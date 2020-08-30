Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series race at Gateway

Todd Gilliland won the first two stages, but finished 22nd after he was forced into the Turn 2 wall by a loose Creed as they raced for the lead with 39 laps to go.
“I want to start with apologizing to (Gilliland),” Creed told FS1. “It’s so hard to pass here and I got the opportunity to get to his inside. Just was really loose getting in(to the turn) and he was close to my door. They were having such a good day. … Hate to do that to him. … He owes me one. Hats off to my guys. Great adjustments all day. Came from 17th. Had my work cut out for me.”
The win was Creed’s second during the three race “Triple Truck Challenge,” giving him a $150,000 bonus.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland
STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: GMS Racing. The team earned his fourth consecutive win and placed four of its trucks in the top seven … Stewart Friesen earned his second top five of the season … Raphael Lessard placed sixth for his third top 10 of the season.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Johnny Sauter fell out of the race shy of Lap 30 due to a mechanical problem. It’s his third DNF of the season … Chandler Smith finished 24th after he wrecked following contact with Ben Rhodes on Lap 78 … Jennifer Jo Cobb placed 31st after she wreck on Lap 126 … Christian Eckes suffered a broken drive shaft and dropped out with his second DNF of the year, finishing 32nd.
WHAT’S NEXT: Truck Series race at Darlington, 2 p.m. ET Sept. 6 on FS1
DiBenedetto will arrive in Darlington with a tribute to the Wood Brothers’ 1963 Ford Galaxie. That’s the car Tiny Lund won the 1963 Daytona 500 with. It’s also the car Glen Wood won his final Cup Series race in at Bowman Gray Stadium on July 13, 1963.
With sponsorship from Oreo, the JR Motorsports driver will honor his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., with driving the scheme Earnhardt drove to a win in the 2002 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Here is your 2020 @TooToughToTame throwback from @BMSRaceTeam. We want to honor the people’s champion Janet Guthrie. She is a pioneer and fought the odds in a male dominated sport becoming the first female to qualify for the Daytona 500 and Indy 500! We hope to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/4JMfYNZMrk
Brendan Gaughan — Finishes eighth for Beard Motorsports in what is expected to be his final Cup start at Daytona. He finished seventh in the Daytona 500 so he’ll go out with top 10s in both races there this season.
Bubba Wallace — His fifth-place finish is his third career top five in Cup. He has two such finishes at Daytona and the other at Indianapolis.
Tyler Reddick — His failed slide job led to a 10-car crash late in the race. Reddick took the blame. Some drivers were not happy with Reddick. Kyle Busch said: “Slide job gone bad. … I saw him coming and even checked up and we still ran into each other.” Ryan Newman said: “The 8 car obviously just ran out of talent.”
Jimmie Johnson — He won’t get a chance to race for a record eighth Cup title. Johnson finished six points behind Matt DiBenedetto for the final playoff spot. He fells short in a season where his runner-up car was disqualified after the Coke 600, and he missed the Brickyard 400 because of a positive COVID-19 test. He was collected in a late crash Saturday ending his title hopes. That leaves Johnson focused not on a championship but trying to win a race before the season ends.
Byron’s mind quickly went to the crew members on his No. 24 team.
“Just how excited I knew that my team was, how excited (spotter) Tab (Boyd) was on the radio, how excited (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) was, how excited I was,” Byron said.
Entering his 98 career Cup start, Byron admitted he had thought about how long it had been since he’d won a race. His last trip to Victory Lane in a points race was Nov. 11, 2017 when he won a Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway.
“That feeling of coming off (Turn) 4, it’s just a shot of adrenaline right into your arm, it really is,” Byron said. “It’s just an incredible feeling. I can’t describe winning a race in NASCAR. It’s been a while.”
Byron said winning his Daytona 500 qualifying race in February “was kind of half of that, I’d say, three‑quarters of that feeling. I just want that feeling again. This is awesome, man.”
Relief wasn’t reserved for Byron.
Knaus, in his second year working with Byron, had plenty to share.
With the victory, the seven-time champion crew chief accomplished multiple career goals.
A former member of the No. 24 teams of Gordon and Ray Evernham in the 90s, Knaus had finally taken the No. 24 back to Victory Lane.
“It was a long time coming,” Knaus said. “I really wanted to get to Victory Lane with this 24 car again. To be able to do it with the legacy that Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham started with this car at Hendrick Motorsports, to get it back to Victory Lane, follow suit with what Chase (Elliott) was able to do with the 24 car, to put William’s name up there, it’s a lot of pressure. I feel really happy about it and definitely a lot of relief.”
The other goal was also rooted in personal history: his 17 years working with Jimmie Johnson on the No. 48.
“The one thing to be selfish from my standpoint is I wanted to get to Victory Lane with a car … without Jimmie Johnson’s (name) on top of the door. Nothing against Jimmie or any of that, but just to do it, to see if I could accomplish it.
“We’ve come close, had some really solid runs with the 24 car. Not as many this year as we would have liked to have had. To do it really means a lot, to be able to bring this team into the playoffs again.”
On the flip side, Knaus felt “awful” the win came at the expense of Johnson, who failed to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.
“Let’s be quite honest, right? Jimmie shouldn’t be in this position,” Knaus said. “If it hadn’t been for COVID, him missing a race, he should have been solid in the playoffs. That hurts. I hate it for Jimmie. He’s one of my best friends. He was the first guy that came by pit road and looked up at me, revved up the engine, gave me a thumbs up. He means the world to me. He’s a great man and brother of mine.
“It hurts me, but it is what we do, we compete. We’ve got to go do what we need to do.”
Knaus mentioned relief when asked to compare Saturday night’s win to what he experienced in 2002 when he and Johnson earned their first win together at Auto Club Speedway.
“It’s a different emotion. It’s a different time,” Knaus said. “Obviously, in 2002 it was just different. It was so raw and so pure, just a different time. William is experiencing those emotions right now obviously. I think it’s fantastic. We’ve got a handful of guys on the team that have never won a Cup race before. They’re going through those same emotions.
“For me it’s quite honestly a little bit more of a relief than maybe the elation of victory.”