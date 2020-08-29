Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Saturday Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV channel

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
The end of the Cup regular season is here.

The series takes to the high banks of Dayton International Speedway Saturday for a 160-lap battle to settle the 16-driver playoff that begins next weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole.

Here is all the info for the Saturday Cup race at Daytona:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines at 7:18 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:30 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 7:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:10 p.m. by AdventHealth Chaplain Juleun Johnson. The national anthem will be performed by Kelly Parsons Kwiatek at 7:11 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.  Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Watch the race on the NBC Sports App

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Kevin Harvick beat Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson at Dover.

LAST RACE AT DAYTONA: Denny Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher in the Daytona 500.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup

By Dustin LongAug 29, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
One of the people who could keep Jimmie Johnson from a chance at a record eighth Cup title is the man who helped Johnson win seven championships.

Tonight’s Cup regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC) features the last chance to make the playoffs. Johnson enters as the first driver outside a playoff spot. Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, whose crew chief is Chad Knaus, holds that final spot.

MORE: Details for Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona 

Byron leads Johnson by four points. Matt DiBenedetto is within range of both. DiBenedetto leads Byron by five points and Johnson by nine. 

While scenarios exist where both Johnson and Byron make the playoffs, there’s the chance the two could race for the last playoff spot.

“It’s just an awkward weekend,” Johnson said.

Knaus, who served as Johnson’s crew chief for 17 seasons before partnering with Byron last year, feels the same way.

“It’s so weird that I’m going to be battling the No. 48 car,” Knaus said.

Johnson texted Knaus on Monday morning. They later talked.

“I just reached out to him, and we had a good laugh about it,” Johnson said. “We certainly both look at the year and know there are moments that could have kept us both from being in this position, but it is what it is and we’re going to Daytona, which makes it even more awkward.”

Much is at stake for both on personal levels. Johnson seeks to avoid missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. This also is his last chance at an eighth Cup title because he’s said this is his final full-time season in the series.

Knaus seeks to continue his streak of making NASCAR’s postseason every year since the Chase was created in 2004 and morphed into the playoffs in 2014.

“You know, quite honestly, up until this year, I always thought it was pretty easy to make the playoffs,” Knaus said. “So, I hadn’t put a whole lot into (his streak). Obviously, the desire is extremely high to get into the playoffs. That’s what I want to do for sure, one hundred percent. But I hadn’t really thought about that a whole lot. It’s just what you’re supposed to do. It’s just part of the job, right? The expectation is to be in the playoffs. I never looked at it as anything other than just what you’re supposed to do.”

Johnson entered last season’s regular-season finale at Indianapolis outside the final playoff spot. He crashed while racing beside Byron.

“I think we’re going to be around each other, there’s no question, at some point of the race,” Byron said. “But there’s also so many cars that come into play at a place like Daytona. Dover, we were around each other at the finish. Things went well and we were able to race clean and all of that.

“I’ve never had issues with Jimmie – maybe my rookie year a couple of times, but that was just learning situations and understanding the Cup Series. I think we’ll be fine. Last year, we were locked in on points. I think we were three-wide, Indy is a narrow track, so I don’t really think that applies at all this year. We’re going to race and try to push each other towards the front and try to get both of us into the playoffs.”

Johnson isn’t looking back.

“We all understand the storylines,” he said. “I’m excited, I’m ready to go. I’m not one to spend too much time getting overly sentimental. I’m more excited about the opportunity to go racing and drive that 48 car. So, I’m just excited to get there and get to work.”

Daytona Xfinity race results, point standings

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
Justin Haley won Friday’s Xfinity race after a last-lap crash between AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain.

It is Haley’s second win of the season.

The top five was completed by Gray Gaulding, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton.

Click here for the race results.

Point standings

Austin Cindric continues to lead the standings with a 58-point advantage over Briscoe.

Brandon Brown holds the final playoff spot. He has a 32-point advantage over Jeremy Clements.

Click here for the full standings.

Justin Haley wins Xfinity race at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT
Justin Haley won Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona after his teammates, AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain, wrecked racing for the lead on the final lap in Turns 3 and 4.

It is Haley’s second win of the year after he won at Talladega.

Allmendinger was leading when Chastain made a move to pass him on the inside. They made contact and started a chain reaction. Austin Cindric and Michael Annett were also involved.

The night was dominated by Kaulig Racing, with Haley winning Stage 1 and Allmendinger claiming Stage 2. The team led 68 of 100 laps.

“An amazing effort by Kaulig Racing,” Haley told NBCSN. “Obviously, I hate that AJ and Ross got together there. … Parked it right here on the double yellow line where I went down too low about two years (and was disqualified from a win) in a Xfinity race. A little humor there.”

Chastain wound up finishing sixth.

“It’s terrible to run into your teammate like that,” Chastain told NBCSN. “Must be my fault, though. It’s unfortunate, we did everything right all night. We just got to win. … Did everything right to be the the best teammate I could. I haven’t always been. Last lap, I don’t back down and I’m going to go for it. … I hate it, man! It’s not going to help me moving forward.”

Allmendinger finished 15th after leading a race-high 58 laps. He said Chastain’s move was fair.

“I try to take care of my teammates, but it is what it is, it’s for the win,” Allmendginer told NBCSN. “Ross is going for the championship and going for a win there. I saw him get low and I thought maybe he’d take care of me a little bit considering I was there. But he’s going for the win.”

The top five was made up of Haley, Gray Gaulding, Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Haley won in a one-lap shootout

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger passed Gray Gaulding on the last lap to win the stage.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Gray Gaulding has finished in the top 10 in his last four superspeedway starts, including runner-ups in two of them … Riley Herbst bounced back from aa pass-through penalty at the start of the race to earn his third top five of the season … Josh Williams finish ninth for his third top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Joe Graf Jr. was eliminated when he was in an early wreck with Jeffrey Earnhardt and Caesar Bacarella … Bacarella was then eliminated when he wrecked on Lap 14 … Earnhardt was involved in a wreck on Lap 25 with Kody Vanderwal, which eliminated both … Noah Gragson‘s night ended early following a large wreck on Lap 40 that involved Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt and Anthony Alfredo … Allgaier and Brandon Brown were eliminated on the ensuing restart when Allgaier cut a tire and spun, causing an incident that included Brown and Jeremy Clements.

WHAT’S NEXT: Race at Darlington Raceway, 12:30 p.m. ET Sept. 5 on NBC

Riley Herbst’s team penalized for improperly mounted ballast

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT
Riley Herbst‘s team was penalized Friday night for improperly mounted ballast on his No. 18 Toyota before the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

In addition to losing 10 driver and owner points, Herbst’s car chief, John Egbert, was ejected from the race. Herbst had to start from the rear of the field and had to serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.

Herbst would have started 10th. Herbst bounced back to finish fourth.