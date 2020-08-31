Kyle Busch driving Elliott Sadler scheme in Southern 500

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s officially Southern 500 week.

NASCAR will make its third visit of the year to Darlington Raceway this weekend, capped off by the Southern 500 (Sept. 6 on NBCSN) and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

Since 2015, the Southern 500 Throwback Weekend has played host to various retro paint schemes that pay tribute to NASCAR’s past.

More: Up to 8,000 fans approved for Southern 500

Here’s the Retro Rundown for this year as we catalogue the throwback schemes Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will bring to the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Cup Series

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford

The Team Penske driver will have the Discount Tire scheme he had in the Xfinity Series 10 years ago.

10 years later and still going strong! @DiscountTire has done so much for me this past decade, but I’ve got to say… them making this year’s #NASCARThrowback scheme a tribute to our first season together and at @Team_Penske is pretty cool! pic.twitter.com/Cf96QDRfjC — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) August 19, 2020

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s car will be a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, who died last year at the age of 88.

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Ford

Harvick will drive a paint scheme based on the 1997 NASCAR-themed Busch Beer cans.

A #NASCARThrowback Darlington paint scheme for @KevinHarvick’s Ford Mustang calls for a throwback paint scheme for @BuschBeer’s cans! Look for Busch’s 1997 custom cans during the week of the race in the Darlington area!#BUSCHHHHH // #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yUKPaodL7x — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 17, 2020

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

The Roush Fenway Racing driver will pilot a scheme based on the 1999 scheme from the USAC Silver Crown Series, where he won the national championship.

Josh Bilicki, No. 7 Chevrolet

Tommy Baldwin Racing will honor Tommy Baldwin Sr.’s racing career.

.@joshbilicki & @insuranceking_ to Honor Tommy Baldwin Sr. in the #Southern500 @TooToughToTame ! “Today marks 16 years since he passed away, and I can’t think of a better way to honor him than to run his paint scheme in the Southern 500. Love You Dad.” – Tommy Baldwin pic.twitter.com/HFhCfsCMjl — Tommy Baldwin Racing (@TBR_Racing) August 19, 2020

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress rookie will throw back to the paint scheme NASCAR on NBC’s Jeff Burton had in 1994 when Burton won Cup rookie of the year honors.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott will pay tribute to Jimmie Johnson with his 2009 championship scheme.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin’s scheme is a throwback to when FedEx was first founded at Federal Express in 1973. The design of the No. 11 is based based on Cale Yarborough’s number that year when he won at Darlington.

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

The Team Penske driver will sport the Menards paint scheme that Paul Menard had when he competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2003.

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will honor NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty. Bowyer’s car will have the Peak Antifreeze scheme Petty drove for SABCO Racing in 1990 and won at Rockingham in.

Looking cool as penguin feet, @ClintBowyer. 🥶 Can't wait to see this hot rod hit the pavement at @TooToughToTame. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/pGW3GpULQU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 4, 2020

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota

Busch will pilot a paint scheme based on the M&M’s car driven by Elliott Sadler in 2003 at Robert Yates Racing.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

DARLINGTON THROWBACK! We’ll be running the 2003 @BassProShops colors that Hank Parker Jr raced in at Atlanta that year. This car was one of Johnny Morris’ first primary sponsorships in @NASCAR, so we’re excited to bring it back at @TooToughToTame! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/HF1x39ChlC — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) August 26, 2020

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

Logano will drive a scheme inspired by the No. 22 Miller car that Bobby Allison raced in 1985.

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

Byron will honor Jimmie Johnson with his 2013 All-Star Race winning scheme.

J.J. Yeley, No. 27 Ford.

Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford.

Rookie @ColeCuster honors another #NASCAR great at @TooToughToTame. The No. 41 https://t.co/fKx0qUF9BM Ford Mustang pays homage to 1956 #Southern500 winner & #NASCARHall of Famer Curtis Turner who raced a 1965 Ford Galaxie in his final season in the Cup Series. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/We1oUao1cr — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) August 27, 2020

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

For his final Southern 500, Johnson will pay tribute to his fellow seven time Cup champions, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Joey Gase, No. 51 Chevrolet

Gase will drive a tribute to Bobby Allison’s 1971 win in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola scheme he had that year. It’s the same Allison tribute Tony Stewart had in the 2016 Southern 500.

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Bowman will honor Jimmie Johnson by racing his 2006 championship scheme, his first of five Cup titles in a row.

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota

Xfinity Series

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 Chevrolet

Really excited about this throwback for @TooToughToTame going back to one of my grandpaws paint schemes that my dad also ran. Can’t thank @KSDTCPA enough for the chance to run this sick paint scheme for our @JDMotorsports01 team. pic.twitter.com/4Qhi5dsQLx — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) August 26, 2020

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet

With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet

The JR Motorsports driver will pilot a John Andretti tribute scheme. The scheme is based on the K Mart/Little Caesars car that the late Andretti raced in the 1995 and 1996 Cup seasons.

Chad Finchum, No. 13 Toyota

FIRST LOOK 👀 at the MBM Motorsports #13 throwback for @ChadFinchum ‘s Toyota this weekend!!! We are throwing it back to the 1998 Elliott-Marino Motorsports scheme for driver Jerry Nadeau. We will be releasing the throwback scheme for @TimmyHillRacer Cup Series 66 later today! pic.twitter.com/C77JHT0nrf — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) August 31, 2020

Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Chevrolet

Throwing it way back to the 80’s with this @gilreathfarms Chevy Camaro set to debut NEXT WEEKEND at Darlington Raceway! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZfMmOPjwtS — Martins Motorsports (@TeamMartins) August 29, 2020

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

Clements, a South Carolina native, will drive a scheme that pays tribute to NASCAR champions from his home state. Drivers who will be honored include:

Cup Series: Buck Baker (Richburg, SC – C 1957-58), David Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1966, 1968-69) and Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville, SC – 1976-78)

Xfinity Series: Sam Ard (Pamplico, SC – 1983-84) and Larry Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1986-87)

Brandon Brown, No. 68 Chevrolet

Here is your 2020 @TooToughToTame throwback from @BMSRaceTeam. We want to honor the people’s champion Janet Guthrie. She is a pioneer and fought the odds in a male dominated sport becoming the first female to qualify for the Daytona 500 and Indy 500! We hope to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/4JMfYNZMrk — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) August 26, 2020

Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will pay tribute to team owner Tony Stewart by driving his 2011 Cup championship scheme.

Truck Series

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota

We are excited to unveil our @TooToughToTame throwback paint scheme that pays tribute to the original driver of the Friesen #52! #stanfriesen catch the full video here: https://t.co/8O7ogM2gIg pic.twitter.com/9Pzsap4pPj — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) August 31, 2020

GMS Racing

Follow @DanielMcFadin