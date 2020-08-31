Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After 26 races, the 2020 Cup Series playoff field is set.

Sixteen drivers start a 10-race battle for the championship that begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Over those 10 races the 16 drivers will be whittled down to four ahead of the championship race at Phoenix on November 8.

Here’s a breakdown of the 16 drivers who will race for the title.

Kevin Harvick (2,057) — Regular-season champion enters the postseason with 57 playoff points … Made playoffs for 11th consecutive year … Series leading seven wins … 21 top 10s through 26 races … Won Brickyard 400 for second straight year … Earned first Cup win at Pocono … Swept doubleheader weekend at Michigan … Made championship four the last three seasons … Won title in 2014 … Won at Texas in the playoffs last year.

Denny Hamlin (2,047) — Six Cup wins through 26 races, tying his 2019 total … Seventh consecutive playoffs … Won the Daytona 500 for the third time and the second straight year … Seeking first championship … Has 43 career Cup wins … Earned first Cup win at Dover … Won at Kansas and Phoenix in the playoffs last year. Phoenix is the site of the championship race this season.

Brad Keselowski (2,029) — Earned three wins this season … Earned three wins in each of the previous three seasons … Won Coke 600 for first time … Seventh consecutive playoff appearance … Made championship four twice … Seeking second title … At one point had 14 top 10s in a 16-race stretch … Winless in playoffs last year.

Joey Logano (2,022) — Two wins this year. Both came in the first four races (Las Vegas and Phoenix) … Third straight year in playoffs … Has made championship four three times … Seeking second title.

Chase Elliott (2,020) — Two wins this season, at Charlotte and Daytona road course … Made playoffs in all five Cup seasons … Won All-Star Race at Bristol … Won on the Charlotte roval in the playoffs last year.

Martin Truex Jr. (2,014) — One win this year (Martinsville) … Seeking second title … Enters playoffs with eight finishes of fourth or better in a row … Made championship four in the last three seasons and four times overall … Won at Las Vegas, Richmond and Martinsville in the playoffs last year.

Ryan Blaney (2013) — One win this year (Talladega) … Fourth straight year in playoffs … Won at Talladega in the playoffs last year.

Alex Bowman (2,009) — One win this year (Auto Clubs Speedway) … Third straight year in playoffs … Three top fives and eight top 10s.

William Byron (2,007) — Earned first career Cup win Saturday at Daytona in his 98th start … His two top-five finishes this year have come in the last two races … Second straight year in playoffs.

Austin Dillon (2,005) — One win this year (Texas) … Fourth year in playoffs … Missed Daytona road course race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cole Custer (2,005) — One win this year (Kentucky) … Only rookie to make the playoffs … Earned two top fives and six top 10s.

Aric Almirola (2,005) — No wins this year … Hasn’t won since Talladega playoff race in 2018 … Career best five top fives this year … Had career-best streak of nine top 10s in a row … Third consecutive playoff appearance.

Clint Bowyer (2,004) — No wins this year … Winless since 2018 at Michigan … Last win on a playoff track was at Martinsville in 2018 … Two top fives and seven top 10s this season.

Kyle Busch (2,003) — Defending series champion … Seeking third title … Eight consecutive playoff appearance … No wins through 26 races. Deepest into season he’s gone without winning in his Cup career … Won at Miami last year to claim title. Was only win in playoffs last year.

Kurt Busch (2,001) — No wins this year … Last win was at Kentucky last year … Seventh consecutive playoff appearance … Last win in playoff race was Bristol 2018 … Four top fives and 14 top 10s

Matt DiBenedetto (2,000) — First career playoff appearance … No wins this year … Two top fives this season. Seven top 10s, matching his total from last year … First year Wood Brothers Racing has made playoffs since 2017 with Ryan Blaney.

