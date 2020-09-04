Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR COVID-19 policy will not change for playoffs

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Regular-season champion Kevin Harvick isn’t taking any chances.

With NASCAR reaffirming this week that any driver testing positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to race until meeting standards to return, Harvick seeks to remain isolated the next 10 weeks for the playoffs.

“I travel by myself (to the track),” said the 2014 Cup champion. “I drive in the rental car by myself. I go to the motorhome by myself. I get back in the rental car, and I go home. 

“We don’t go to the grocery store. We don’t go to any social events anywhere. My son doesn’t go to school. He’s now homeschooled. So there’s really nothing that this whole situation hasn’t changed in our family’s life in order to try to create the safest environment that we can possibly create in our own little bubble, I guess you could say.”

He’ll remain in his personal bubble through the playoffs, which begin with Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

NASCAR’s policy is the same as what it had in place for the regular season. Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon each missed a race after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

For any playoff driver, missing a race because of a positive COVID-19 test doesn’t necessarily end their title hopes but will make it more difficult to transfer to the next round. They likely would need to win to advance.

The NASCAR COVID-19 policy states that any competitor who has tested positive cannot return to competition until they have two negative tests more than 24 hours apart. If after 10 days, a NASCAR member is unable to produce two negative tests, their return status may be medically reviewed by a NASCAR consulting physician. 

The question becomes if a driver would attempt to hide any symptoms to continue their quest for the championship.

“We will control the things we’re going to control and understand that the drivers when they’re coming into the bubble are going to follow the same protocols that we’ve been following,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said.

Joey Logano, the 2018 Cup champion, says he will remain vigilant.

“Our safety needs to be the utmost concern, just for everybody, not just for ourselves, not in a selfish way but in a selfless way we need to be smart about testing,”he said. “Now, also, we need to be smart about who we see and how we do things and all that as much as ever. 

“As the world is starting to open up slowly and things like that, I think for these 10 weeks I probably still need to be smart about it because my season is on the line. I think we just keep doing the same things we’ve been doing. You wash your hands. You wear your mask. You social distance. Those are the things that you can do.”

Chase Elliott, who seeks his first championship, said NASCAR’s policy makes him cautious on what he does.

“I’ve thought about that some, for sure,” he said of NASCAR’s rule. “And just being smart. And trying to wash your hands and do all the things that we’re supposed to be doing from that standpoint. That’s really all we can do, right, are the things that they’ve put out there for us and try to be smart about who you’re around and the environment you are in.

“So, from my end, I’m going to certainly try to think about some of that stuff some more and try to be as smart as possible and hope for the best. I mean, that’s really all we can do.”

Who is Cup playoff dark horse? Depends on who you ask

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
The favorites to win the Cup championship are clear. That’s Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

But who could be the surprise to challenge for the title?

Playoff drivers were asked who their Cup playoff dark horse is. More chose Aric Almirola than any other driver. He is seeded 12th in the 16-driver playoff field.

“I am excited about the playoffs,” said Almirola, who recently signed a contract extension. “I do feel like we have a lot of potential. We’ve run really well. We’ve made some mistakes along the way that we certainly have to clean up going into the playoffs to be a contender. I do feel like our speed and the way that we’ve been running, the capability is certainly there.”

Almirola is an intriguing pick. He had a five-race streak of top-five finishes. Those finishes were a part his nine-race streak of top-10 results.

“They’ve been consistently fast at a lot of these tracks,” William Byron said of Almirola as his Cup playoff dark horse. “The only thing with that is I feel like a lot of the tracks are going to be much different in the playoffs than the ones we ran in the summertime.

Said Kyle Busch of Almirola: “He’s one that could pop up anytime being with the SHR guys and being as fast as they’ve been each week.”

But Almirola also had poor finishes at some playoff tracks. He was 29th at Bristol after he was involved in an accident on a restart while running seventh. Battery issues led to a 33rd-place finish at Martinsville, a race he led early. He was 21st at Las Vegas.

Almirola was 12th at the first Darlington Raceway event and seventh in the second race. The playoffs begin Sunday with the Southern 500 at that track (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

They’ve had issues,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing of Almirola’s team. “Pit crews, restarts, speeding on pit road – things of that nature that have made him go to the back and have to race to the front. If we can clean all of those things up and not make any mistakes, I think he’ll have a good opportunity.”

MORE DARK HORSE PICKS

William Byron and Kyle Busch each were mentioned by multiple playoff drivers as their dark horse pick.

Byron is coming off his first career Cup points win last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The win secured his playoff spot. Byron is the ninth seed.

“Momentum is something,” Clint Bowyer said of picking Byron as his dark horse. “Confidence is something. Winning your first race is worth something. Having a crew chief like Chad Knaus is worth something.”

Said Alex Bowman about his Hendrick Motorsports teammate: “I think William Byron, just coming off of a win, could be really strong. I feel like as a team, everybody at HMS has picked up lately.”

Maybe the underdog role will fit Busch. He missed the first 11 races of the 2015 Cup season when he was injured in the Xfinity season opener in Daytona. Busch came back to win the Cup title that season. Last year, he was viewed as the underdog going into the championship race. He won his second title.

Although Busch is winless this season and seeded 14th, maybe he’s in the right spot.

“Everyone is waiting on Kyle Busch to knock down that wall,” Harvick said. “We all know that he could win on any given week and know that he’s had a lot of bad luck this year.”

KEEP AN EYE ON THIS PICK

Among the interesting picks for dark horse was Denny Hamlin’s selection of Ryan Blaney. The Team Penske driver is the seventh seed.

“I think he shows the most speed when he’s on speed, he’s really on,” Hamlin said of Blaney. “I think of like Texas where I thought he was significantly faster than just everybody. … He’s just a guy that I look at as, he has the ability to make it through each round.

“I don’t know how many final four brackets he might be in. I would say, if I had to guess, everyone that fills one out, he’s probably in five percent of them maybe. Legitimately, I think he has a much better shot at that of making it through.”

Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV channel

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series has had different winners in each of the last four races. Can Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC extend that streak to five in a row?

The streak started with Austin Cindric‘s victory on the Daytona road course. That was followed by Justin Allgaier‘s victory at Dover, Chase Briscoe‘s win in the second half of the Dover doubleheader, and Justin Haley‘s win last weekend on the Daytona oval.

Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season: Darlington, the Richmond doubleheader (Sept. 11-12) and Bristol (Sept. 18).

Here is all the info for Saturday’s Darlington Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dr. Joe Kearney and Dr. Mary Smyrnioudis, emergency room doctors at McLeod Regional Medical Center, will give the command to start engines at 12:19 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:30 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 6 a.m. Drivers report to their cars at 12:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 12:12 p.m. by Tim Coker, pastor, Central Baptist Church in Darlington. The national anthem will be performed by Christian recording artist Broken Lantern Project at 12:13 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.8 miles) around the 1.366-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins on NBC with Countdown to Green at noon. Race broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at noon. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App. Click here for the link.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Justin Haley won at Daytona when Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain wrecked racing for the lead. Gray Gaulding finished second. Chase Briscoe placed  third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch on the last lap to win in May. Busch finished second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Phoenix Raceway to host fans for championship races

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT
Phoenix Raceway announced Friday that it will host a limited number of fans for each of its three days of racing in November.

The track hosts the championship events for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. The Truck finale is Nov. 6. The Xfinity race is Nov. 7. The Cup finale is Nov. 8.

The track will allow about 20% capacity. That is about 8,400 seats. The guidelines were approved by local officials.

“While we wish we could have a full house with the greatest fans in motorsports, the health and safety of everyone is our top priority and we are excited that we can still share this NASCAR championship weekend experience with many in a safe environment,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese in a statement. “The entire Phoenix Raceway team has been looking forward to hosting the track’s first-ever championship weekend since it was announced in March of last year, and we’re thrilled to be able to welcome fans all three days to share in this monumental event for our venue, our community and the entire state of Arizona.”

The track states in a media release that season ticket holders will receive priority for tickets. The track will not be able to accommodate some ticket holders. Phoenix Raceway stated it will issue a credit to those displaced accounts toward the 2021 championship weekend. Also, the track’s INfield Experience will not be open to fans. Camping will still be available. All campers will be pre-screened upon arrival. Campsites are limited to a maximum six guests per spot.

The track’s release also states that fans will be screened before entering the gates. Fans age 3 and up are required to wear a face covering. Go here for more information on the track’s protocols.

 

Martin Truex Jr.’s team makes pit crew change

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.‘s team will have a new rear tire changer for the playoffs, the team confirmed Friday to NBC Sports.

Mike Hicks will be the new rear tire changer for Truex’s team. He had been with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones‘ team. Jones was the only JGR  driver not to make the playoffs, which begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Adam Hartman moves from Truex’s pit crew to Jones’ pit crew.

Truex enters the playoffs seeded sixth with 2,014 points. Kevin Harvick enters the playoff as the No. 1 seed with 2,057 points. Truex has one win and 17 top-10 finishes in 26 races.

Truex has finished fourth or better in each of the last eight races, including a streak of five consecutive third-place finishes.

“There’s been different things here and there,” Truex said of not winning those races. “I think at times, we have not been the best car, and at times, we have been. It’s really not just been one thing. I think it’s a combination of things.

“We’ve had a few races where the strategy has got mixed up a little bit, and we lost control of the race. In a few races, I felt like we probably should have won, but I feel like in general, other than two or three races, we have optimized what we had and ran second or third.”