richmond, one of his worst tracks. The day started with a pre-race penalty that saw NASCAR suspend his crew chief for the race and dock him 10 points. It got worse. Blaney had a tire go down as the second stage began and had to pit as the field took the green. He lost a lap and never recovered, finishing 24th. He’s never scored a top 10 in eight Darlington starts.

Matt DiBenedetto Never was a factor in finishing 21st. Feels confident about upcoming playoff races at Richmond and Bristol in the first round. Will need strong runs there to advance to the second round.

Denny HamlinHe missed pit road on Lap 309 of 367. That put him back in the pack. A debris caution about 10 laps later trapped him outside the top 10 and he never recovered. On a night when he ran toward the front much of the race, he finished 13th.

Martin Truex Jr.He entered the postseason with only 14 playoff points, so it is understandable that he was aggressive in attempting to pass Chase Elliott for the lead with 14 laps to go. But to expect the other driver to let him come up the track when Truex was not cleared so late in a playoff race seemed overly optimistic. The result is the aggressive move cost both Truex and Elliott. They each hit the wall and weren’t a factor. Truex finished 22nd. He is 16 points ahead of the cutline with two races left in the first round.

Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott tangle keeps both from win

By Dustin LongSep 7, 2020, 12:54 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. thought he had enough room. Chase Elliott didn’t see it that way.

Truex challenged Elliott for the lead with 14 laps to go in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, but both hit the wall. That allowed Kevin Harvick to take the lead and win the Cup playoff opener.

MORE: Crew chiefs for Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer suspended 1 race

Truex got a run off Turn 4 and pursued Elliott down the frontstretch. Truex went under Elliott entering Turn 1 but was not clear when he came up the track. Elliott and Truex hit and both slammed the wall.

“It’s Darlington and typically you don’t want to go in side-by-side,” Truex said. “I felt like I had enough of a run and enough space there that the last foot or so (Elliott) was going to understand that if I was committed, we both weren’t going to make it. Typically, here that’s kind of how you race. If a guy gets a run on you and he’s just about got you cleared, you have to give that last little bit.

“Now obviously, the end of the race, probably the pass for the win, he wanted to drive it on in there, and I was committed to being clear and there was no way we were both going to make the corners. Basically, when I made up my mind and I was driving it in there and then he drove in on my right-rear quarter, there was no possible way that we both weren’t crashing. That’s what happened.”

Said Elliott: “He (Truex) had a run on me there off of (Turn) 4 and he just kind of cleared himself into 1. He was close, but he wasn’t all the way clear, obviously.”

Truex had to pit soon after the incident because his right rear tire lost air pressure. He finished 22nd, ending his streak of eight consecutive finishes of fourth or better.

Elliott worried he had a tire going down but stayed on track and finished 20th.

“I hate it, obviously we had a fast NAPA Camaro – fast enough to contend,” Elliott said of the finish. “We needed a little pace there to extend our lead instead of playing defense, but regardless I thought we were in a good spot. I ran the bottom in (Turn) 3 and 4 to see if there was anything left down there, that’s what kind of gave (Truex) the run and then he just slid up into my left front, I felt like and on we went.”

Said Truex: “I hate it for (Elliott’s) team. Obviously, it was nothing intentional, just two guys going for the win and not enough room for both of us there. If it was my fault, I apologize. I really felt like I had the position to get in there to (Turn) 1. That’s how it goes, and we’ll see what goes on from here.”

The incident marked the second Darlington race in a row that contact with a Joe Gibbs Racing car ruined Elliott’s race.

Elliott was running second in the race there in May when Kyle Busch misjudged his position and clipped the rear of Elliott’s car as Busch attempted to fill in the gap for third place. Elliott crashed. After climbing from his car, Elliott gave Busch a one-finger gesture when Busch drove by.