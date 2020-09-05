Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, TV channel

By Dustin LongSep 5, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Sunday’s Southern 500 marks the beginning of the playoffs for 16 drivers.

Kyle Busch seeks a third title. Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch each seek a second title. The rest look for their first Cup championship, including Denny Hamlin and pole-sitter Chase Elliott.

The first round features Sunday’s Southern 500 and races at Richmond and Bristol before the playoff field is cut to 12 drivers.

Here is all the info for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Max Reaves, son of Cook Out CEO Jeremy Reaves, will give the command to start engines at 6:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup haulers enter the garage at 9 a.m. Garage access health screening begins at 11 a.m. Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 5:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6 p.m. by Dr. Bill Curtis, pastor, Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina. The national anthem will be performed by Sr. Master Sergeant Steven David, South Carolina Air National Guard, at 6:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 367 laps (501.3 miles) around the 1.366-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 115. Stage 2 ends on Lap 230.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green airs at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a zero chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: William Byron won last weekend at Daytona for his first career Cup points win. Chase Elliott placed second. Denny Hamlin finished third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Denny Hamlin beat Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick on May 20.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Darlington Xfinity race results, driver points report

By Dustin LongSep 5, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Brandon Jones took advantage of contact leaders Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain had and took the lead with two laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

It is Jones’ third victory of the season and fourth of his career.

“What a fun day,” Jones said. “This was crazy.”

Chastain finished second for the fourth time this season. Ryan Sieg overcame damage in a Lap 2 accident and placed third and was followed by Riley Herbst and Hamlin. Noah Gragson overcame a spin to finish seventh.

Click here for race results

 

Brandon Brown overcome damage in a multi-car crash on Lap 2 and went on to finish 17th and remain in the final transfer spot to the playoffs. Three races remain in the regular season.

Brown leads Jeremy Clements by 45 points heading into next weekend’s doubleheader at Richmond. Brown extended his lead on Clements by 13 points. Clements finished 32nd with after battling electrical issues.

Ross Chastain clinched a playoff spot with his second-place finish.

Click here for points report

 

Brandon Jones scores Xfinity win after leaders tangle

By Dustin LongSep 5, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
Brandon Jones took the lead coming to the white flag when Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain made contact while racing for the lead and won Saturday’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

“Darn it,” Chastain said on his team’s radio after finishing second.

Ryan Sieg placed third and was followed by Riley Herbst and Hamlin.

MORE: Race results 

The late-race drama came a week after Chastain made contact with teammate AJ Allmendinger while racing for the lead on the last lap at Daytona. Justin Haley won that race.

Hamlin made his move in Turn 3 and got around Chastain but came up and hit the wall. He slowed so much that Chastain ran into the back of Hamlin’s car, allowing Jones to get by.

“I thought I could clear him and get slowed up in time before I got to the wall,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “I saw an opportunity to clear. Once I did, I carried a little too much speed into (Turn) 3.”

Chastain told NBCSN: “Denny was faster. I knew that. I just kept ripping the top. I was really struggling on entry. … To be able to go up against a guy like Denny Hamlin, a future champion … I’m just proud of this group. I just needed to make the crossover sooner into (Turn) 3 there.”

Chastain said he and Hamlin “were able to fist bump after” the race.

Despite not winning, Chastain clinched a playoff spot. Eight of the 12 playoff spots have been clinched. Three races remain in the regular season.

Jones only led the final two laps.

The victory is his fourth of his Xfinity career and third of the season. All four of Jones’ wins have come in his last 27 starts.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Sieg’s third-place finish matched his best finish of the season and did so after his car was damaged in a multi-car crash on Lap 2. “I thought our day was over,” Sieg said of his feelings after the crash. … Riley Herbst’s fourth-place finish was his fifth consecutive top-10 result. Austin Hill placed ninth to tie his career-best finish in the series. … Brandon Brown was involved in that Lap 2 crash and came back to finish 17th and maintain his hold on the final playoff spot.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Daniel Hemric finished last after he was collected in a multi-car crash that brought out the caution on Lap 3. It is his seventh finish of 28th or worse in 16 starts this year for JR Motorsports. … Justin Allgaier had mechanical issues and finished several laps down.

NEXT: The series goes to Richmond Raceway for a doubleheader weekend. The series races at 7 p.m. ET on Friday,  Sept. 11 and at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 12. Both races will be on NBCSN.

NASCAR fan who attended more than 1,000 races passes away

Photo: Courtesy of Cale Baumann
By Dustin LongSep 5, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT
NASCAR fan Joe Baumann, who attended more than 1,000 races, died Friday. He was 81.

Baumann, who was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, was inducted into the Darlington Raceway Fan Hall of Fame in 2017.

He was honored that day for attending every Southern 500 since 1964. He called his experience that day “without a doubt the most awesome day of my life,” according to the Erie Times-News.

Baumann attended his 1,000th NASCAR race at Michigan in June 2018.

Baumann told NBC Sports in 2018 how he became such a NASCAR fan.

“I raced a couple of years in late models at our home track here in Erie,” said Baumann, who joined the Navy after high school and served four years. “Went into drag racing a couple years after that. Started having a big family and that was the end of everything. I become a spectator because I figured there’s no way I can afford a family and the cost to race race cars.”

He was there in 1969 at Talladega when the track held its first race. Baumann was at North Wilkesboro in 1996 for the track’s final Cup race. He attended every Cup race in 2004.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years and two daughters. Survivors include six children, 14 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Junction Camp 4500 Adam’s Way Randleman NC 27317 or the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home 560 East 3rd Street Erie, Pa. 16507.

Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV channel

By Dustin LongSep 5, 2020, 9:58 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series has had different winners in each of the last four races. Can Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC extend that streak to five in a row?

The streak started with Austin Cindric‘s victory on the Daytona road course. That was followed by Justin Allgaier‘s victory at Dover, Chase Briscoe‘s win in the second half of the Dover doubleheader, and Justin Haley‘s win last weekend on the Daytona oval.

Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season: Darlington, the Richmond doubleheader (Sept. 11-12) and Bristol (Sept. 18).

Here is all the info for Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dr. Joe Kearney and Dr. Mary Smyrnioudis, emergency room doctors at McLeod Regional Medical Center, will give the command to start engines at 12:19 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:30 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 6 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:12 p.m. by Tim Coker, pastor, Central Baptist Church in Darlington. The national anthem will be performed by Christian recording artist Broken Lantern Project at 12:13 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) around the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBC with Countdown to Green at noon. Race broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at noon. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Haley won at Daytona when Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain wrecked racing for the lead. Gray Gaulding finished second. Chase Briscoe placed  third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch on the last lap to win in May. Busch finished second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup