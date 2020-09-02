Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott will start from Cup pole at Darlington to open playoffs

By Nate RyanSep 2, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Chase Elliott will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway that will open the 2020 Cup playoffs.

Denny Hamlin will start second. The second row will be Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron, who scored his first victory in NASCAR’s premier series at Daytona, and Alex Bowman.

Here are the starting positions for the rest of the 16 playoff drivers: Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Cole Custer, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch.

Elliott was awarded the Busch Pole Award using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position and the driver’s finish, team owner’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

With the playoffs beginning at Darlington, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions, according to how many remain eligible for the championship. In the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be playoff cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be playoff cars, etc..

NASCAR previously had used a random draw to set most of its lineups since returning in May during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has eliminated practice and qualifying on most race weekends.

This will mark the fourth time Elliott has started first this season. The No. 9 Chevrolet also led the field to the green flag at Dover International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway (where Elliott qualified on the pole).

Click here for the Darlington Cup starting lineup for Saturday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington 

Race Time: 6 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Darlington Raceway; Darlington, South Carolina (1.366-mile speedway)

Length: 367 laps (501.3 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 115. Stage 2 ends Lap 230.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Darlington  (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Sunday at Darlington (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Darlington Truck starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 2, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Brett Moffitt will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

Moffitt will be joined on the front row by Sheldon Creed, who won last weekend’s race at Gateway. Austin Hill will start third and be followed by rookie Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes.

Two races remain in the regular season: Darlington and Richmond (Sept. 10). The playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Bristol.

The Darlington Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the driver’s finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.

 

NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona 

Race Time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Darlington Raceway; Darlington, South Carolina (1.366-mile speedway)

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington (367 laps, 501.3 miles), 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Darlington (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Darlington Xfinity starting lineup

By Dustin LongSep 2, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Justin Haley will lead the Xfinity Series field to green Saturday at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Haley will be joined on the front row by Chase Briscoe. Rookie Harrison Burton starts third and is followed  by Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain.

Haley earned the right to pace the Darlington Xfinity starting lineup after his performance in winning last weekend at Daytona.

Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season: Darlington, the Richmond doubleheader (Sept. 11-12) and Bristol (Sept. 18).

The Darlington Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington 

Race Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Darlington Raceway; Darlington, South Carolina (1.366-mile speedway)

Length: 147 laps (200.1 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Darlington (367 laps, 501.3 miles), 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Sunday at Darlington (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Questions remain with 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT
NASCAR President Steve Phelps made clear Tuesday that work remains on the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule and notes that elements tried this year could return next year.

Phelps discussed the schedule, among various topics, with media Tuesday afternoon.

Phelps said the plan remains for the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule to begin Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.  

I don’t see that changing, but I guess never say never,” he said.

MORE: William Byron signs contract extension through 2022

MORE: Aric Almirola, sponsor returning to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2021 season

Daytona road course 

Another topic was the possibility of the Daytona road course joining the schedule as a points event. The Daytona road course was used in place of Watkins Glen in August. The Cup Series will race on the Daytona road course in the Busch Clash on Feb. 9, 2021.

“I think the event itself from a driver’s standpoint, from a fan’s standpoint, from a ratings standpoint, those were all successful,” Phelps said. “… I’ve heard some discussion of, ‘Hey it was so great, (the Daytona road course race should) take the place of the second oval, the race we just had this past weekend.’ I don’t see that happening.”

Phelps also said about the Daytona road course: “I think it is great that is an option that we have, if you will, in our bag of tricks to be able to have compelling racing. … We want to make sure that wherever we go to race that the fans are getting the best show they can get. If that’s what it is and it is determined that makes sense for us to do, then you will see it on the schedule moving forward, but, again, nothing to announce.”

Midweek races

Phelps said midweek races remain possible. NASCAR scheduled five midweeks Cup races after returning from the COVID-19 break in May: Darlington in May, Charlotte in May, Martinsville in June, the Bristol All-Star Race in July and Kansas in July.

I would say the opportunity for us to do midweek racing in the future is viable, whether we’re going to have that for the 2021 schedule, I don’t know,” he said.

He said avid fans liked the midweek races, but casual fans did not tune in as much as a weekend race.

“We’ll collaborate with our broadcast partners and our teams,” he said. “But it’s phenomenal to know that that there is that opportunity. We have shown that we can do it. So it is an option. Whether it’s going to be a part of the ’21 schedule or not, I would say its probably on the lower end of probability but again nothing has been finalized.

2021 schedule release

Phelps gave no timetable for when the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule will be announced. He noted that NASCAR might announce only a partial schedule for 2021 because of the uncertainty with the coronavirus.

2021 schedule plans

As for what officials might consider for the 2021 Cup schedule, Phelps said:

“Do we want to continue to look at potentials new venues? The answer is yes,” he said. “Do we want to look at potential format changes? Yes. Do we want to consider continuing of one-day shows in some form or fashion? Probably.

“That’s something that we have to weigh, obviously, with all the stakeholders in the industry, the tracks themselves, our broadcast partners and … the teams.”

New venues on 2021 schedule

One new venue next season will be at Nashville Superspeedway. The 1.333-mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee, has a four-year sanctioning agreement to host Cup races. One of Dover’s two Cup dates will move there. Nashville Superspeedway’s Cup date is tentatively set for June 21, 2021.

Could there be other new venues? Phelps said yes.

“But I have no idea what that is going to look like at this particular point,” he said. “There are still lots of discussion that are happening and we’re trying to accelerate them as quickly as we can.” 

 

William Byron signs contract extension through 2022

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
William Byron has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Byron scored his first career Cup points win last weekend at Daytona International Speedway to secure a spot in the playoffs. The playoffs start Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Byron’s win came in his 98th career series start. Teammate Chase Elliott won his first Cup race in his 99th career series start. The 22-year-old Byron is in his third full-time Cup season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced last year that Liberty University had extended its sponsorship of Byron and the No. 24 team through 2021. The team announced in February that Axalta agreed to a sponsorship agreement with Hendrick through 2027. As part of the agreement, Axalta will be the primary sponsor the No. 24 team for 14 Cup races each year beginning in 2021.

Hendrick Motorsports signed Alex Bowman in May to a contract extension through the 2021 season. In 2017, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it had signed Chase Elliott through the 2022 season.

Hendrick Motorsports has not announced who will replace Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 car for next season. Johnson said last week that he has been involved “a little bit” in who will take over the car next year.

“It’s a big decision for the company and for our sponsor Ally,” Johnson said. “So, the weight really lies in their hands and the direction they want to take. I believe in Hendrick Motorsports – the decision they make and who they decide to put in the car. And, of course, Ally goes along with that as well.”