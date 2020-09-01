Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Questions remain with 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT
NASCAR President Steve Phelps made clear Tuesday that work remains on the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule and notes that elements tried this year could return next year.

Phelps discussed the schedule, among various topics, with media Tuesday afternoon.

Phelps said the plan remains for the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule to begin Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.  

I don’t see that changing, but I guess never say never,” he said.

Daytona road course 

Another topic was the possibility of the Daytona road course joining the schedule as a points event. The Daytona road course was used in place of Watkins Glen in August. The Cup Series will race on the Daytona road course in the Busch Clash on Feb. 9, 2021.

“I think the event itself from a driver’s standpoint, from a fan’s standpoint, from a ratings standpoint, those were all successful,” Phelps said. “… I’ve heard some discussion of, ‘Hey it was so great, (the Daytona road course race should) take the place of the second oval, the race we just had this past weekend.’ I don’t see that happening.”

Phelps also said about the Daytona road course: “I think it is great that is an option that we have, if you will, in our bag of tricks to be able to have compelling racing. … We want to make sure that wherever we go to race that the fans are getting the best show they can get. If that’s what it is and it is determined that makes sense for us to do, then you will see it on the schedule moving forward, but, again, nothing to announce.”

Midweek races

Phelps said midweek races remain possible. NASCAR scheduled five midweeks Cup races after returning from the COVID-19 break in May: Darlington in May, Charlotte in May, Martinsville in June, the Bristol All-Star Race in July and Kansas in July.

I would say the opportunity for us to do midweek racing in the future is viable, whether we’re going to have that for the 2021 schedule, I don’t know,” he said.

He said avid fans liked the midweek races, but casual fans did not tune in as much as a weekend race.

“We’ll collaborate with our broadcast partners and our teams,” he said. “But it’s phenomenal to know that that there is that opportunity. We have shown that we can do it. So it is an option. Whether it’s going to be a part of the ’21 schedule or not, I would say its probably on the lower end of probability but again nothing has been finalized.

2021 schedule release

Phelps gave no timetable for when the 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule will be announced. He noted that NASCAR might announce only a partial schedule for 2021 because of the uncertainty with the coronavirus.

2021 schedule plans

As for what officials might consider for the 2021 Cup schedule, Phelps said:

“Do we want to continue to look at potentials new venues? The answer is yes,” he said. “Do we want to look at potential format changes? Yes. Do we want to consider continuing of one-day shows in some form or fashion? Probably.

“That’s something that we have to weigh, obviously, with all the stakeholders in the industry, the tracks themselves, our broadcast partners and … the teams.”

New venues on 2021 schedule

One new venue next season will be at Nashville Superspeedway. The 1.333-mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee, has a four-year sanctioning agreement to host Cup races. One of Dover’s two Cup dates will move there. Nashville Superspeedway’s Cup date is tentatively set for June 21, 2021.

Could there be other new venues? Phelps said yes.

“But I have no idea what that is going to look like at this particular point,” he said. “There are still lots of discussion that are happening and we’re trying to accelerate them as quickly as we can.” 

 

William Byron signs contract extension through 2022

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
William Byron has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Byron scored his first career Cup points win last weekend at Daytona International Speedway to secure a spot in the playoffs. The playoffs start Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Byron’s win came in his 98th career series start. Teammate Chase Elliott won his first Cup race in his 99th career series start. The 22-year-old Byron is in his third full-time Cup season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced last year that Liberty University had extended its sponsorship of Byron and the No. 24 team through 2021. The team announced in February that Axalta agreed to a sponsorship agreement with Hendrick through 2027. As part of the agreement, Axalta will be the primary sponsor the No. 24 team for 14 Cup races each year beginning in 2021.

Hendrick Motorsports signed Alex Bowman in May to a contract extension through the 2021 season. In 2017, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it had signed Chase Elliott through the 2022 season.

Hendrick Motorsports has not announced who will replace Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 car for next season. Johnson said last week that he has been involved “a little bit” in who will take over the car next year.

“It’s a big decision for the company and for our sponsor Ally,” Johnson said. “So, the weight really lies in their hands and the direction they want to take. I believe in Hendrick Motorsports – the decision they make and who they decide to put in the car. And, of course, Ally goes along with that as well.”

Aric Almirola, sponsor returning to SHR for 2021 season

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Aric Almirola and sponsor Smithfield will return to Stewart-Haas Racing for next season, NBC Sports has confirmed. 

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal first reported the deal for the 2021 season.

Almirola is in his third season at Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s made the playoffs each year. He finished a career-high fifth in points with the team in 2018.

Almirola has one Cup win since joining Stewart-Haas Racing. That came in the 2018 playoffs at Talladega. He was partnered with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz before this season and responded with a career-high streak of nine consecutive top-10 finishes.

He’s done a really good job, him and Mike, of growing together as a team and figuring out what he likes,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at SHR. “(Bugarewicz) has done a great job at that, but it’s time to go. They’ve been picking up and building their confidence and I feel like they’re ready, they just have to go out and execute. 

“When you go back through and you look at the top fives and top 10s he’s had all year, I don’t know if a single one of them was just a good, clean race. They’ve had issues. Pit crews, restarts, speeding on pit road – things of that nature that have made him go to the back and have to race to the front. If we can clean all of those things up and not make any mistakes, I think he’ll have a good opportunity.”

The 10-race Cup playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Germain Racing ponders 2021 plans, including potential sale

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Germain Racing states that car owner Bob Germain “is exploring conversations for a potential sale” as the team ponders its 2021 plans.

The team issued a statement Tuesday in response to its 2021 plans, stating: “At this time, anything is on the table. Germain Racing does not have a signed sponsorship contract for 2021 and Bob Germain is exploring conversations for a potential sale.”

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported Germain Racing’s statement.

GEICO’s sponsorship deal with the team ends after this season. The sponsorship evolved from 2008 in the Xfinity Series. GEICO is one of NASCAR’s Premier Partners, joining Busch Beer, Coca-Cola and Xfinity.

Germain Racing debuted in the Cup Series in 2009 with Max Papis running a partial schedule. In 2010, Papis and Casey Mears ran a majority of the season. Ty Dillon joined the team in 2017. His best career finish is fourth at the July 2019 Daytona race with the team. Dillon is 27th in points this season entering Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Germain Racing has a Cup charter.

Former driver Justin Marks stated in August that he is starting a new team with plans to compete as early as 2021. Marks has 79 career starts in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. He won the Mid-Ohio Xfinity race in 2016.

Spire Motorsports has purchased Leavine Family Racing this summer. Spire Motorsports will acquire Leavine Family Racing’s assets, including the team’s charter and race shop, after this season.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin on top after Daytona

By NBC Sports StaffSep 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
With the Cup Series regular season complete, the NASCAR power rankings have a new, but familiar driver at No. 1.

Following his third-place finish last weekend at Daytona, Denny Hamlin is No. 1 again, swapping places with Kevin Harvick, who finished 20th in the race.

Here is this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 2): Hamlin earned his sixth top-three finish in the last eight races and his seventh top 10.

2. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): While he has 11 top fives in the last 13 races, he has two finishes outside the top 15 in the last four races.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): While he’s finished fourth or better in nine of the last 10 races, he hasn’t won a race since June.

4. (tie) William Byron (Last week No. 9): His first two top fives of the season came just in time. After finishing fourth at Dover and earning his first career Cup win Saturday at Daytona, Byron earned a spot in the Cup playoff field.

4. (tie) Chase Elliott (Last week No. 7): Came in second to teammate Byron in Daytona, bouncing back from a wreck at Dover. He has six top 10s in the last seven races, including his win on the Daytona road course.

6. Alex Bowman (Last week unranked): Finished seventh at Daytona for his second straight top 10 after he was fifth at Dover. Those are his first consecutive top 10s this season.

7. Brad Keselowski (Last week No. 6): Had an uncharacteristically quiet night at Daytona, finishing 10th. It was his ninth top 10 in the last 11 races. He has 19 top 10s through 26 races.

8. Joey Logano (Last week No. 4): Entered Daytona with six straight top-10 finishes and won the first two stages before wrecking out.

9. Austin Cindric (Last week No. 7): While he crashed on the last lap of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race, he finished eighth for his 10th consecutive top-10 finish.

10. Sheldon Creed (Last week unranked): Won the Truck Series race at Gateway for his second victory in three races.

Also receiving votes: Bubba Wallace and Jimmie Johnson