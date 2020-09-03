Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Joey Logano’s streak could lead him to title race

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2020, 9:50 AM EDT
A theory about these Cup playoffs is that Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are headed to the championship race in Phoenix because of all the playoff points they’ve earned.

That would leave the remaining 14 playoff drivers contending for the final two spots in the championship race.

It might be 13 drivers battling for the final spot in that title event.

In a season of streaks — ranging from Martin Truex Jr.’s million-to-one shot of third-place finishes, Kyle Busch’s winless streak and Harvick’s career-high streak of nine consecutive top fives — one streak could help set the title field.

In every even-numbered year since the current playoff format debuted in 2014, Joey Logano has made it to the championship race. His title came in 2018.

He admits this year has a similar feeling to that season as he prepares for Sunday’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“We need to continue to slowly build and become stronger as a team,” said Logano, who enters the playoffs fourth in the standings. “You’re not going to find one thing that’s going to be a light switch that’s going to put us all the way to where (Harvick and Hamlin) are, but we’re not far off. 

“We’re two or three little things away from that and this year is just reminding me of 2018, which is a great season for me, where we had some growing pains and some things we had to learn throughout the regular season. We slowly built the speed back up for the playoffs. The next thing you know we won two of the most important races, and we win the championship. 

“It just has that feeling to me throughout the regular season, so I feel like for those reasons I’m as confident as anybody rolling into this thing in our race team and myself because we’ve been here before. We’ve done this before, so we’re ready to rock.”

Should Logano be among the four racing for the title in the Nov. 8 season finale in Phoenix, he’d enter as the track’s most recent winner.

Logano won there in March, the final race before the novel coronavirus pandemic suspended the season for 10 weeks. That victory also is Logano’s most recent this season.

“It feels like a long time ago,” he said. “Way too long. We’re ready to win again, but I do feel like we’re getting close back to that same point as we were. To me, there’s no doubt when we went back racing we weren’t where we wanted to be. 

“I even said it a few times, almost like a lost puppy not knowing what road to go down to get back to where we need to be. It’s hard to find that direction without practice. Going to a different racetrack every week it’s hard to grow. It took longer than we wanted it to, longer than we expected it to, but I feel like we’re getting really close back to where we were at the beginning of the year. We can get ourselves in position to win again, and I feel like we’re right at it.”

One of the challenges for Logano is he started the season with a new crew chief, Paul Wolfe. Team Penske switched its driver/crew chief lineup before the season. The crew members followed their crew chief to the new team, so everyone was new for Logano.

With interaction limited primarily to Zooms and brief sessions at the track since the season resumed in May, Logano says it has challenged him in leading the team.

“I want to be the leader with Paul, but my hands are tied,” Logano said. “There’s only so much we can do. Penske has done a good job at trying to keep everyone separated to where if there was an outbreak it didn’t shut down the whole (operation). 

“In general, we’re trying to be as smart as we can. It’s hard to throw everyone up on a Zoom call and speak directly to somebody. It’s been a little harder for me this year, too, because it’s a new team. I’m typically the guy that’s in the garage until the garage closes. The way I led was by being present and building relationships. 

“It’s been a little harder to do that this year, for sure, but we have to find unique ways of trying to gather the team together and rally the troops.”

Playoff standings 

2057 – Kevin Harvick

2047 – Denny Hamlin

2029 – Brad Keselowski

2022 – Joey Logano

2020 – Chase Elliott

2014 – Martin Truex Jr.

2013 – Ryan Blaney

2009 – Alex Bowman

2007  – William Byron

2005 – Austin Dillon

2005 – Cole Custer

2005 – Aric Almirola

2004 – Clint Bowyer

2003 –  Kurt Busch

2001 – Kyle Busch

2000 – Matt DiBenedetto

Talladega Superspeedway open to fans for Cup race

By Dustin LongSep 3, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Talladega Superspeedway announced Thursday that it will allow a reduced number of fans to attend the Oct. 4 Cup playoff race.

The track announced that fans will not be allowed in frontstretch seating for the Xfinity and Truck doubleheader on Oct. 3. The track also announced that its garage experience will be closed. NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters this week that he doesn’t foresee access in the infield for media, sponsors and fans “before we have a vaccine” for COVID-19.

Here are details from the track on guidelines for fans for the race.

Talladega allowed a limited number of fans to attend its June Cup race. Some tracks have allowed a limited number of fans in recent weeks. Daytona had an estimated 20,000 fans fans last weekend. Dover, which held a Cup doubleheader the weekend before Daytona did not have fans.

The Cup playoffs open with Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6  p.m. ET on NBCS). South Carolina officials will allow up to 8,000 fans to attend that event.

The series then goes to Richmond Raceway the following week. No fans will be allowed at Richmond. The first round ends at Bristol Motor Speedway. A limited number of fans will be allowed for both the Xfinity and Cup races there. The track hosted about 20,000 fans in July for the All-Star Race.

 

Southern 500 weekend schedule

By Daniel McFadinSep 3, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Four months after racing there in May, NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway for its annual Throwback Weekend and Cup playoff opener.

All three national series will be in action. The Southern 500 caps off the weekend Sunday night (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here is the Southern 500 weekend schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 4

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

Saturday, Sept. 5

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 147 laps/200.1 miles (NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

4 – 6 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 p.m. – Truck Series drive-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

 

Sunday, Sept. 6

8 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress

8:30 – 9 a.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (electronic communication)

9 – 11 a.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

11 a.m. – Cup garage opens

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

1:45 p.m. – Truck Series driver report to vehicles

2 p.m. – Truck race; 147 laps/200.1 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

5:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

6 p.m. – Southern 500; 367 laps/500.1 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

 

Clint Bowyer eyes playoff run while working on 2021 plans

By Dustin LongSep 2, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer, whose contract expires after this season, says that as long as he’s “a part of this sport in any way, shape or form, I’m excited about it.”

Bowyer is the only Cup driver at Stewart-Haas Racing not under contract for next season. News that Aric Almirola and sponsor  Smithfield will be back for 2021 came out this week. Kevin Harvick revealed in February that he had extended his contract through the 2023 season. Cole Custer is completing his first year with the team.

MORE: Cup starting lineup for Darlington 

I want to race and I want to be in a race car,” Bowyer said in July when asked about other opportunities, including broadcasting for 2021. “I love competing. I love being pissed off at the end of the race. I love being happy at the end of the race. I love that adrenaline of lining up next to that guy and wondering how in the hell you’re going to come off the Turn 2 ahead of him and that’s a feeling that can’t be replaced.”

Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, said this week that the team will “hopefully have the same lineup we do this year back.”

The 41-year-old Bowyer is in his fourth season at Stewart-Haas Racing after he was selected to take over the No. 14 car for Tony Stewart.

If Bowyer were not to return, there could be other options for SHR. Ford Xfinity drivers Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Austin Cindric (Team Penske) also have said they are unsure of where they’ll race in 2021. Their success this year could make them a candidate for a Cup ride.

Also, Erik Jones remains among drivers seeking a ride for next season. Kyle Larson remains indefinitely suspended but Stewart has publicly supported reinstatement for Larson.

Bowyer said Wednesday he’s focused on the playoffs, which begin with Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

He enters the playoffs seeded 13th with 2004 points in his first season with crew chief Johnny Klausmeier. The top 12 in points after first-round races at Darlington, Richmond and Bristol advance to the second round.

“It’s new life,” Bowyer said.

And a chance to learn from mistakes.

We’ve shown our capabilities,” Bowyer said. “We’ve run up front. We’ve won stages. We’ve led laps … but we’ve made mistakes. Now, we have a notebook of what not to do and we’ve got to put it to good use within these playoffs.”

Darlington Truck starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 2, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Brett Moffitt will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

Moffitt will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed, who won last weekend’s race at Gateway. Austin Hill will start third and be followed by rookie Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes.

Click here for starting lineup

Two races remain in the regular season: Darlington and Richmond (Sept. 10). The playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Bristol.

The Darlington Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the driver’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.

 

NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona 

Race Time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Darlington Raceway; Darlington, South Carolina (1.366-mile speedway)

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Starting lineup at Darlington: Click here for starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington (367 laps, 501.3 miles), 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Darlington (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC