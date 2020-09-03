Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch seeks to put ‘frustrating’ season behind with playoff run

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
The words flowed in such a seamless manner that it was jarring to hear how easily Kyle Busch spoke them.

Certainly we’re not a title frontrunner,” the two-time Cup champion said of his playoff hopes Thursday. “We’re not a favorite.”

This from a driver who sang: “All I do is win, win, win, no matter what” after his 200th career NASCAR victory last year.

But he hasn’t won this year in Cup. Busch has never gone so deep into a season without performing his victory bow in NASCAR’s premier series. Only Busch fans would label him a favorite entering the playoffs, which begin with Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Yet, as Busch discussed the playoffs, his swagger remained.

“All you have to do is win a race in each of these rounds,” he said with casual conviction. “You do that and you put yourself right into the Championship Four.”

Simple enough. But that’s not how some drivers near Busch at the bottom of the playoff standings spoke to the media this week. They talked of minimizing mistakes and focusing on stage points as a way to advance.

Crew chief Adam Stevens and Kyle Busch seek to make the title race for a sixth consecutive year. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Busch views things differently. And he’s viewed differently.

Competitors are wary of what Busch could do in the playoffs even though he has as many finishes of 30th or worse (five) as he does top fives in the last 14 races.

Ryan Blaney labeled Busch a dark horse for the title.

Denny Hamlin said “it’s absolutely possible” that Busch gets hot in the playoffs and makes a title run.

“We even saw it last year,” Hamlin said. “He was the least championship favorite going into the final four and he won the race and he’s champion.”

Martin Truex Jr. notes that Busch “probably should have a few wins if it wasn’t for crazy things happening.”

Busch – who has made it to the championship race in each of the past five years – finds himself seeded 14th in the 16-driver field because of a season that has left him muttering.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “It’s aggravating. It’s kind of a let-down. You’re wondering what’s wrong. You’re wondering where to look or what rock to look under to turn things around. It’s just crazy the way this year has gone for us and unforeseen circumstances really.”

Kyle Busch is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart and Darrell Waltrip for sixth on the all-time list for most consecutive seasons with a Cup victory. (Photo: Getty Images)

Busch admits his focus is on winning a race to keep his streak of consecutive seasons with a Cup victory alive. He’s scored at least one Cup win in each of the past 16 seasons. That ties him with Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart and Darrell Waltrip for sixth on the all-time list. Richard Petty owns the record at 18 consecutive years with at least one victory.

“It’s really important,” Busch said of his streak. “Think about it, it’s a 16-year investment … hopefully we can keep that going and get it to 17 and then to 18 or however many that I’m here. It would be nice if I’m able to keep winning races all the way through my career each and every single year that I’m out there.”

A crash ended Kyle Busch’s race early at New Hampshire in August. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Busch has cited the elimination of practice and qualifying this season as hurting him find that feel in the car. The early laps are often spent diagnosing the car instead of passing competitors. The result is Busch often is passed.

“There’s really not a lot of opportunity at some of these places for pit stops or chances to work on your car in the first stage to get those points,” Busch said.

“That’s probably been our biggest detriment this year is even if we did have an opportunity to start up front, we would fall out of the top-10 to get any of those points to have an opportunity to get points, not even stage wins, but to get points that matter.”

Busch’s 69 points in the first stage pale next to Blaney (135 points), Joey Logano (122) and Kevin Harvick (111). Nine of the other 15 playoff drivers scored more points than Busch in the first stage.

The woes have been many.

“This year has definitely been one of the biggest tests I feel like I’ve been through,” Busch said.

He admits this year has made him wonder “what’s the next thing that’s going to test your patience?”

But it’s also an opportunity. Busch came back after missing the first 11 races in the 2015 season when he broke his leg and won his first Cup title. Along with last year’s unexpected victory in the title race, maybe favorite is not a role Busch wants, anyway.

“Looking forward to the challenge,” he said of the playoffs. “If we can win it this year then there’s no reason why any year we should ever not have an opportunity to win it.”

Retro Rundown 2020: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinSep 3, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
It’s officially Southern 500 week.

NASCAR will make its third visit of the year to Darlington Raceway this weekend, capped off by Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

Since 2015, the Southern 500 Throwback Weekend has played host to various retro paint schemes that pay tribute to NASCAR’s past.

Here’s the Retro Rundown for this year as we catalogue the throwback schemes Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will bring to the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Cup Series

Quin Houff, No. 00 Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford

The Team Penske driver will have the Discount Tire scheme he had in the Xfinity Series 10 years ago.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s car will be a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, who died last year at the age of 88.

Austin Dillon Southern 500

 

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Ford

Harvick will drive a paint scheme based on the 1997 NASCAR-themed Busch Beer cans.

 

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

The Roush Fenway Racing driver will pilot a scheme based on the 1999 scheme from the USAC Silver Crown Series, where he won the national championship.

Ryan Newman Darlington

 

 

Josh Bilicki, No. 7 Chevrolet

Tommy Baldwin Racing will honor Tommy Baldwin Sr.’s racing career.

 

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress rookie will throw back to the paint scheme NASCAR on NBC’s Jeff Burton had in 1994 when Burton won Cup rookie of the year honors.

 

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott will pay tribute to Jimmie Johnson with his 2009 championship scheme.

Chase Elliott Southern 500

 

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Ford

 

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin’s scheme is a throwback to when FedEx was first founded at Federal Express in 1973. The design of the No. 11 is based based on Cale Yarborough’s number that year when he won at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin Darlington

 

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

The Team Penske driver will sport the Menards paint scheme that Paul Menard had when he competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2003.

Ryan Blaney Darlington

 

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will honor NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty. Bowyer’s car will have the Peak Antifreeze scheme Petty drove for SABCO Racing in 1990 and won at Rockingham in.

 

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota

Busch will pilot a paint scheme based on the M&M’s car driven by Elliott Sadler in 2004 at Robert Yates Racing.

Kyle Busch Southern 500

 

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

 

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.

Matt DiBenedetto

 

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

Logano will drive a scheme inspired by the No. 22 Miller car that Bobby Allison raced in 1985.

Joey Logano

 

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

Byron will honor Jimmie Johnson with his 2013 All-Star Race winning scheme.

William Byron Southern 500

 

J.J. Yeley, No. 27 Ford.

 

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford

The rookie driver’s scheme is based on Elliott Sadler’s CITGO scheme from 1999 and 2000.

 

Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford.

 

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

For his final Southern 500, Johnson will pay tribute to his fellow seven time Cup champions, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Jimmie Johnson Southern 500

 

Joey Gase, No. 51 Chevrolet

Gase will drive a tribute to Bobby Allison’s 1971 win in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola scheme he had that year. It’s the same Allison tribute Tony Stewart had in the 2016 Southern 500.

Joey Gase

 

James Davison, No. 53 Chevrolet

Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota

Ross Chastain, No. 77 Chevrolet

Chastain will drive a paint scheme that honors the scheme Dale Earnhardt drove early in his career.

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Bowman will honor Jimmie Johnson by racing his 2006 championship scheme, his first of five Cup titles in a row.

Alex Bowman Southern 500

 

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota

Bell will drive the scheme he had when he won the Truck Series title in 2017.

 

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota

 

Xfinity Series

 

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 Chevrolet

 

Brett Moffitt, No. 02 Chevrolet

 

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet

With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Michael Annett Darlington
Top: JR Motorsports/Bottom: Getty Images

 

Ryan Vargas, No. 7 Chevrolet

 

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

 

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet

The JR Motorsports driver will pilot a John Andretti tribute scheme. The scheme is based on the K Mart/Little Caesars car that the late Andretti raced in the 1995 and 1996 Cup seasons. 

Daniel Hemric Darlington

 

Joe Graf Jr., No. 08 Chevrolet

Chad Finchum, No. 13 Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 20 Toyota

The son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton will honor his farther with one of his past schemes.

 

Anthony Alfredo, No. 21 Chevrolet

 

Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Chevrolet

 

Kyle Weatherman, No. 47 Chevrolet

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

Clements, a South Carolina native, will drive a scheme that pays tribute to NASCAR champions from his home state. Drivers who will be honored include:

Cup Series: Buck Baker (Richburg, SC – C 1957-58), David Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1966, 1968-69) and Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville, SC –  1976-78)

Xfinity Series: Sam Ard (Pamplico, SC – 1983-84) and Larry Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1986-87)

Jeremy Clements Darlington

 

Stephen Leicht, No. 68 Toyota

Brandon Brown, No. 68 Chevrolet

 

Myatt Snider, No. 93 Chevrolet

 

Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will pay tribute to team owner Tony Stewart by driving his 2011 Cup championship scheme.

Truck Series

 

Derek Kraus, No. 19 Toyota

 

Spencer Boyd, No. 20 Chevrolet

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota

 

Timmy Hill, No. 56 Chevrolet

 

Clay Greenfield, No. 68 Toyota

 

GMS Racing

Talladega Superspeedway open to fans for Cup race

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Talladega Superspeedway announced Thursday that it will allow a reduced number of fans to attend the Oct. 4 Cup playoff race.

The track announced that fans will not be allowed in frontstretch seating for the Xfinity and Truck doubleheader on Oct. 3. The track also announced that its garage experience will be closed. NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters this week that he doesn’t foresee access in the infield for media, sponsors and fans “before we have a vaccine” for COVID-19.

Here are details from the track on guidelines for fans for the race.

Talladega allowed a limited number of fans to attend its June Cup race. Some tracks have allowed a limited number of fans in recent weeks. Daytona had an estimated 20,000 fans fans last weekend. Dover, which held a Cup doubleheader the weekend before Daytona did not have fans.

The Cup playoffs open with Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6  p.m. ET on NBCS). South Carolina officials will allow up to 8,000 fans to attend that event.

The series then goes to Richmond Raceway the following week. No fans will be allowed at Richmond. The first round ends at Bristol Motor Speedway. A limited number of fans will be allowed for both the Xfinity and Cup races there. The track hosted about 20,000 fans in July for the All-Star Race.

 

Joey Logano’s streak could lead him to title race

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2020, 9:50 AM EDT
A theory about these Cup playoffs is that Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are headed to the championship race in Phoenix because of all the playoff points they’ve earned.

That would leave the remaining 14 playoff drivers contending for the final two spots in the championship race.

It might be 13 drivers battling for the final spot in that title event.

In a season of streaks — ranging from Martin Truex Jr.’s million-to-one shot of third-place finishes, Kyle Busch’s winless streak and Harvick’s career-high streak of nine consecutive top fives — one streak could help set the title field.

In every even-numbered year since the current playoff format debuted in 2014, Joey Logano has made it to the championship race. His title came in 2018.

He admits this year has a similar feeling to that season as he prepares for Sunday’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“We need to continue to slowly build and become stronger as a team,” said Logano, who enters the playoffs fourth in the standings. “You’re not going to find one thing that’s going to be a light switch that’s going to put us all the way to where (Harvick and Hamlin) are, but we’re not far off. 

“We’re two or three little things away from that and this year is just reminding me of 2018, which is a great season for me, where we had some growing pains and some things we had to learn throughout the regular season. We slowly built the speed back up for the playoffs. The next thing you know we won two of the most important races, and we win the championship. 

“It just has that feeling to me throughout the regular season, so I feel like for those reasons I’m as confident as anybody rolling into this thing in our race team and myself because we’ve been here before. We’ve done this before, so we’re ready to rock.”

Should Logano be among the four racing for the title in the Nov. 8 season finale in Phoenix, he’d enter as the track’s most recent winner.

Logano won there in March, the final race before the novel coronavirus pandemic suspended the season for 10 weeks. That victory also is Logano’s most recent this season.

“It feels like a long time ago,” he said. “Way too long. We’re ready to win again, but I do feel like we’re getting close back to that same point as we were. To me, there’s no doubt when we went back racing we weren’t where we wanted to be. 

“I even said it a few times, almost like a lost puppy not knowing what road to go down to get back to where we need to be. It’s hard to find that direction without practice. Going to a different racetrack every week it’s hard to grow. It took longer than we wanted it to, longer than we expected it to, but I feel like we’re getting really close back to where we were at the beginning of the year. We can get ourselves in position to win again, and I feel like we’re right at it.”

One of the challenges for Logano is he started the season with a new crew chief, Paul Wolfe. Team Penske switched its driver/crew chief lineup before the season. The crew members followed their crew chief to the new team, so everyone was new for Logano.

With interaction limited primarily to Zooms and brief sessions at the track since the season resumed in May, Logano says it has challenged him in leading the team.

“I want to be the leader with Paul, but my hands are tied,” Logano said. “There’s only so much we can do. Penske has done a good job at trying to keep everyone separated to where if there was an outbreak it didn’t shut down the whole (operation). 

“In general, we’re trying to be as smart as we can. It’s hard to throw everyone up on a Zoom call and speak directly to somebody. It’s been a little harder for me this year, too, because it’s a new team. I’m typically the guy that’s in the garage until the garage closes. The way I led was by being present and building relationships. 

“It’s been a little harder to do that this year, for sure, but we have to find unique ways of trying to gather the team together and rally the troops.”

Playoff standings 

2057 – Kevin Harvick

2047 – Denny Hamlin

2029 – Brad Keselowski

2022 – Joey Logano

2020 – Chase Elliott

2014 – Martin Truex Jr.

2013 – Ryan Blaney

2009 – Alex Bowman

2007  – William Byron

2005 – Austin Dillon

2005 – Cole Custer

2005 – Aric Almirola

2004 – Clint Bowyer

2003 –  Kurt Busch

2001 – Kyle Busch

2000 – Matt DiBenedetto

Southern 500 weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinSep 3, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Four months after racing there in May, NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway for its annual Throwback Weekend and Cup playoff opener.

All three national series will be in action. The Southern 500 caps off the weekend Sunday night (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here is the Southern 500 weekend schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 4

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Saturday, Sept. 5

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 147 laps/200.1 miles (NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

4 – 6 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 p.m. – Truck Series drive-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

 

Sunday, Sept. 6

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress

8:30 – 9 a.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (electronic communication)

9 – 11 a.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

11 a.m. – Cup garage opens

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

1:45 p.m. – Truck Series driver report to vehicles

2 p.m. – Truck race; 147 laps/200.1 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

5:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

6 p.m. – Southern 500; 367 laps/500.1 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

 