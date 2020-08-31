Kyle Busch driving Elliott Sadler scheme in Southern 500

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch will go back to the early days of M&M’s paint schemes in NASCAR with his Southern 500 scheme this weekend (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).
Busch will drive a scheme based on one raced by Elliott Sadler in 2003, Sadler’s first year competing for Robert Yates Racing.
The design of the 2003 M&M’s car has been used as a base for the M&M’s paint scheme ever since.
This isn’t the only Sadler scheme that will be seen in Sunday’s race. John Hunter Nemechek will drive Sadler’s 1999 and 2000 Citgo paint scheme from his first two years in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing.
Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington is the opening race in the Cup playoffs. The opening round has races at Darlington, Richmond (Sept. 12) and Bristol (Sept. 19). All three of those races in the opening round will be on NBCSN.
Todd Gilliland won the first two stages, but finished 22nd after he was forced into the Turn 2 wall by a loose Creed as they raced for the lead with 39 laps to go.
“I want to start with apologizing to (Gilliland),” Creed told FS1. “It’s so hard to pass here and I got the opportunity to get to his inside. Just was really loose getting in(to the turn) and he was close to my door. They were having such a good day. … Hate to do that to him. … He owes me one. Hats off to my guys. Great adjustments all day. Came from 17th. Had my work cut out for me.”
The win was Creed’s second during the three race “Triple Truck Challenge,” giving him a $150,000 bonus.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland
STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: GMS Racing. The team earned his fourth consecutive win and placed four of its trucks in the top seven … Stewart Friesen earned his second top five of the season … Raphael Lessard placed sixth for his third top 10 of the season.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Johnny Sauter fell out of the race shy of Lap 30 due to a mechanical problem. It’s his third DNF of the season … Chandler Smith finished 24th after he wrecked following contact with Ben Rhodes on Lap 78 … Jennifer Jo Cobb placed 31st after she wreck on Lap 126 … Christian Eckes suffered a broken drive shaft and dropped out with his second DNF of the year, finishing 32nd.
WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Darlington, 2 p.m. ET Sept. 6 on FS1
DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.
With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
FIRST LOOK 👀 at the MBM Motorsports #13 throwback for @ChadFinchum ‘s Toyota this weekend!!! We are throwing it back to the 1998 Elliott-Marino Motorsports scheme for driver Jerry Nadeau. We will be releasing the throwback scheme for @TimmyHillRacer Cup Series 66 later today! pic.twitter.com/C77JHT0nrf
Here is your 2020 @TooToughToTame throwback from @BMSRaceTeam. We want to honor the people’s champion Janet Guthrie. She is a pioneer and fought the odds in a male dominated sport becoming the first female to qualify for the Daytona 500 and Indy 500! We hope to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/4JMfYNZMrk