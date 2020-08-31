Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch Southern 500
Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch driving Elliott Sadler scheme in Southern 500

By Daniel McFadin
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch will go back to the early days of M&M’s paint schemes in NASCAR with his Southern 500 scheme this weekend (6 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Busch will drive a scheme based on one raced by Elliott Sadler in 2003, Sadler’s first year competing for Robert Yates Racing.

The design of the 2003 M&M’s car has been used as a base for the M&M’s paint scheme ever since.

This isn’t the only Sadler scheme that will be seen in Sunday’s race. John Hunter Nemechek will drive Sadler’s 1999 and 2000 Citgo paint scheme from his first two years in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing.

Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington is the opening race in the Cup playoffs. The opening round has races at Darlington, Richmond (Sept. 12) and Bristol (Sept. 19). All three of those races  in the opening round will be on NBCSN.

Xfinity Series playoff grid after Daytona

By Daniel McFadin
While the Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend at Darlington, there’s still four races before the Xfinity Series playoff grid in finalized.

Following his win Friday at Daytona, Justin Haley is fourth on the Xfinity Series playoff grid with 13 playoff points.

Going into Saturday’s race at Darlington (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC), Brandon Brown continues to hold the final playoff spot in the 12-driver field. He has a 32-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Here’s a look at the full Xfinity playoff grid. Drivers shaded in yellow are in a playoff spot based on their point total. Drivers shaded in red are outside a playoff spot.

Xfinity Series playoff grid

Results, point standings after Truck race at Gateway

Truck Series results
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadin
Sheldon Creed won Sunday’s Truck Series race at Gateway, leading the final 13 laps and winning his third race of the year.

Creed beat teammate Brett Moffitt as GMS Racing put four of its five trucks in the top seven.

The top five was completed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.

Points

Creed leads the playoff standings after his win.

After Gilliland’s two stage wins he is 15 points above the cutline for the 10 driver playoff field. Has has the advantage over Derek Kraus.

Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series race at Gateway

Sheldon Creed
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadin
Sheldon Creed won Sunday’s Truck Series race at Gateway to earn his third win this season

Creed led the final 13 laps after he took the lead from teammate Sam Mayer on a restart.

The GMS Racing driver beat teammate Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Mayer and Stewart Friesen.

Todd Gilliland won the first two stages, but finished 22nd after he was forced into the Turn 2 wall by a loose Creed as they raced for the lead with 39 laps to go.

“I want to start with apologizing to (Gilliland),” Creed told FS1. “It’s so hard to pass here and I got the opportunity to get to his inside. Just was really loose getting in(to the turn) and he was close to my door. They were having such a good day. … Hate to do that to him. … He owes me one. Hats off to my guys. Great adjustments all day. Came from 17th. Had my work cut out for me.”

The win was Creed’s second during the three race “Triple Truck Challenge,” giving him a $150,000 bonus.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: GMS Racing. The team earned his fourth consecutive win and placed four of its trucks in the top seven … Stewart Friesen earned his second top five of the season … Raphael Lessard placed sixth for his third top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Johnny Sauter fell out of the race shy of Lap 30 due to a mechanical problem. It’s his third DNF of the season … Chandler Smith finished 24th after he wrecked following contact with Ben Rhodes on Lap 78 … Jennifer Jo Cobb placed 31st after she wreck on Lap 126 … Christian Eckes suffered a broken drive shaft and dropped out with his second DNF of the year, finishing 32nd.

WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Darlington, 2 p.m. ET Sept. 6 on FS1

Retro Rundown 2020: Southern 500 paint schemes

By Daniel McFadin
It’s officially Southern 500 week.

NASCAR will make its third visit of the year to Darlington Raceway this weekend, capped off by the Southern 500 (Sept. 6 on NBCSN) and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

Since 2015, the Southern 500 Throwback Weekend has played host to various retro paint schemes that pay tribute to NASCAR’s past.

More: Up to 8,000 fans approved for Southern 500

Here’s the Retro Rundown for this year as we catalogue the throwback schemes Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will bring to the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

Cup Series

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford

The Team Penske driver will have the Discount Tire scheme he had in the Xfinity Series 10 years ago.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s car will be a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, who died last year at the age of 88.

Austin Dillon Southern 500

 

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Ford

Harvick will drive a paint scheme based on the 1997 NASCAR-themed Busch Beer cans.

 

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford

The Roush Fenway Racing driver will pilot a scheme based on the 1999 scheme from the USAC Silver Crown Series, where he won the national championship.

Ryan Newman Darlington

Josh Bilicki, No. 7 Chevrolet

Tommy Baldwin Racing will honor Tommy Baldwin Sr.’s racing career.

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Chevrolet

The Richard Childress rookie will throw back to the paint scheme NASCAR on NBC’s Jeff Burton had in 1994 when Burton won Cup rookie of the year honors.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott will pay tribute to Jimmie Johnson with his 2009 championship scheme.

Chase Elliott Southern 500

 

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin’s scheme is a throwback to when FedEx was first founded at Federal Express in 1973. The design of the No. 11 is based based on Cale Yarborough’s number that year when he won at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin Darlington

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

The Team Penske driver will sport the Menards paint scheme that Paul Menard had when he competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2003.

Ryan Blaney Darlington

 

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will honor NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty. Bowyer’s car will have the Peak Antifreeze scheme Petty drove for SABCO Racing in 1990 and won at Rockingham in.

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota

Busch will pilot a paint scheme based on the M&M’s car driven by Elliott Sadler in 2003 at Robert Yates Racing.

Kyle Busch Southern 500

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford

DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.

Matt DiBenedetto

 

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

Logano will drive a scheme inspired by the No. 22 Miller car that Bobby Allison raced in 1985.

Joey Logano

 

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

Byron will honor Jimmie Johnson with his 2013 All-Star Race winning scheme.

William Byron Southern 500

 

J.J. Yeley, No. 27 Ford.

Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford.

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

For his final Southern 500, Johnson will pay tribute to his fellow seven time Cup champions, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Jimmie Johnson Southern 500

Joey Gase, No. 51 Chevrolet

Gase will drive a tribute to Bobby Allison’s 1971 win in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola scheme he had that year. It’s the same Allison tribute Tony Stewart had in the 2016 Southern 500.

Joey Gase

 

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Bowman will honor Jimmie Johnson by racing his 2006 championship scheme, his first of five Cup titles in a row.

Alex Bowman Southern 500

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Toyota

Xfinity Series

 

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 0 Chevrolet

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet

With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Michael Annett Darlington
Top: JR Motorsports/Bottom: Getty Images

 

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet

The JR Motorsports driver will pilot a John Andretti tribute scheme. The scheme is based on the K Mart/Little Caesars car that the late Andretti raced in the 1995 and 1996 Cup seasons. 

Daniel Hemric Darlington

Chad Finchum, No. 13 Toyota

Tommy Joe Martins, No. 44 Chevrolet

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

Clements, a South Carolina native, will drive a scheme that pays tribute to NASCAR champions from his home state. Drivers who will be honored include:

Cup Series: Buck Baker (Richburg, SC – C 1957-58), David Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1966, 1968-69) and Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville, SC –  1976-78)

Xfinity Series: Sam Ard (Pamplico, SC – 1983-84) and Larry Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – 1986-87)

Jeremy Clements Darlington

Brandon Brown, No. 68 Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will pay tribute to team owner Tony Stewart by driving his 2011 Cup championship scheme.

Truck Series

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota

GMS Racing