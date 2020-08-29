Saturday Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel

The end of the Cup regular season is here.
The series takes to the high banks of Dayton International Speedway Saturday for a 160-lap battle to settle the 16-driver playoff that begins next weekend at Darlington Raceway.
Kevin Harvick will start from the pole.
Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Daytona:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines at 7:18 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:30 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:10 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Juleun Johnson. The national anthem will be performed by Kelly Parsons Kwiatek at 7:11 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.
STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson at Dover.
LAST RACE AT DAYTONA: Denny Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher in the Daytona 500.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup
