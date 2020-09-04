The Xfinity Series has had different winners in each of the last four races. Can Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC extend that streak to five in a row?
The streak started with Austin Cindric‘s victory on the Daytona road course. That was followed by Justin Allgaier‘s victory at Dover, Chase Briscoe‘s win in the second half of the Dover doubleheader, and Justin Haley‘s win last weekend on the Daytona oval.
Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season: Darlington, the Richmond doubleheader (Sept. 11-12) and Bristol (Sept. 18).
Here is all the info for Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Dr. Joe Kearney and Dr. Mary Smyrnioudis, emergency room doctors at McLeod Regional Medical Center, will give the command to start engines at 12:19 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:30 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 6 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:12 p.m. by Tim Coker, pastor, Central Baptist Church in Darlington. The national anthem will be performed by Christian recording artist Broken Lantern Project at 12:13 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) around the 1.366-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBC with Countdown to Green at noon. Race broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at noon. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Justin Haley won at Daytona when Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain wrecked racing for the lead. Gray Gaulding finished second. Chase Briscoe placed third.
LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch on the last lap to win in May. Busch finished second. Justin Allgaier placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup