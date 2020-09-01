Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Germain Racing ponders 2021 plans, including potential sale

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Germain Racing states that car owner Bob Germain “is exploring conversations for a potential sale” as the team ponders its 2021 plans.

The team issued a statement Tuesday in response to its 2021 plans, stating: “At this time, anything is on the table. Germain Racing does not have a signed sponsorship contract for 2021 and Bob Germain is exploring conversations for a potential sale.”

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported Germain Racing’s statement.

GEICO’s sponsorship deal with the team ends after this season. The sponsorship evolved from 2008 in the Xfinity Series. GEICO is one of NASCAR’s Premier Partners, joining Busch Beer, Coca-Cola and Xfinity.

Germain Racing debuted in the Cup Series in 2009 with Max Papis running a partial schedule. In 2010, Papis and Casey Mears ran a majority of the season. Ty Dillon joined the team in 2017. His best career finish is fourth at the July 2019 Daytona race with the team. Dillon is 27th in points this season entering Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Germain Racing has a Cup charter.

Former driver Justin Marks stated in August that he is starting a new team with plans to compete as early as 2021. Marks has 79 career starts in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. He won the Mid-Ohio Xfinity race in 2016.

Spire Motorsports has purchased Leavine Family Racing this summer. Spire Motorsports will acquire Leavine Family Racing’s assets, including the team’s charter and race shop, after this season.

Aric Almirola, sponsor returning to SHR for 2021 season

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aric Almirola and sponsor Smithfield will return to Stewart-Haas Racing for next season, NBC Sports has confirmed. 

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal first reported the deal for the 2021 season.

Almirola is in his third season at Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s made the playoffs each year. He finished a career-high fifth in points with the team in 2018.

MORE: Southern 500 throwback schemes 

MORE: Germain Racing ponders 2021 plans, including potential sale 

Almirola has one Cup win since joining Stewart-Haas Racing. That came in the 2018 playoffs at Talladega. He was partnered with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz before this season and responded with a career-high streak of nine consecutive top-10 finishes.

He’s done a really good job, him and Mike, of growing together as a team and figuring out what he likes,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at SHR. “(Bugarewicz) has done a great job at that, but it’s time to go. They’ve been picking up and building their confidence and I feel like they’re ready, they just have to go out and execute. 

“When you go back through and you look at the top fives and top 10s he’s had all year, I don’t know if a single one of them was just a good, clean race. They’ve had issues. Pit crews, restarts, speeding on pit road – things of that nature that have made him go to the back and have to race to the front. If we can clean all of those things up and not make any mistakes, I think he’ll have a good opportunity.”

The 10-race Cup playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin on top after Daytona

By NBC Sports StaffSep 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the Cup Series regular season complete, the NASCAR power rankings have a new, but familiar driver at No. 1.

Following his third-place finish last weekend at Daytona, Denny Hamlin is No. 1 again, swapping places with Kevin Harvick, who finished 20th in the race.

More: Winner and Losers after Daytona

Here is this week’s Power Rankings:

1. Denny Hamlin (Last week No. 2): Hamlin earned his sixth top-three finish in the last eight races and his seventh top 10.

2. Kevin Harvick (Last week No. 1): While he has 11 top fives in the last 13 races, he has two finishes outside the top 15 in the last four races.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week No. 3): While he’s finished fourth or better in nine of the last 10 races, he hasn’t won a race since June.

4. (tie) William Byron (Last week No. 9): His first two top fives of the season came just in time. After finishing fourth at Dover and earning his first career Cup win Saturday at Daytona, Byron earned a spot in the Cup playoff field.

4. (tie) Chase Elliott (Last week No. 7): Came in second to teammate Byron in Daytona, bouncing back from a wreck at Dover. He has six top 10s in the last seven races, including his win on the Daytona road course.

6. Alex Bowman (Last week unranked): Finished seventh at Daytona for his second straight top 10 after he was fifth at Dover. Those are his first consecutive top 10s this season.

7. Brad Keselowski (Last week No. 6): Had an uncharacteristically quiet night at Daytona, finishing 10th. It was his ninth top 10 in the last 11 races. He has 19 top 10s through 26 races.

8. Joey Logano (Last week No. 4): Entered Daytona with six straight top-10 finishes and won the first two stages before wrecking out.

9. Austin Cindric (Last week No. 7): While he crashed on the last lap of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race, he finished eighth for his 10th consecutive top-10 finish.

10. Sheldon Creed (Last week unranked): Won the Truck Series race at Gateway for his second victory in three races.

Also receiving votes: Bubba Wallace and Jimmie Johnson

Retro Rundown 2020: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s officially Southern 500 week.

NASCAR will make its third visit of the year to Darlington Raceway this weekend, capped off by the Southern 500 (Sept. 6 on NBCSN) and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

Since 2015, the Southern 500 Throwback Weekend has played host to various retro paint schemes that pay tribute to NASCAR’s past.

More: Up to 8,000 fans approved for Southern 500

Here’s the Retro Rundown for this year as we catalogue the throwback schemes Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will bring to the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Cup Series

Quin Houff, No. 00 Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford

The Team Penske driver will have the Discount Tire scheme he had in the Xfinity Series 10 years ago.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s car will be a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, who died last year at the age of 88.

Austin Dillon Southern 500

 

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Ford

Harvick will drive a paint scheme based on the 1997 NASCAR-themed Busch Beer cans.

 

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

The Roush Fenway Racing driver will pilot a scheme based on the 1999 scheme from the USAC Silver Crown Series, where he won the national championship.

Ryan Newman Darlington

 

 

Josh Bilicki, No. 7 Chevrolet

Tommy Baldwin Racing will honor Tommy Baldwin Sr.’s racing career.

 

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress rookie will throw back to the paint scheme NASCAR on NBC’s Jeff Burton had in 1994 when Burton won Cup rookie of the year honors.

 

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott will pay tribute to Jimmie Johnson with his 2009 championship scheme.

Chase Elliott Southern 500

 

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Ford

 

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin’s scheme is a throwback to when FedEx was first founded at Federal Express in 1973. The design of the No. 11 is based based on Cale Yarborough’s number that year when he won at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin Darlington

 

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

The Team Penske driver will sport the Menards paint scheme that Paul Menard had when he competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2003.

Ryan Blaney Darlington

 

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will honor NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty. Bowyer’s car will have the Peak Antifreeze scheme Petty drove for SABCO Racing in 1990 and won at Rockingham in.

 

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota

Busch will pilot a paint scheme based on the M&M’s car driven by Elliott Sadler in 2004 at Robert Yates Racing.

Kyle Busch Southern 500

 

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

 

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.

Matt DiBenedetto

 

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

Logano will drive a scheme inspired by the No. 22 Miller car that Bobby Allison raced in 1985.

Joey Logano

 

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

Byron will honor Jimmie Johnson with his 2013 All-Star Race winning scheme.

William Byron Southern 500

 

J.J. Yeley, No. 27 Ford.

 

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Ford

The rookie driver’s scheme is based on Elliott Sadler’s CITGO scheme from 1999 and 2000.

 

Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford.

 

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

For his final Southern 500, Johnson will pay tribute to his fellow seven time Cup champions, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Jimmie Johnson Southern 500

 

Joey Gase, No. 51 Chevrolet

Gase will drive a tribute to Bobby Allison’s 1971 win in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola scheme he had that year. It’s the same Allison tribute Tony Stewart had in the 2016 Southern 500.

Joey Gase

 

James Davison, No. 53 Chevrolet

Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Bowman will honor Jimmie Johnson by racing his 2006 championship scheme, his first of five Cup titles in a row.

Alex Bowman Southern 500

 

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Toyota

Bell will drive the scheme he had when he won the Truck Series title in 2017.

 

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota

 

Xfinity Series

 

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 Chevrolet

 

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet

With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Michael Annett Darlington
Top: JR Motorsports/Bottom: Getty Images

 

Ryan Vargas, No. 7 Chevrolet

 

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

 

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet

The JR Motorsports driver will pilot a John Andretti tribute scheme. The scheme is based on the K Mart/Little Caesars car that the late Andretti raced in the 1995 and 1996 Cup seasons. 

Daniel Hemric Darlington

 

Joe Graf Jr., No. 08 Chevrolet

 

Chad Finchum, No. 13 Toyota

 

Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Chevrolet

 

Kyle Weatherman, No. 47 Chevrolet

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

Clements, a South Carolina native, will drive a scheme that pays tribute to NASCAR champions from his home state. Drivers who will be honored include:

Cup Series: Buck Baker (Richburg, SC – C 1957-58), David Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1966, 1968-69) and Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville, SC –  1976-78)

Xfinity Series: Sam Ard (Pamplico, SC – 1983-84) and Larry Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1986-87)

Jeremy Clements Darlington

 

Brandon Brown, No. 68 Chevrolet

 

Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will pay tribute to team owner Tony Stewart by driving his 2011 Cup championship scheme.

Truck Series

 

Derek Kraus, No. 19 Toyota

 

Spencer Boyd, No. 20 Chevrolet

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota

 

Clay Greenfield, No. 68 Toyota

 

GMS Racing

Entry lists for Southern 500 weekend

By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action this weekend when the sport heads to Darlington Raceway.

This is the first time all three series have competed at Darlington in the same weekend since 2004.

More: Retro paint schemes for Darlington

Here are the preliminary Darlington entry lists:

Cup – Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

James Davison is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 53 Chevrolet.

Last year this race was won by Erik Jones over Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Denny Hamlin is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota for his first series start of the year.

No drivers are listed for SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet or B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Cole Custer over Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – South Carolina Education Lottery 200 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-four trucks are entered.

Greg Biffle is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet for his first start since last year’s Truck Series race at Texas.

David Ragan is entered in DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Ford. It’s his first NASCAR start of the year after the Daytona 500 and his first Truck Series start since 2006.

Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500, is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet in his first NASCAR start since 2018 and his first career Truck Series start.

This is the Truck Series’ first race at Darlington since 2011.

Click here for the entry list.