William Byron signs contract extension through 2022

Hendrick Motorsports has not announced who will replace Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 car for next season. Johnson said last week that he has been involved “a little bit” in who will take over the car next year.
“It’s a big decision for the company and for our sponsor Ally,” Johnson said. “So, the weight really lies in their hands and the direction they want to take. I believe in Hendrick Motorsports – the decision they make and who they decide to put in the car. And, of course, Ally goes along with that as well.”
It’s been a fun ride so far with @TeamHendrick and I'm excited to finally share that I'm signed up through 2022 in the No. 24! Thanks for all the support. Now let’s go to Darlington and lock ourselves into the next round of the #NASCARPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/mPu0nssZI8
“He’s done a really good job, him and Mike, of growing together as a team and figuring out what he likes,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at SHR. “(Bugarewicz) has done a great job at that, but it’s time to go. They’ve been picking up and building their confidence and I feel like they’re ready, they just have to go out and execute.
“When you go back through and you look at the top fives and top 10s he’s had all year, I don’t know if a single one of them was just a good, clean race. They’ve had issues. Pit crews, restarts, speeding on pit road – things of that nature that have made him go to the back and have to race to the front. If we can clean all of those things up and not make any mistakes, I think he’ll have a good opportunity.”
The 10-race Cup playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Germain Racing ponders 2021 plans, including potential sale
Germain Racing states that car owner Bob Germain “is exploring conversations for a potential sale” as the team ponders its 2021 plans.
The team issued a statement Tuesday in response to its 2021 plans, stating: “At this time, anything is on the table. Germain Racing does not have a signed sponsorship contract for 2021 and Bob Germain is exploring conversations for a potential sale.”
Germain Racing debuted in the Cup Series in 2009 with Max Papis running a partial schedule. In 2010, Papis and Casey Mears ran a majority of the season. Ty Dillon joined the team in 2017. His best career finish is fourth at the July 2019 Daytona race with the team. Dillon is 27th in points this season entering Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
1. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 2): Hamlin earned his sixth top-three finish in the last eight races and his seventh top 10.
2. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): While he has 11 top fives in the last 13 races, he has two finishes outside the top 15 in the last four races.
3. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): While he’s finished fourth or better in nine of the last 10 races, he hasn’t won a race since June.
4. (tie) William Byron (Last week No. 9): His first two top fives of the season came just in time. After finishing fourth at Dover and earning his first career Cup win Saturday at Daytona, Byron earned a spot in the Cup playoff field.
4. (tie) Chase Elliott (Last week No. 7): Came in second to teammate Byron in Daytona, bouncing back from a wreck at Dover. He has six top 10s in the last seven races, including his win on the Daytona road course.
6. Alex Bowman (Last week unranked): Finished seventh at Daytona for his second straight top 10 after he was fifth at Dover. Those are his first consecutive top 10s this season.
7. Brad Keselowski (Last week No. 6): Had an uncharacteristically quiet night at Daytona, finishing 10th. It was his ninth top 10 in the last 11 races. He has 19 top 10s through 26 races.
8. Joey Logano (Last week No. 4): Entered Daytona with six straight top-10 finishes and won the first two stages before wrecking out.
9. Austin Cindric (Last week No. 7): While he crashed on the last lap of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race, he finished eighth for his 10th consecutive top-10 finish.
10. Sheldon Creed (Last week unranked): Won the Truck Series race at Gateway for his second victory in three races.
The Bull throws back to “The Rooster”. I’m honored to represent #REDSupport in this Ricky Rudd car from the Bud Moore stable. Moore himself was a decorated D-Day Infantryman. This scheme honors them and the men and women protecting this country. pic.twitter.com/u4BnWGiaQP
DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.
With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
FIRST LOOK 👀 at the MBM Motorsports #13 throwback for @ChadFinchum ‘s Toyota this weekend!!! We are throwing it back to the 1998 Elliott-Marino Motorsports scheme for driver Jerry Nadeau. We will be releasing the throwback scheme for @TimmyHillRacer Cup Series 66 later today! pic.twitter.com/C77JHT0nrf
Here is your 2020 @TooToughToTame throwback from @BMSRaceTeam. We want to honor the people’s champion Janet Guthrie. She is a pioneer and fought the odds in a male dominated sport becoming the first female to qualify for the Daytona 500 and Indy 500! We hope to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/4JMfYNZMrk