What Cup Series playoff field has accomplished this season

By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
After 26 races, the 2020 Cup Series playoff field is set.

Sixteen drivers start a 10-race battle for the championship that begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Over those 10 races the 16 drivers will be whittled down to four ahead of the championship race at Phoenix on November 8.

Here’s a breakdown of the 16 drivers who will race for the title.

Kevin Harvick (2,057) — Regular-season champion enters the postseason with 57 playoff points … Made playoffs for 11th consecutive year … Series leading seven wins … 21 top 10s through 26 races … Won Brickyard 400 for second straight year … Earned first Cup win at Pocono … Swept doubleheader weekend at Michigan … Made championship four the last three seasons … Won title in 2014 … Won at Texas in the playoffs last year.

Denny Hamlin (2,047) — Six Cup wins through 26 races, tying his 2019 total … Seventh consecutive playoffs … Won the Daytona 500 for the third time and the second straight year … Seeking first championship … Has 43 career Cup wins … Earned first Cup win at Dover … Won at Kansas and Phoenix in the playoffs last year. Phoenix is the site of the championship race this season.

Brad Keselowski (2,029) — Earned three wins this season … Earned three wins in each of the previous three seasons … Won Coke 600 for first time … Seventh consecutive playoff appearance … Made championship four twice … Seeking second title … At one point had 14 top 10s in a 16-race stretch … Winless in playoffs last year.

Joey Logano (2,022) — Two wins this year. Both came in the first four races (Las Vegas and Phoenix) … Third straight year in playoffs … Has made championship four three times … Seeking second title.

Chase Elliott (2,020) — Two wins this season, at Charlotte and Daytona road course … Made playoffs in all five Cup seasons … Won All-Star Race at Bristol … Won on the Charlotte roval in the playoffs last year.

Martin Truex Jr. (2,014) — One win this year (Martinsville) … Seeking second title … Enters playoffs with eight finishes of fourth or better in a row … Made championship four in the last three seasons and four times overall … Won at Las Vegas, Richmond and Martinsville in the playoffs last year.

Ryan Blaney (2013) — One win this year (Talladega) … Fourth straight year in playoffs … Won at Talladega in the playoffs last year.

Alex Bowman (2,009) —  One win this year (Auto Clubs Speedway) … Third straight year in playoffs … Three top fives and eight top 10s.

William Byron (2,007) — Earned first career Cup win Saturday at Daytona in his 98th start … His two top-five finishes this year have come in the last two races … Second straight year in playoffs.

Austin Dillon (2,005) — One win this year (Texas) … Fourth year in playoffs … Missed Daytona road course race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cole Custer (2,005) — One win this year (Kentucky) … Only rookie to make the playoffs … Earned two top fives and six top 10s.

Aric Almirola (2,005) — No wins this year … Hasn’t won since Talladega playoff race in 2018 … Career best five top fives this year … Had career-best streak of nine top 10s in a row … Third consecutive playoff appearance.

Clint Bowyer (2,004) — No wins this year … Winless since 2018 at Michigan … Last win on a playoff track was at Martinsville in 2018 … Two top fives and seven top 10s this season.

Kyle Busch (2,003) — Defending series champion … Seeking third title … Eight consecutive playoff appearance … No wins through 26 races. Deepest into season he’s gone without winning in his Cup career … Won at Miami last year to claim title. Was only win in playoffs last year.

Kurt Busch (2,001) — No wins this year … Last win was at Kentucky last year … Seventh consecutive playoff appearance … Last win in playoff race was Bristol 2018 … Four top fives and 14 top 10s

Matt DiBenedetto (2,000) — First career playoff appearance … No wins this year … Two top fives this season. Seven top 10s, matching his total from last year … First year Wood Brothers Racing has made playoffs since 2017 with Ryan Blaney.

Entry lists for Southern 500 weekend

By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action this weekend when the sport heads to Darlington Raceway.

This is the first time all three series have competed at Darlington in the same weekend since 2004.

Retro paint schemes for Darlington

Here are the preliminary Darlington entry lists:

Cup – Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

Josh Bilicki is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

James Davison is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 53 Chevrolet.

Last year this race was won by Erik Jones over Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

entry list

Xfinity – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Denny Hamlin is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota for his first series start of the year.

No drivers are listed for SS Green Light Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet or B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Cole Custer over Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.

entry list

Trucks – South Carolina Education Lottery 200 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Thirty-four trucks are entered.

Greg Biffle is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet for his first start since last year’s Truck Series race at Texas.

David Ragan is entered in DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Ford. It’s his first NASCAR start of the year after the Daytona 500 and his first Truck Series start since 2006.

Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500, is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet in his first NASCAR start since 2018 and his first career Truck Series start.

This is the Truck Series’ first race at Darlington since 2011.

entry list

Trevor Bayne set for NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

Trevor Bayne
Niece Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Greg Biffle and David Ragan aren’t the only former Roush Fenway Racing driver who will make his return to NASCAR this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Niece Motorsports announced Monday that Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, is entered in Sunday’s Truck Series race (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

Throwback paint schemes for Darlington

Trevor Bayne, who will drive the No. 40 Plan B Sales/Proceller8 Chevrolet, will make his first NASCAR start since 2018.

“After almost two years of being out of the seat, I’m so excited and grateful for another chance to go racing,” Bayne said in a press release.  “The call from Niece Motorsports to get back behind the wheel at Darlington was unexpected and came together really fast. They have a great group and a lot of potential with their program.  I’m looking forward to working with everyone there and going back racing this weekend!”

The race will be Bayne’s first career Truck Series start. He has 187 Cup starts and 152 Xfinity Series starts.

Kyle Busch driving Elliott Sadler scheme in Southern 500

Kyle Busch Southern 500
Joe Gibbs Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch will go back to the early days of M&M’s paint schemes in NASCAR with his Southern 500 scheme this weekend (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Busch will drive a scheme based on one raced by Elliott Sadler in 2004, Sadler’s second year competing for Robert Yates Racing.

The design of the 2004 M&M’s car has been used as a base for the M&M’s paint scheme ever since.

This isn’t the only Sadler scheme that will be seen in Sunday’s race. John Hunter Nemechek will drive Sadler’s 1999 and 2000 Citgo paint scheme from his first two years in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing.

Retro Rundown 2020

Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington is the opening race in the Cup playoffs. The opening round has races at Darlington, Richmond (Sept. 12) and Bristol (Sept. 19). All three of those races  in the opening round will be on NBCSN.

Xfinity Series playoff grid after Daytona

By Daniel McFadinAug 31, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
While the Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend at Darlington, there’s still four races before the Xfinity Series playoff grid in finalized.

Following his win Friday at Daytona, Justin Haley is fourth on the Xfinity Series playoff grid with 13 playoff points.

Winner and Losers from Daytona

Going into Saturday’s race at Darlington (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC), Brandon Brown continues to hold the final playoff spot in the 12-driver field. He has a 32-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Here’s a look at the full Xfinity playoff grid. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

Xfinity Series playoff grid