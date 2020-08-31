The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series playoffs are set to begin on Sunday, September 6 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). See below for the most recent NASCAR 2020 schedule.
William Byron earned his first career cup win and secured a spot in the 16-driver playoff field Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Click here for more on the current playoff standings.
RELATED: What Cup Series playoff field has accomplished this season
NASCAR 2020 Schedule Playoffs – Round of 16
Sept. 6 – Southern 500
Time: 6 p.m.
Track: Darlington Raceway, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 – Federated Auto Parts 400
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Richmond Raceway
Sept. 19 – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Playoffs – Round of 12
Sept. 27 – South Point 400
Time: 7 p.m.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 11 – Bank of America Roval 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Playoffs – Round of 8
Oct. 18 – Hollywood Casino 400
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Track: Kansas Speedway, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Texas 500
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 1 – Xfinity 500
Time: 2 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Championship – Round of 4
Nov. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Time: 3 p.m.
Track: Phoenix Raceway
PAST RESULTS for NASCAR 2020 SCHEDULE
Daytona 500
Date: Feb. 17
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Pennzoil 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Feb. 23
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway
Date: March 1
Winner: Alex Bowman
FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Date: March 8
Winner: Joey Logano (video)
The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 17
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway
Date: May 20
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 24
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: May 28
Winner: Chase Elliott (video)
Supermarket Heroes 500 – at Bristol Motor Speedway
Date: May 31
Winner: Brad Keselowski
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: June 7
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Date: June 10
Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (video)
Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Date: June 14
Winner: Denny Hamlin (video)
Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Date: June 22
Winner: Ryan Blaney
Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 27
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway
Date: June 28
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: July 5
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway
Date: July 12
Winner: Cole Custer
NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: July 15
Winner: Chase Elliott
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Date: July 19
Winner: Austin Dillon
Super Start Batteries 400
Date: July 23
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Date: Aug. 2:
Winner: Brad Keselowski
FireKeepers Casino 400
Date: Aug. 8
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Consumers Energy 400
Date: Aug. 9
Winner: Kevin Harvick
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course
Date: Aug. 16
Winner: Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
Race 1
Date: Aug 22
Winner: Denny Hamlin
Race 2
Date: Aug. 23
Winner: Kevin Harvick
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Date: Aug. 29
Winner: William Byron